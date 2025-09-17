Why I Love Being a Campus Tour Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even in high school, I knew I wanted to be a campus tour guide once I got to college. I loved seeing the enthusiasm that tour guides had for their respective schools while I was visiting different universities, and I wanted to share that same excitement and knowledge with prospective students wherever I ended up.

Today, I am entering my fourth semester as a tour guide at Northeastern University, and I know that joining the Husky Ambassadors was the right choice. Here are just a few of the many reasons why I love this job!

1) Meeting new people

People come from all over the world to tour Northeastern, and it is so fun to chat with everyone and learn about their unique backgrounds. Some students arrive knowing exactly what they want to study in college, while others are unsure, and both are totally fine! Aside from the visitors in my tour groups, my fellow tour guides are some of the coolest people I have met on campus. I know someone who runs a café out of her apartment, stocked with homemade goods (which my friends and I sampled with absolutely no regrets), someone whose dream is to become a pediatric dentist to alleviate children’s fears and another who has directed multiple plays and musicals. Everyone is friendly and always up for a conversation, so as an extrovert, I thrive in this kind of environment. With the wide variety of academic and extracurricular interests across our organization, prospective students — even those still exploring their options — can always find someone to answer questions about any field they might be curious about.

2) Public speaking skills

Before becoming a tour guide, I was worried about my public speaking skills. I have never considered myself particularly strong in this area, and even now I still get nervous before class presentations. However, after leading countless tours for groups of 8 to 25 people, I can confidently say that I am much more comfortable speaking to large audiences and thinking on my feet. Public speaking is a valuable skill in any industry, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to develop and strengthen it before I graduate from college.

3) Sharing my school stories

I cannot even begin to count the number of incredible experiences I’ve had at Northeastern. From studying abroad during my first semester, to spending a weekend in Maine with the outdoors club, to participating in a free food scavenger hunt around Boston, each experience has helped shape me into the person I am today. I love seeing people’s reactions when I share these stories on tour; their excitement only makes me more grateful to call this school home.

A tip for prospective students going on college tours: Don’t be afraid to ask your guide questions! Our entire job is to help people get to know our schools, and I love it when I have chatty parents and students in my tour groups. Don’t worry if you think the question is too “silly” — one of my favorites was, “Do you know where the nearest Raising Cane’s is?” Campus tour guides are an amazing resource for prospective students and families, and we can’t wait to welcome you to our campuses!