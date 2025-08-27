Your Complete College Dorm Packing Checklist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to college is so many things: exciting, nerve-wracking, and overwhelming. Especially if you’re not used to sharing a room or living away from home, it can all be a lot. Between remembering all the essentials and figuring out what’s actually worth bringing, packing can feel like a full-time job.

When I moved in freshman year, I thought I had it all figured out… until I realized I forgot a pen. (Yes, really.) So whether you’re packing months in advance or throwing everything into boxes the night before, this checklist will help you feel more prepared and less stressed.

Everyone’s dorm setup is different, so this isn’t a mandatory or exhaustive list by any means, but it’s everything I packed and found useful, plus a few pro tips I learned along the way. From bedding that makes your twin XL bed feel like home to the cleaning supplies you’ll thank yourself for having, consider this your go-to guide.

The ultimate college packing checklist

Bedding

A cozy bed can make even the smallest dorm room feel like home. Go for comfort and practicality.

Mattress topper

Mattress protector

Comforter

Pillowcases

Blanket

Sheet fasteners (to keep sheets and topper from sliding)

Twin XL bed sheets (2 sets for laundry rotation)

2–3 pillows (don’t overdo decorative pillows)

Bathroom

If you’re dealing with communal bathrooms, my greatest advice is to keep organized and try to be a good neighbor: make sure you flush the toilet and clean up your hair from the shower when you’re done. Everyone else will thank you.

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Dental floss

Mouthwash

Hairbrush

Cotton swabs

Nail polish remover

Cotton rounds

Makeup remover

Period products

Body scrub

Body wash

Body lotion

Shampoo

Conditioner

Face cleanser

Razor

Shaving cream

2–3 body towels

2–3 face towels

Hair towel/turban

Shower caddy

Shower shoes

Drying mat (I put my shower caddy and shoes on this to dry)

Robe

Tweezers

Sunscreen

Makeup, skincare, and hair care products

Cleaning and Laundry Supplies

Dorms can get dirty fast, and nobody is going to clean up after you. Make sure you have the basics to keep your room sanitary and fresh!

Laundry detergent

Dryer sheets

Mesh laundry bags (Proud to say I did not lose any socks last year)

Tide pen (for on-the-go)

Stain removing spray (You can find small ones on Amazon)

Wrinkle Releaser (instead of an iron)

Scent beads for smelly laundry

Laundry basket

Lint rollers

Trash bags

Vacuum

Clorox wipes

Paper towels

Tissues

Duster

Swiffer Dry/wet mop

Air freshener

Organization

With so little space to put all your stuff, it is key to keep everything organized and put away.

Hangers

Command hooks

Command strips (for posters or décor)

Storage ottoman (bonus seating)

Rolling utility cart (extra points if it fits under the bed)

Drawer organizers

Vanity organzier

Storage bins

Tech

Tablet or Laptop (Laptop is great for all-around, but if you also have a tablet I recommend bringing it for math classes or just on-the-go)

Many chargers (At least one for your backpack and one for your desk)

Many portable chargers

Speaker

Power strips (dorms typically have minimal wall plugs)

For Class

Do not be like me and spend hours packing everything just to move in and realize you did not buy or bring any school supplies. Most homework is online, but I definitely recommend having a few essentials.

Backpack or tote (many people in college opt for the North Face backpack)

Pencils and Pens

At least one Notebook (some professors require handwritten notes)

Folder or binder

Pencil Case

Scissors (you will need this at some point, I promise you)

Highlighters

A sharpie

Miscellaneous

Umbrella

Wall/door mirror

Desk mirror

Rug

Batteries

Air purifier

Medicine (Cold, Allergy, Pain relievers)

First Aid Kit

Desk lamp

Safe (for important documents and money)

Ice/Hot Pack (for period cramps, injuries, etc)

Final tip: Dorm life is an adjustment, but being prepared can make move-in day way less stressful. Pack smart, stay organized, and make your space your own. You’ve got this!