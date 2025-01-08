This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Something I struggled with last semester, and in life in general, is moving forward in the face of the anxiety and stress that comes along with finals season. The root of these issues is my constant ability to overthink.

So many projects, small assignments, group meetings, end-of-semester surveys, and more heighten the anxiety of the end of the semester. I consider all the ways I could or should be doing better in all my classes. I think about every embarrassing story, every anxiety-inducing moment, every moment that could possibly keep me from being productive and getting the tasks done.

The worst part is that I typically stare at my computer screen screen, wishing I could finish an assignment or that I started sooner. I feel frozen in my own discontent about the situation. Somehow, it feels easier to spiral than to get anything done or get some of the sleep I desperately need.

I often switch tabs on my computer, wondering whether or not I’m forgetting to do something super important. I’ll think about how I wish I hadn’t said that stupid thing, how I should have texted that friend, or that I really should’ve done that one thing on my to-do list I didn’t get to that day.

I’ll think of that one time I embarrassed myself so badly that I still can’t forget it years later, although everyone else can.

So, to try and combat these feelings of stress and anxiety, here’s what I’ve done in the past to keep moving forward.

Get Outside.

Considering it’s winter, this might sound stupid, obvious or unrealistic, but I swear, it will probably help you. Breathe the fresh air and realize that more life happens outside the world on your computer screen. Whether this occurs via a walk, run or just sitting on a bench, take the time to look around you.

Talk to your friends or family.

Find someone you trust and like to talk with, and just have a conversation. Overthinking only occurs in your mind, and a good friend or a good conversation can help you get out of it.

You CAN do it.

No matter what the voice in your head is telling you, saying that you aren’t good enough or cannot finish the project, you can. You are where you are for a reason. You can do whatever you put your mind to; you can do it. Everything is going to work out.

Clean Space, Clean Mind.

When I feel like one space in my life is messy, I feel like all spaces in my life are messy. Cleaning my room is an easy, fixable task. Sometimes, I need the snowball effect of completing one task to motivate me to finish other tasks. If I can organize my room to at least seem clean, then sometimes it becomes easier to organize my schoolwork and get everything done.

Put the Phone AWAY.

I know this sounds stupid, and it is utterly repetitive nowadays, but put your phone down if you want to be productive. Doom-scrolling, brain-rotting, whatever you want to call it, can inhibit your ability to keep moving forward, as social media can make you feel like you have fallen way behind.

I know these reminders can sound stupid or repetitive, but things are often repeated when they are helpful. In this day and age, with the amount of stress and pressure the semester places upon you, it can feel like you are pushing through the mud to reach your destination. Just know that you are not alone; you are fully competent, and there are people there to support you every step of the way.