Positivity alone can be defined as being a person who exhibits optimism and finds the joy in a situation. Being positive can be hard there is no doubt. However, the shift in mindset from being a “glass half empty” to “glass half full” perspective can change the trajectory of your life and how you handle adversity. These are methods I try to implement into my life and share with my friends and family. Everything happens for a reason and everything you go through has a meaning. Ultimately everything will be ok and work itself out. I have found embodying these beliefs and moving through life carrying these thoughts will always help go through life with a better outlook on experiences!

Some ways I like to exemplify positivity and help build my outlook is to look up to characters I admire throughout their story lines!

Winnie the pooh

Everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear is always smiling and looking for the positive, despite what Eeyore thinks! The child-like innocence of Winnie may seem childish but you can learn so much from watching the innocent joy and how they manage happiness in the darkest times!

Elle Woods

What is there to love more then a successful woman that finds the joy in every situation? I cannot think of much! Elle faces obstacles to stop her from personal and professional development but she always holds her head up and walks through it.

Sue heck

Our girl Sue seems to never catch a break whether it be at school, the orthodontist, or at Dollywood she always has something happening. Through everything she has a smile on her face and it ready to meet anything that comes her way with a catchy tune too!

