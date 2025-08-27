Your Complete College Dorm Packing Checklist

Moving to college is so many things: exciting, nerve-wracking, and overwhelming. Especially if you’re not used to sharing a room or living away from home, it can all be a lot. Between remembering all the essentials and figuring out what’s actually worth bringing, packing can feel like a full-time job.
When I moved in freshman year, I thought I had it all figured out… until I realized I forgot a pen. (Yes, really.) So whether you’re packing months in advance or throwing everything into boxes the night before, this checklist will help you feel more prepared and less stressed.
Everyone’s dorm setup is different, so this isn’t a mandatory or exhaustive list by any means, but it’s everything I packed and found useful, plus a few pro tips I learned along the way. From bedding that makes your twin XL bed feel like home to the cleaning supplies you’ll thank yourself for having, consider this your go-to guide.
The ultimate college packing checklist
Bedding
A cozy bed can make even the smallest dorm room feel like home. Go for comfort and practicality.
- Mattress topper
- Mattress protector
- Comforter
- Pillowcases
- Blanket
- Sheet fasteners (to keep sheets and topper from sliding)
- Twin XL bed sheets (2 sets for laundry rotation)
- 2–3 pillows (don’t overdo decorative pillows)
Bathroom
If you’re dealing with communal bathrooms, my greatest advice is to keep organized and try to be a good neighbor: make sure you flush the toilet and clean up your hair from the shower when you’re done. Everyone else will thank you.
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Dental floss
- Mouthwash
- Hairbrush
- Cotton swabs
- Nail polish remover
- Cotton rounds
- Makeup remover
- Period products
- Body scrub
- Body wash
- Body lotion
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Face cleanser
- Razor
- Shaving cream
- 2–3 body towels
- 2–3 face towels
- Hair towel/turban
- Shower caddy
- Shower shoes
- Drying mat (I put my shower caddy and shoes on this to dry)
- Robe
- Tweezers
- Sunscreen
- Makeup, skincare, and hair care products
Cleaning and Laundry Supplies
Dorms can get dirty fast, and nobody is going to clean up after you. Make sure you have the basics to keep your room sanitary and fresh!
- Laundry detergent
- Dryer sheets
- Mesh laundry bags (Proud to say I did not lose any socks last year)
- Tide pen (for on-the-go)
- Stain removing spray (You can find small ones on Amazon)
- Wrinkle Releaser (instead of an iron)
- Scent beads for smelly laundry
- Laundry basket
- Lint rollers
- Trash bags
- Vacuum
- Clorox wipes
- Paper towels
- Tissues
- Duster
- Swiffer Dry/wet mop
- Air freshener
Organization
With so little space to put all your stuff, it is key to keep everything organized and put away.
- Hangers
- Command hooks
- Command strips (for posters or décor)
- Storage ottoman (bonus seating)
- Rolling utility cart (extra points if it fits under the bed)
- Drawer organizers
- Vanity organzier
- Storage bins
Tech
- Tablet or Laptop (Laptop is great for all-around, but if you also have a tablet I recommend bringing it for math classes or just on-the-go)
- Many chargers (At least one for your backpack and one for your desk)
- Many portable chargers
- Speaker
- Power strips (dorms typically have minimal wall plugs)
For Class
Do not be like me and spend hours packing everything just to move in and realize you did not buy or bring any school supplies. Most homework is online, but I definitely recommend having a few essentials.
- Backpack or tote (many people in college opt for the North Face backpack)
- Pencils and Pens
- At least one Notebook (some professors require handwritten notes)
- Folder or binder
- Pencil Case
- Scissors (you will need this at some point, I promise you)
- Highlighters
- A sharpie
Miscellaneous
- Umbrella
- Wall/door mirror
- Desk mirror
- Rug
- Batteries
- Air purifier
- Medicine (Cold, Allergy, Pain relievers)
- First Aid Kit
- Desk lamp
- Safe (for important documents and money)
- Ice/Hot Pack (for period cramps, injuries, etc)
Final tip: Dorm life is an adjustment, but being prepared can make move-in day way less stressful. Pack smart, stay organized, and make your space your own. You’ve got this!