Beyond the Grind: How to Combat Burnout

Burnout has become so common in our society that it is often treated as the norm. We’re expected to keep pushing and get the work done regardless of the toll it takes. From high school onward, we were pressured to get near-perfect grades and join countless clubs to get into top colleges. This cycle of stress only gets more intense as we plan for our future careers. I’ve experienced burnout firsthand, and I want to share some strategies I use when struggling with burnout.

A friend once told me that one of her favorite things to do is have a conversation with someone about something they’re passionate about. Having a passion is something no one can take away from you, and finding an activity that makes you happy can make all the difference when dealing with burnout. When everything seems to be crashing around us, there isn’t always going to be someone there to help us through, so we have to be that person for ourselves. This can be exhausting, so whether it be a club or a hobby, do what makes you happy at least once a week to remind yourself that there is more to life than deadlines and grades. Allowing yourself to recharge for even a short time can make a huge difference.

Prioritizing yourself is one of the most important things I’ve learned when dealing with burnout. Sometimes, prioritizing your well-being in a demanding and fast-paced world can feel selfish, but it’s not. Setting boundaries, saying no to things that stretch you too thin and making conscious choices to do what’s best for you are essential to success. Whether it is scheduling time to relax or taking a much-needed personal day, these moments of self-care are investments for your long-term well-being and help curb burnout.

When I am stressed out and feel the exhaustion coming on, I enjoy finding peace in solitude. It’s an immediate stress reliever when I decide I am done for the night, close my laptop, turn on the TV and allow myself to unwind. It’s not always easy to justify taking a break, especially when staring at a mountain of work you know will only double by tomorrow.

I have realized that constantly pushing without pause does not achieve my desired results. Time management is still something I work on, but I’ve found that taking a break, even briefly, can help tremendously. Whether it be a nap, a puzzle on my iPad or tackling an NYT crossword, time away from work can make all the difference in my day.

You should try it, too: give yourself permission to pause and take a break. Burnout will only worsen if you keep running on empty, so take the break; I promise you’ll be better. Treating yourself to something small — a new shirt, a new book or even a coffee — can bring you joy. It isn’t about materialism; it’s about allowing yourself the small pleasures that remind you that there is more to life than work and other strenuous obligations.

These small acts don’t need to be extravagant, but adding these small, intentional breaks to your routine will remind you that there is more to life than checking something off a list.

Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all cure for burnout, so what works for me may not work for you. I always try to remind myself that I work hard for myself and not because anyone else expects me to.

When the setbacks seem overwhelming, take a step back, recognize how far you have come and celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small they may seem.

Take care of yourself, and remember that success does not mean you have to sacrifice your well-being or happiness. Prioritize what fuels you, take much-needed breaks, understand that slowing down doesn’t mean stopping and, most importantly, don’t give up.