My Thoughts on the Glamorization of Drugs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’ve grown up, it feels as if the glamorization of drugs has grown alongside me. Over the past year, there has been a noticeable growth in the visibility of party drugs. Whether it is recreational substances or complex illegal drugs, they seem to be everywhere.

I have noticed this shift primarily through social media and music culture, pushed into the spotlight by pop stars, influencers and young adults in Los Angeles; everyone is “bumping that.” What was once a subculture limited to raves or house parties now crowds mainstream digital spaces, allowing the glamorization of substances like MDMA, cocaine and LSD to continue to flourish in the media. For younger or more impressionable audiences, it can be incredibly harmful; curiosity can easily escalate into addiction. Oftentimes, media portrayals of drug abuse fail to showcase serious harm. This discrepancy is precisely the issue. Normalizing repeated exposure to drug use without displaying the health consequences shifts public perception. In 2026, drugs appear consequence-free through social media reinforcement, a trend that raises concerning societal implications.

Across major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, comprehensive studies indicate that 76% of substance-related content portrays drug use in a positive light. As a result, drugs may seem desirable to some audiences after repeated consumption of this content. Growing up, I associated drugs with a glamorous lifestyle, an understanding strengthened by music videos and lyrics. Contrary to this idea, I have observed that drugs like MDMA (Molly or Ecstasy), considered a rave essential, are frequently laced, which poses a serious risk to younger crowds. This education gap can lead to increased cases of overdose and possible death.

Social media remains the powerhouse driving drug normalization. Beyond celebrity culture, algorithmic amplification makes substance-related content easily accessible to impressionable audiences. Cocaine, for example, is currently experiencing a resurgence, specifically in nightlife spaces. The myth that cocaine is a “functional” stimulant is a common misconception that further encourages casual use. Clearly, it doesn’t just snow in the winter. Stories have swirled of drug use in LA bathrooms, where coke is passed around, making it more easily accessible and addictive. In a way, it seems thrilling — the rush, the feeling of a new sensation. Still, the consequences outweigh the high.

There are various short- and long-term effects of these drugs that are easily overlooked before first use. For cocaine, short-term effects include irritability, anxiety, paranoia and muscle twitches. With frequent usage, the cardiovascular system is impacted, along with the brain’s adaptation to the presence of the drug. As tolerance builds, the individual requires larger doses to experience a high, increasing the risk of addiction. Addiction can lead to lung injuries, barotrauma and death. MDMA, the widely loved rave drug, has the potential to cause brain and organ damage, and it often depends on the composition of the drug itself. Yet, these horrific risks seem to make no difference. As long as drugs remain glamorized, their very real dangers continue to be underestimated.

My interest in this issue stems from how it has impacted me personally. Over the past five years, I have witnessed a family member’s life become governed by addiction. Before that, I genuinely had no opinion on drugs; I would casually partake and move on without a second thought. I was the person who believed that the risks listed above would never take control of my life, as if I were invincible. While I have not experienced serious harm from the use of drugs, watching a loved one struggle with substance use disorder has been far more painful. There is no way to manage the damage these drugs cause to others; you are simply left helpless.

In 2024, during the peak of Brat Summer, I was drawn to the allure of cocaine, and Charli xcx’s riveting lyrics only piqued my interest further. Shortly after, I was met with reality, seeing how withdrawal takes over one’s life: sweat, bloody noses, aggravation and thoughts of death. Ultimately, I find the current glamorization of such drugs not only destructive but, frankly, boring. Drugs are ever-evolving, constantly adapting and evidently here to stay. Our lives, however, do not have the same luxury. Life inevitably comes to an end, and that makes it all the more important to cherish.