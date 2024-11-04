Halloween Haunts for the Faint of Heart: Not-So-Scary Movies for the Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Spooky season is here, and many of us are searching for a scare to put us in the mood, but not everyone enjoys the type of fright that keeps you awake at night. If this applies to you, fear not, for there are plenty of thrills on the lighter side!

Horror movies are one of the most popular sources of Halloween content, and there are some seriously disturbing films out there. However, some of the greatest classics are not-so-scary, yet still promise that familiar Halloween-season fright and fun. Let’s explore a few that fall into different categories in terms of plot but all stand as staples that could be a fit for ALMOST everyone!

“Hocus Pocus”

Often claimed as a favorite Halloween movie, this film is a requirement for your list. It’s one of those films you must watch before you die. Set in the famous Salem, Massachusetts (which is a Halloween haunt in itself), “Hocus Pocus” follows the three witchy Sanderson sisters as they seek to regain their youth after being resurrected by a local teenager. There is a strong sense of humor and friendship throughout the movie, as well as the thrill of magic. The dated visual effects of the nineties also help to reduce the horror aspect. Overall, this movie is perfect for a cozy fall night with friends!

“Scream”

One of my personal favorites, this cult-classic slasher film is not as scary as you may think it is, as long as you don’t mind some blood! “Scream” takes inspiration from many horror movie tropes, with clueless and defenseless victims, jump-scares, character trauma and unexpected twists. The plot unfolds around highschooler Sidney Prescott, the target of the infamous, masked Ghostface killer. As her friends are picked off one by one, Sidney and her friends hurry to uncover the killer’s identity before it’s too late. The ending is a tense and climactic showdown that provided enough material for not only a sequel, but five more movies in the franchise (yes, I have watched all of them and yes, I think that it’s worth it). While “Scream” may sound too scary and real, there is just enough unseriousness in the story and characters that it does not feel as deep as other slasher films. I know without a doubt that everybody has seen the Ghostface mask somewhere, so it’s about time you understand where it came from!

The “Harry Potter” Franchise

Now, I know there is no official season for Harry Potter (actually, I encourage you to watch it whenever and wherever), but there is something about diving back into the magical world of Hogwarts during the fall that just feels right. As an avid “Harry Potter” fan, the films always evoke a cozy, nostalgic vibe with plenty of visual splendor, seasonal themes (especially the Great Hall decorations at Halloween) and of course, magic. In my opinion, there will never be a greater world than the Harry Potter universe, so why not imagine experiencing a fall perhaps more enchanting than your own at Hogwarts!

Tim Burton’s Universe

It is a known fact that the name Tim Burton is synonymous with Halloween and all things creepy. Each one of his movies are eccentrically eerie in their own unique way, making them perfect for non-horror fans. Perhaps his most classic works are “The Corpse Bride,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline,” films which are all animated in his signature gothic, stop-motion style.

a. “The Corpse Bride”

The film follows Victor, a shy young man set to marry a woman named Victoria. Upon practicing his vows in the forest, he accidentally proposes to a deceased bride, Emily. She rises from the grave, ecstatic at the opportunity and leads Victor through the Land of the Dead and her sorrowful past. The movie places heavy emphasis on the contrast between the living and the dead through a complicated love story. As a Halloween movie, “The Corpse Bride” is dark, whimsical and macabre but also emotional and playful, creating the perfect atmosphere for a spooky experience.

b. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Before I start this discussion, I have no stance on whether this is a Halloween or Christmas movie, but due to the initial setting of Halloweentown and the spooky characters, I decided to include it. Jack Skellington, the iconic, lanky figure of many popular decorations, is bored of his duty as the Pumpkin King of HalloweenTown. While wandering through the woods, he discovers nearby ChristmasTown and is drawn to the bright colors and joy of the opposing holiday. The movie follows Jack as he attempts to remake Christmas with a Halloween twist, but only creates chaos, misunderstanding and a threat to Christmas. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” provides the same vibe as ”The Corpse Bride” in terms of a spooky movie, but also adds in the fun of Christmas!

c. “Coraline”

Last but not least in the Tim Burton franchise, we have “Coraline,” arguably the creepiest of them all. The general public tends to be torn on opinions about “Coraline,” as some absolutely adore it and others hate it. Coraline, a young and eccentric girl, feels neglected by her ever-busy parents, especially with their move to a new home. She takes to exploring for entertainment and discovers a hidden door that transports her to an alternate universe where everything seems perfect. Here, her “Other Mother” and “Other Father” are affectionate, attentive and appear to be everything Coraline wants. However, as she spends more time in this reality, she realizes the true, sinister intentions of the Other Mother and the dark aspects of what is only a facade of perfection. “Coraline” dives deep into more serious themes of isolation, the need for attention and blurring the lines between reality and illusion. It explores the disturbing possibility of someone that appears to love you turning out to be malevolent. The main reason why this film is often described as creepy, or even scary is due to the unsettling characters and visual style, particularly the Other Mother and her attempts to sew buttons into Coraline’s eyes to trap her in her world. Therefore, Halloween is the perfect time to decide what your stance is on “Coraline” and whether or not you would stay in the Other World.

Comedic Spooks

Finally, I want to discuss some more comedic Halloween films that are perfect for a good laugh rather than a spooky sensation.

a. “Hubie Halloween”

Starring the famous and lovable Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween” tells the story of Hubie, a quirky, kind-hearted man living in Salem, Massachusetts. He is obsessed with Halloween, and when a mysterious criminal begins to terrorize the town, he takes it upon himself to investigate, despite mockery and skepticism from the townspeople. The film is packed with slapstick humor, nostalgic Halloween vibes and festivities and family-friendly themes of acceptance, bravery and teamwork. It’s a classic story of adventure with a strong Halloween theme to get you in the mood for devious fun.

b. “Goosebumps”

Based on the book series by R.L. Stine, Zach, a new kid in the neighborhood, discovers that his reclusive neighbor is actually the famed author himself. After accidentally unleashing the many monsters and creatures from Stine’s stories, Zach and his friends must band together to re-capture and return them to the books before they destroy the town. The movie features iconic characters from the “Goosebumps” series, evoking childhood nostalgia for anyone who indulged in the books.There is a great balance of humor and scare, making for an exciting thriller for all viewers.

There are hordes of Halloween movies, ranging from ones fit for children to those only for the most daring and fearless. However, I think it’s important to talk about the select few that give you a warm, seasonal feeling without getting too worked up. Halloween is one of the most fun and creative holidays, so I encourage you all to find your spooky season niche. Whether it’s within these movies, your favorite costume or a sweet pumpkin treat, get celebrating!

P.S. Everybody should definitely watch the short, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: A Charlie Brown Halloween” for, in my opinion, the most unbeatable nostalgic and happy vibe. Nothing gets more classic than our good friend Charlie Brown!