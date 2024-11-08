Lush Is Trending: Here Are My Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While scrolling through my TikTok For You page, I saw video after video about the natural beauty company Lush. For those unfamiliar, Lush is a self-care brand that gained popularity in the mid-2010s for its trendy bath bombs and shower gels. However, the brand’s popularity and relevance declined as similar products flooded the market.

I had almost forgotten about the brand ever since the storefront by my house closed, so I was shocked to see its resurgence on TikTok and other social media platforms. Its return to popularity started when “Love Island” star Leah Kateb posted her body care routine, featuring many Lush products. She sparked renewed hype for the brand, with many of the featured products selling out as thousands tried out her routine.

I needed to try the products myself and see what all the buzz was about, so I went to the closest Lush store and purchased or sampled six of the best-selling and trending Lush products. Here is my honest review of them.

Sticky Dates is one of the most popular scents — for good reason. The shower gel has a very warm yet sharp vanilla scent. It was also very moisturizing on my skin. I actually went back to Lush to repurchase a full-size bottle, so I highly recommend it.

The best way to describe the scent of this lotion is dessert-like. It is warm and cozy, and the smell really lasts on the skin all day. The moisture level was a bit disappointing; my dry skin definitely needed more hydration by the end of the day. I recommend this product if you love the sound of the fragrance, but it may not be the best choice if hydration is your primary concern.

Tootsie Roll — that’s it. The way this body wash smells is exactly like Tootsie Roll candy. It was very thick and heavy, so I had a better experience using it as a second cleanser rather than my only body wash. I would recommend trying this product for the fun smell experience, but besides that, it’s a pass for me.

This might be a controversial opinion, but the mega-viral Super Milk spray smells like spoiled milk. The scent is supposed to be a sweet vanilla lactonic with a hint of lemon. The smell was quite overpowering and lasted on my hair for hours. The conditioner spray was very moisturizing for my curls and added a nice shine, but it might be too heavy for finer hair types. I would only recommend it if you have the opportunity to smell the product in person first to make sure you can tolerate it and if your hair can handle some serious hydration.

I loved this body spray. First, the smell is delicious — it smells like drinking warm mulled cider near a pine tree, but even sweeter. The scent lingered for multiple days on my clothes and my room, nicely complimenting the smell of Let the Good Times Roll. I loved layering these two products to smell like a delicious cold-weather treat. The Yog Nog scent is a Christmas exclusive, so I highly recommend picking one up before the end of the season.

When I first picked up a sample of this product, I had never heard of a dusting powder before. I consulted with one of the Lush employees, and they told me to use the powder after lotion to get rid of any sticky residue. I was not convinced I needed such a product, but I decided to try it anyway. After my first application, my only reaction was glitter. The powder was jam-packed with glitter, which stayed on my skin for days, getting all over my clothes and room. This got old very fast when I realized I could not effectively clean it up. However, the powder uses Lush’s delicious Snow Fairy scent, which smells exactly like extra sweet bubble gum. I recommend trying out other products in this scent that have less glitter if you do not want to deal with the mess.

Reflecting on my Lush experience, I now understand the hype. The store has definitely made a major comeback and for good reason. Most of the products I tried were great, and I have plans to return and try more. I recommend visiting a Lush store before purchasing, as the scents can be powerful. I really appreciated how many samples I was able to get for free and how kind the workers were inside the store. So, if you, like me, have been curious to try or revisit Lush, I hope my reviews have convinced you to check out their products.