The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

In a world that constantly pushes us to stand out, the phrase “You’re just like every girl” gets tossed around like an insult. It’s like saying that fitting into a shared identity—especially one that’s unapologetically feminine—is some kind of flaw. But let’s be real: being like other girls? That’s not just okay; it’s powerful. It’s a way to connect, to celebrate shared experiences, and to embrace the beauty of being women.

Honestly, why are we so afraid of it? Society has this weird double standard about what’s “too much.” Take fangirling, for example. A girl who loves Taylor Swift or spends hours perfecting her makeup gets labeled as “obsessed” or “basic.” But a guy who screams at his TV during a game? He’s a true fan. It’s so frustrating how feminine interests are brushed off as silly or shallow, while masculine ones are celebrated. No wonder some of us feel pressured to distance ourselves from anything considered “girly.”

Growing up, I bought into that whole “not like other girls” trope. You know the one—where rejecting makeup, fashion, or romance novels supposedly makes you more special, more valuable. But who decided those things make us less? Honestly, there’s nothing weak about loving what you love, even if it happens to be what a million other women also love. Shared interests don’t make you boring; they’re bridges that connect you to people who get it. And let’s be real, bonding over common experiences? That’s where the magic happens.

I’ll admit, there were times when I felt embarrassed for liking things that were “too feminine.” I’d convince myself that I was only into them because everyone else was. But as I got older, I realized something: that connection, that shared enthusiasm, is a gift. It’s what creates friendships and solidarity. Liking what other women like doesn’t make those things less special—it makes them even more meaningful.

Think about it: some of the most powerful movements in history happened because women stopped pretending they were different from each other. Whether it was the suffrage movement, the fight for equal rights, or more recent ones like #MeToo, change happened when women embraced their shared struggles. It wasn’t about standing apart; it was about standing together, realizing that their collective voice was their strength.

So, why are we so quick to hide the parts of ourselves that connect us to other women? Whether it’s loving makeup, being passionate about fashion, or reading sappy romance novels—these are all valid, beautiful forms of self-expression. They don’t make us less serious or capable. In fact, they make us more relatable, more connected. And when we embrace those connections, we find real empowerment.

Here’s the thing: you don’t have to build your identity around being different to be special. Your worth isn’t measured by how much you stand out but by how true you are to yourself. And honestly, life’s too short to pretend you don’t love something just because it’s popular. If it brings you joy, who cares if half the planet loves it too?

At the end of the day, every woman is unique in her own way. But those shared experiences? They’re what make us part of something bigger—a community of women who understand each other, who can laugh, cry, and grow together. So, when someone says, “You’re just like every girl,” don’t flinch. Take it as a compliment. It means you’re part of a beautiful, diverse collective that’s stronger together.

In a world that can sometimes feel isolating, it’s a relief to find comfort and connection in the things we share. Being like every girl isn’t a weakness—it’s a reminder that we’re never alone. So, to anyone who’s ever felt like they had to hide their love for “girly” things to be seen as unique: stop. Embrace what you love. Celebrate the things that bring you closer to other women, because that’s where the real power lies.