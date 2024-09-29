How Do I Stop Bouncing My Leg While I’m Sitting?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Whether I’m sitting in class, on the couch watching TV, or seated in a restaurant eating dinner, my leg will be bouncing. People often ask if I’m alright when they spot my shaking leg, as it’s most commonly associated with stress or anxiety. Although I have my fair share of stress and anxiety, I don’t necessarily feel this is the reason I bounce my leg, so I wanted to find some other answers.

A common cause behind a shaking leg that research has shown is that it is linked to an effort to concentrate, particularly in people with ADHD. Experts say that repetitive movements such as a shaking leg can improve the ability to concentrate in people with ADHD.

However, the cause behind a bouncing leg that resonated most with me personally is that it could be linked to one’s personality, as it can signify impatience or a desire for action. This reasoning makes the most sense to me out of all the causes I found, because I’m someone who needs constant stimulation and likes to be busy at all times, so this is manifested through bouncing my leg while I’m sitting.

Even though my leg bouncing doesn’t necessarily bother me, I was curious: Is there a solution?

Better Help suggests that individuals can ease the amount they bounce their legs by introducing new stimuli into their daily routine, such as chewing gum, taking notes/doodling, or using a fidget toy.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that people who struggle with shaking legs should eliminate caffeine from their routine, as this could be a contributing factor to restlessness while sitting.

To see if any of these suggestions could actually ease my bouncing leg, I decided to try them out. When it came to caffeine consumption, I found that drinking less caffeine didn’t have much effect on my shaking leg habit. However, I don’t consume that much caffeine throughout my daily life in the first place, so I wasn’t surprised to see that this strategy had no results.

The other strategy of introducing new stimuli into my routine proved much more effective for me. In my classes, I have recently started taking more notes than I normally would in an effort to keep me engaged and eliminate the lack of action that I linked to my bouncing leg.

If you’re someone that bounces your leg while you’re sitting and are interested in eliminating the habit, I recommend identifying which common cause is behind it and trying out a few different strategies for stopping it in order to find the one that works the best for you!