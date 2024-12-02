The Reality of Love Beyond the Screen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why We Shouldn’t Take Influencer Breakups to Heart

In today’s digital age, influencers have become a significant part of our daily lives. Whether one may define an influencer as someone with millions of followers on social media platforms, or one that simply impacts/influences their followers, we follow their journeys, celebrate their milestones, and, sometimes, invest emotionally in their relationships. When influencers post about/announce their breakups, it’s not unusual for fans to feel a sense of personal loss. Some may even question the very existence of true love itself. However, it’s crucial to remember that influencer relationships, like all relationships, are complex. Here’s why we shouldn’t take their breakups personally or let them alter our perceptions of love.

The illusion of intimacy

Social media is capable of creating an illusion or fantasy of intimacy between influencers and their followers. Through curated content, influencers tend to share snippets of their lives, giving the impression that we know them personally. There’s a name for this phenomenon that many of you have probably heard before or have discussed in class, yes, a parasocial relationship. This is where fans/followers tend to form deep emotional connections with individuals. I remember discussing this in my ENG101 class, when an influencer couple breaks up, it can feel like watching one of your friends go through a breakup. I personally turn blue when seeing hundreds to thousands of people online constantly say “I don’t believe in love anymore” when an influencer couple breaks up. They must see that the content they see is made for their liking, and those relationships are beyond complex than what we see on the surface level.

I do believe it’s important to recognize that we only see a fraction of their lives, the moments they choose to share. Behind the perfectly practiced clips and heartwarming captions, there may be struggles and challenges that remain private. By understanding the boundaries between public personas and private lives, we can maintain a healthier perspective on relationships and the idea of love as a whole.

The Reality of Relationships

Every relationship has its ups and downs, whether it’s between influencers or everyday people. Breakups are a natural part of life and SHOULD NEVER signify that love isn’t real. Influencers are human beings who experience the same emotions, problems, and growth as anyone else. Their relationships are subject to the same amount of complicatedness and pressures, maybe even more since they’re in the public eye.

Believing that love isn’t real because an influencer couple has broken up overlooks the countless examples of love that’s out there, but not online. Even the love we see online, we can appreciate but it’s important to not obsess over it (especially to the point where you have an unhealthy view on love).

assumptions

One problem with people forming parasocial relationships is that they may start to make, believe, and spread rumors about influencer couples. For example, on TikTok, the “For You Page” (FYP) algorithm kept showing me videos that others created about the relationship between a prominent influencer and her boyfriend at the time. Although the couple hadn’t spoken about parting ways, many people were already expressing their sadness by posting TikToks and commenting under the couple’s videos with statements like “I don’t believe in love” or “love doesn’t exist” because of their presumed breakup. It wasn’t long before their comment sections and the FYP were flooded with negative assumptions and speculations, including accusations of them cheating on each other. This forced the couple to speak on their relationship status although they may have not wanted to speak on it. If you look in the comments it’s filled with people negative perspectives and allegations.

conclusion

While influencer breakups can be disheartening, especially when we’ve followed them and their digital lives for a long time, by acknowledging boundaries, understanding influencers’ personal lives, and focusing on our own relationships, we can appreciate love’s true nature (beyond the screen and within our own hearts). Love is an experience that can be seen in everyday acts of kindness such as in support from family and friends, and in the special moments we share with others. While influencer relationships can be inspiring, they should never serve as the sole blueprint for our understanding of love.