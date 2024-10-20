The Skincare Routine that Changed My Stubborn Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always had good skin and never really had to think twice about a real multi-step skincare routine. I struggled with allergies to makeup and facial eczema that gave me enough trouble, but I didn’t have “problem skin”. However, at the start of 2024 I started breaking out on my forehead and cheeks in acne clusters of super painful, sometimes cystic acne. I was confused for months trying to fix my skin. In the past I’d use a hot washcloth and my trusty Vanicream plain lotion and it worked wonders. And out of nowhere, what I’d been doing for years no longer worked for me. Over time, I found a few new products that I like better and that really made a difference for me. For context, I have dry skin and sensitive skin. This is definitely not a 15-step Korean skin care routine, but this is what works for me!

CeraVe Cream-to-Foam Moisturizing Face Wash

With my dry skin, I struggled finding a face wash that didn’t dry out my skin. Because my skin wasn’t accustomed to me washing it, I found it helpful to only wash my face once a day until my skin was more used to losing oil. This helped my skin retain a lot of moisture and heal some of my breakouts. Sometimes on days when I’m wearing heavier makeup I use oil to remove my eye makeup and the face wash to get off my face makeup. Then, I wash my face again to make sure I remove all the residue from my face. I usually get it at Target but its available pretty much anywhere. I’ve also heard that the CeraVe Oil Cleanser is good for dry skin types!

Curology Liquid Pore Exfoliant

I was listening to my favorite podcast, Binchtopia, when one of the hosts professed her love for the Paula’s Choice 2%BHA Liquid Exfoliant. However, this product is pricey and I could only really find it online and I was trying to justify spending that money on something I wasn’t sure would work for me. I had tried serums and masks, most of which only made my skin worse so I was hesitant to try something new. While I was browsing through Target I saw they carry Curology, a popular subscription-based skincare brand that sponsors a lot of influencers. Curology has its own product similar to the Paula’s Choice one, called a Liquid Pore Exfoliant. I was interested in the lower price point compared to other brands who carry the same product, and I’ve been so inundated with Curology ads for years that I figured I would give it a try. This product is the reason I wanted to write this article because it completely changed my skin! Since I started using this my skin is smoother, more dewy, and it hasn’t dried me out at all. If you struggle with a lot of salicylic acid based products drying you out, I highly suggest trying out an AHA/BHA liquid exfoliant. I prefer the Curology one but you can find a lot of other brands that carry this kind of product.

Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion and Moisturizing Cream

I like the Vanicream products because they have a great texture, they have minimal ingredients, and an allergist originally recommended this to me when I struggled with eczema on my face. I use the lotion during the day and the cream at night to prevent my skin from drying out, but it also prevents my skin from being too oily during the day. I love how simple these products are and how easy they are to find. I usually get mine on Amazon.

Vanicream SPF 30 Facial Moisturizer

I’ve heard from a lot of people how important it is to use sunscreen everyday so I just use the one that matches my beloved moisturizer! I found this at Target if you can’t tell that’s where I do most of my skincare shopping because they have higher end, sensitive skin, and drugstore products.

Makeup Remover

Besides my face wash, I usually use some kind of oil to break down the makeup on my eyes. This works for me compared to a product like makeup wipes or micellar water because it reduces the amount of products I use on my sensitive skin. Since my skin is dry, face makeup often dries it out and this tactic really helps with that. My favorite oil is Jojoba Oil from Trader Joe’s because its non-comedogenic meaning that it doesn’t clog pores. Compared to other jojoba oils I’ve tried, the one from TJ’s is the cleanest and most afforable.

Ultimately, everyone has a different routine that works best for them. But without talking to people and seeking out information about what works for others, I never would have discovered my own routine.