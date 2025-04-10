Where and how to study at NC State- from a Junior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a junior about to enter my sixth college final season, I like to believe I have found some of the best places to study and tactics to get you through it. So if this is your first final season at NC State or your last, here are a few places and things I have done that have helped me succeed.

PLACES TO STUDY

When choosing a place to study I determine first if I am going to need the ability to work with my peers or hunker down and get through a long study session alone. If I am in a group I tend to opt for Hunt library’s third-floor high-top table right by the wall of windows. You will get lots of natural light while being in an open environment to talk and it is a spot where a group could stay for a while, unlike a study room. If I am to work alone, however, I have found it easy to stay on task and be productive in the quiet room on the first floor of Hunt Library.

I also enjoy the Wilson College of Textile area from study areas perfect for group work to the ability to sit outside and enjoy the nicer weather

In the main campus area, I love to study on the Sullvin Lee lawn field, while the wifi is not always great it also helps you stay focused by not going on your phone.

And lastly, for those who prefer a coffee shop, I have spent many hours studying for finals in Cup a Joe of Hillsborough street.

Tactics that have helped me

If you made friends in your classes, study with them, but before you meet up with them go through the material on your own. This way you can form any questions you have and you go into the study group knowing how to answer other people’s questions. This is also beneficial as I have found when you don’t do this and then go through it all together you may understand it as a friend is explaining it in that moment but not a few hours down the line. Doing this helps weed out what you know, and retain what you don’t.

For a class that is more about remembering terms and formulas like a business or accounting class, making flashcards and studying those has come in handy. I have found making the flashcards myself helps aid my studying rather than finding one already made online. When making flashcards, I really love using the Knowt website/app as it helps test your knowledge in different ways and accurately gauge where you are at. Lastly, start studying early and little by little this will help decrease stress and make you feel more in control.

I know finals season can be stressful but make sure you find time to eat, sleep, and step away from school even if it’s just for a small break. You will do great!