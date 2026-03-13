Super Bowl Commercials: My Top 5 Ads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, the Super Bowl unites fans across the nation to celebrate sports, music and, of course, crazy commercials. As a marketing student, judging Super Bowl ads has always been my favorite tradition. From Doritos’ “When Pigs Fly” campaign to the “Jake from State Farm” slogan, I am always excited to see what sticks with audiences. Now that the 60th Super Bowl has long concluded and all of the ads are out, here are my top five.

No. 5 Amazon Alexa

Chris Hemsworth thinks Alexa+ is scary good | Big Game Commercial

This ad expertly uses two-sided message marketing, a persuasive technique that presents both positive and negative information about a product, making the message seem more credible. The ad taps into a justified fear surrounding AI but turns that concern into hyperbole through Alexa’s interactions with Chris Hemsworth. Hemworth’s exaggerated responses not only settle fears of AI overreach by emphasizing the absurdity of his imagined death scenarios, but at the conclusion of the ad, it also reinforces the message that Alexa is simply “there to help.” Of all the AI-focused commercials this year, Amazon did it best, making consumers forget that it was about AI in the first place.

No. 4 Manscaped

MANSCAPED® Presents “Hair Ballad”

Manscaped successfully incorporates specific stimuli that make its ad memorable to viewers even after the Super Bowl has ended. First, the imagery in this ad is both off-putting and unexpected, opening with a humanoid clump of hair on the ground that effectively captures consumers’ attention. The choice to use a song as the ad’s main form of communication is also clever. By drawing on comedy as the central emotion, the ad builds viewers’ association of Manscaped with humor, improving our ability to retain information about the brand. The song also helps Manscaped stand out, especially as the commercial continues to air. Repeated exposure is a strength; the more you hear the tune, the more it will subconsciously linger, similar to a jingle. Finally, the ad mentions the company within the first 15 seconds, ensuring consumers form a mental tie between the commercial and the Manscaped brand, something many other ads fail to accomplish.

No. 3 Southwest

That Was Wild. Big Game Commercial 2026

The charm of this Southwest ad lies in its ability to relate to consumers’ past experiences. Similar to the Manscaped commercial, Southwest uses unexpectedness in a different form. This time, the unfamiliar backdrop draws viewers in. On top of that, the ad centers on a general concept grounded in reality: the hassle of trying to find a seat on a plane. By taking this common struggle and dramatizing it, the ad encourages audiences to create subconscious associations. Additionally, the ad builds feelings of anxiety and frustration within the commercial before resolving them with the simple tagline at the end, “Assigned Seating is Here,” which frames Southwest as the solution to familiar flight problems. Combined with the opening of the ad, which features both the Southwest logo and audio mentioning the company, these elements create a lasting impression that ensures the commercial is remembered long after it airs.

No. 2 Levi’s

Backstory | Levi’s® Behind Every Original

The Levi’s commercial is a masterclass in drawing and retaining consumers’ attention. By opening with a simple shot of Levi’s jeans, viewers immediately understand what the ad will center on, making the message easier to digest. The genre of the ad itself also plays well on the existing schema for jeans, meaning the set of associations that people link to a concept. Through the use of flashy music, quick transitions and star power, the commercial leverages trends for jeans that have been popularized by brands like Gap while redirecting consumers’ minds toward the Levi’s brand, especially since every scene incorporates the signature red Levi’s tag, making it instantly recognizable. By quickly transitioning to a scene featuring Woody from “Toy Story,” the ad creates an emotional connection with viewers. It continues to repeat this technique, alternating between everyday people and recognizable figures such as Bruce Springsteen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Doechii and more, further solidifying the brand’s stay in consumers’ memories.

No. 1 Liquid Death

Liquid Death Energy Drink: Exploding Heads Big Game Commercial

Liquid Death’s commercial was by far my favorite of the evening, as it had the true spirit of a Super Bowl ad. It included all elements of Chip and Dan Heath’s SUCCESs stickiness theory, which outlines that effective ads must be simple, unexpected, concrete, credible, emotional, stories and self-relevant. While the commercial incorporates each of these features, it especially shines in its simplicity, unexpectedness and credibility. By presenting itself as a medical advertisement, it feels both concrete and credible from its outset. Liquid Death then defies expectations by showing people without heads attempting to perform daily tasks, leaving a stark and memorable image for viewers. The ad eventually introduces Liquid Death’s newest energy drink line. The most impressive aspect of the commercial is that it does not feel out of place, as Liquid Death is a company known for pairing its product with contrasting imagery. The outrageous visuals still align with the brand’s identity, similar to Old Spice’s commercials. This was the only Super Bowl commercial I found myself continuing to think about, even as someone with no interest in Liquid Death or energy drinks, which speaks to its staying power.

Brands need to remember that simply airing an ad during the Super Bowl does not ensure longevity; they must continue to find creative ways to not only capture the audience’s attention but also their memory. When ads are not engaging, as many were this year, the result is disappointing. But when a company gets it right, they stand out for years to come.