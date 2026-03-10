The Transition Back to Classes from Co-op

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Northeastern University offers the most marvelous six-month break from classes. Going to work for eight hours during the week and coming home without having to worry about coursework was the best. What I didn’t fully realize, however, was how it would feel to jump back into classes after not taking any during co-op. Adjusting to hour-long lectures and studying for exams again hasn’t been an easy feat. I have found myself struggling to catch a break, drowning in the workload from each class. However, I have discovered a few habits that help me cope with the stress of being back in school.

This semester, I am prioritizing going to the gym. I signed up for the Marino Recreation Center workout classes, and it has been one of the best decisions I have ever made. I was tempted to get a CorePower membership, but the Marino Group Fitness program is a much better deal. I go to two or three classes a week, and I can choose whichever ones interest me. So far, I have taken cycling, barre, cardio sculpt and total body sculpt, and I’ve loved them all. These classes are perfect for me because they provide structure. If I were to go to the gym by myself, I wouldn’t even know where to start. My gym anxiety is so severe that being left to my own devices does not work for me; I prefer someone to guide me step by step. These workouts have become a great way for me to decompress and take a brain break between classes.

I am also the world’s biggest procrastinator. I am not sure why I thought this would magically change during my six months on co-op, but apparently, old habits die hard. This semester, it has been particularly difficult for me to focus on studying or completing homework assignments. It seems as though my attention span grows shorter by the day. I used to be able to get work done at home, but now, every attempt turns into three hours of doomscrolling on TikTok. So, I made the mature decision to rediscover the wonders of Snell Library. It is just as I remember: overcrowded, slightly weird-smelling and just a touch overstimulating. By some miracle, I am able to be productive here. I have cemented my spot on the third floor in the orange couch-like seats, and it is the perfect study setup. As long as I have snacks and good music playing in my ears, I can stay there for hours. Everyone is quick to hate on Snell, but I have developed a newfound appreciation for it.

Being in classes almost every day feels far more tiring than going to work. I get home from class absolutely exhausted, which is ironic since I never really felt that way after an eight-hour shift. For that reason, I made a promise to myself: Every night, I will do something that has nothing to do with school. Otherwise, chances are I will go insane. For me, that something is reading. I have always been a huge reader, but during co-op, I mostly spent my evenings watching TV shows. That was good and all, but nothing quite compares to reading a book before bed after a long day of lectures. For the same reason I go to workout classes, reading helps me step out of the academic mindset and fill my hours with things I enjoy.

Now that I have officially secured a co-op for the Fall semester, I cannot wait to return to life without schoolwork. Of course, I am already dreading the transition back to classes next spring, but now I know what to expect and can prepare for it. Although, knowing me, I will likely go through the whole cycle again. Hopefully, whoever is reading this can learn from my mistakes and get ahead of assignments before they start piling up. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.