A Florist’s Guide to Valentine’s Day

I started working at a flower shop during my sophomore year of high school. It definitely wasn’t the typical high school job (most of my friends either babysat or scooped ice cream), but nonetheless, I’m now obsessed with flowers. With two Valentine’s Days under my belt, I would love to share my opinions to help you for V-Day.

Before sharing my thoughts on the flowers, I must clear something up: are flowers only appropriate for significant others? No, absolutely not. I feel there is somewhat of a stigma around giving flowers to others or even the concept of Valentine’s Day at large. There shouldn’t be.

Valentine’s Day is a day for love. When we frame it that way, it’s easier to notice that love is all around. We can love our friends, teachers and even spread love to strangers, not just significant others. Giving flowers on Valentine’s Day (or just in general) might seem more intimate, but really, it can mean whatever you wish. Flowers can cheer someone up after a hard time, be a simple symbol to show you are thinking of someone or even be a way to congratulate someone. So, on a day of love, in the many forms it takes, flowers are always appropriate to express those feelings.

With my florist’s rant aside, I can now provide insight into which types of flowers are better suited for different situations.

The significant other:

Most think of roses when choosing flowers for their partner. While roses have a romantic and profound connotation, there’s a better way to impress your partner.

First step: think of what they really like. Using their favorite colors is a great start. Imagine receiving a bouquet filled with the same color that you associate with calmness and happiness, even matching the decor you probably already have in your room. Perfection. Plus, brownie points because you can tell your partner that you remembered their favorite color and wanted to emulate that in your gesture.

In a similar sentiment, knowing some of their favorite types of flowers goes a long way, too. There are two types of people in the world: those who love baby’s breath and those who think it’s cheesy and reminds them of the grocery store (I’m the second kind of person). Before V-Day, ask them what some of their favorite flowers are, or ask their family and friends.

Another often overlooked strategy is someone’s floral vibe. To describe this, I usually think of the adjectives used to describe the arrangement: traditional, rustic, wildflower-esque, whimsical, masculine or feminine. Everyone has different tastes, so the more you know when asking for an arrangement ahead of time, the more personalized and meaningful the arrangement will feel. Trust me, your significant other will see the difference between a bouquet you picked out at the last minute at the gas station or one you put care and thought into.

Your mom:

Why aren’t we giving flowers to our Moms on Valentine’s Day? On a day dedicated to love, it’s only fair to recognize the first person in life who gave us love. This bouquet doesn’t have to be as extravagant or large as you might give your partner; just the act of giving flowers will surely make your mom’s day. All the advice given above applies to Mom’s bouquet, too. I ask your mom (if it applies) what flowers she had on her wedding day. This is a sentimental touch that will totally evoke those happy emotions. Also, if your mom likes gardening, consider gifting some flowers she grows that aren’t in season or something she wishes to grow.

The simplistic yet classy friend:

For someone who loves the coastal granddaughter aesthetic and has a Pinterest board filled with pictures of Cape Cod, just a bouquet filled with hydrangeas is timeless and chic. Hydrangeas can look great in combination with other flowers, but they look incredibly sophisticated by themselves. Calla lilies also fit this aesthetic if you’re looking for something with a modern flare.

The trendy, outgoing friend:

A cheap but super cute option for your bubbly friend is a bouquet of tulips. Again, on the note of the hydrangeas, tulips look great by themselves. Their leaves can take up a lot of space, so they’re often best by themselves. This is perfect for someone living in a dorm; you can pick up a bouquet for ten dollars at Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods and throw it in a small mason jar. Wrap a ribbon around it, and voila, you’re done.

The artsy, fashion-loving friend:

For the unique friend in your life who always has the best thrift find, ranunculus, thistle and snapdragons are all groovy options that will definitely get a post on their Instagram story. Some color combos that look great are pastel yellow, blue and pink. For a different vibe, maroons, blues and dark purples look great as well.

All that being said, it’s important to remember, albeit cliche, that it really is the thought that counts. You don’t need to spend much money on flowers or even give flowers at all this Valentine’s Day. All flowers are beautiful and will make someone smile. But, the smile factor doesn’t stem from the flower’s beauty; rather, the beauty of effort does. A handwritten card conveys thought, so opt for that if that’s more feasible. Make someone smile this Valentine’s Day, whether through a bouquet or helping someone out. Spread the world’s greatest beauty: love.