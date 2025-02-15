The Resolution Revolution: How I Finally Made My Goals Stick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Last year, I endured the most intense change I have ever experienced. My two-and-a-half-year relationship ended in August, and since then, I have grown into myself in ways I did not expect.

Over the past five months, I discovered a real relationship with myself and learned I like who I am. As 2025 approached, I began thinking about my resolutions and the things I wanted to improve. I was stumped. This is not to say that I do not have my faults or never make mistakes. Instead, it meant that I am content with who I am.

As I brainstormed my list of resolutions, I realized I was only thinking of things that improved for me. The list was short and included things like “spend time outside at least three times a week,” “spend time relaxing off of your phone,” and “workout a minimum of five times a week.” None of these goals required a large amount of change, but each one served me and my mental health.

As a result, I believe that I have cracked the code to achieve my resolutions. I have written a list of resolutions every year since I can remember, anticipating the New Year and ready to enter a brand new me. Like most people, I typically attempt my resolutions for a week or so and then quickly fall back into my old routine. Every year, I intend to fulfill my resolutions… this is the first year I have.

So, how have I been able to stick to my resolutions this year? I had a clear “why” for every resolution I set for myself; I created achievable goals, scheduled according to my resolutions and worked to achieve them before the end of January. Now, let’s break down each of these tactics.

My “Why”:

I grew up in Seattle, the best place to be as a child due to the national parks in my backyard and access to beautiful greenery. Due to my crunchy roots, spending time outdoors has always been important. At home, I go for walks in the park or sit on the beach and watch the ducks float by.

I did not realize how crucial this habit was to my mental health until I moved to New England for college. The minute my first winter hit, I was miserable. Everything was gray or brown, and there was seemingly no natural life. As I have adapted over the past two years, I realized I had been spoiled by nature growing up.

However, this did not mean that being outside was not still helpful. Even in the depths of winter, I have found that spending intentional time outside, even for twenty minutes, significantly boosts my mood.

All of my resolutions have a similar story. By having a concrete “why,” I can motivate myself to fulfill my resolutions.

Scheduling Resolutions:

I am a notorious scheduler. Every day, I write out my schedule, complete it with timestamps and include details down to “fill up Brita.” If you are wondering, yes, I do have OCD. However, because of my scheduling tendencies, I can schedule a designated time to fulfill each of my resolutions. Not everyone is as schedule crazy as I am, but creating a plan or schedule for how you will achieve your resolution is a crucial step in making it happen, and it feels so good to cross it off the list.

Get others involved:

There is a reason that most people do not fulfill their resolutions: it is hard. No one is motivated every day, and as we know, breaking a habit is far easier than starting one. On that note, my last tip for success is to get your people involved, whether someone working towards the same goal or just telling people what you are trying to achieve.

I know that working out every day boosts my mood, makes me stronger and overall makes me feel more confident, but despite all of this, I still have days where I struggle to find motivation. My mom and I do the same workouts, so sometimes I text her and ask if she has done it today. She never misses a day, so no matter if she says she already did it or is doing it in an hour, it gives me the drive to get it done.

If you cannot find the energy, make someone else tell you. I often text my boyfriend and say, “Tell me to work out.” Without fail, hearing it from someone else adds a new level of motivation and gets me moving.

My success is primarily due to the achievability of each of my goals. So often, we set unrealistic resolutions for ourselves and try to push ourselves to be the person we think we need to be. It was not until I had created a healthy relationship with myself that I allowed for goals that allowed me to succeed.

Instead of “read 10 books this year,” I wrote, “read to relax without screens.” Changing the vocabulary in which you think about your resolutions and remembering that significant change cannot occur all at once is the beginning of your New Year’s success.

The most important thing to remember is to listen to your body. No resolution is so important that it is worth overexerting yourself or straining you mentally.

At the end of the day, what matters is that you are happy, healthy and have people around you who support you. Skip the gym to get dinner with your friends or rot on your phone because you are too tired from the night before. It is okay to relax, and it is okay to allow yourself a skip day.