When you hear the phrase “it-girl,” who do you think of? Is it a current celebrity like Zendaya? Is it the iconic Marilyn Monroe? Or perhaps you think of the original it-girl Clara Bow? The title of “it-girl” is one that has been bestowed on dozens of women since the 1920s. We wanted to take a look at some of the most iconic–22 icons to be exact–over the past 100 years from the 1920s to the 2020s.

Clara Bow–1920s

Clara Bow was the ORIGINAL It-Girl. She was born in 1905 in Brooklyn. She was a silent film star and was one of the rare few who successfully transitioned to the “talkies” when sound was introduced to film. After starring in the movie It in 1927, she effectively became known as the “It-Girl” and the phrase has stuck for almost a century now. She died in 1965 at 60 years old due to a heart attack.

Josephine Baker–1920s

Josephine Baker was an entertainer in France during the Jazz Age who became known for her iconic performances and identity. Born in 1906 in St. Louis, she moved to France in 1925. She was a civil rights activist and became one of the most prominent Black women of the 20s. She died in 1975 at age 68 following a hemorrhage.

Jean Harlow–1930s

Jean Harlow was an American actress born in 1911 in Kansas City. She moved to Hollywood in the late 20s and began acting and modeling. She had bleached blonde hair which was her signature. She starred in movies like Bombshell and Hell’s Angels, making her one of the most prominent style icons of the decade. She passed away in 1937 at just 26 following kidney failure.

Anna May Wong–1930s

Anna May Wong was the first Asian-American woman to become a star in Hollywood. She was born in 1905 in Los Angeles. Her parents had immigrated to the US from China. She was typecast into stereotypical roles, but her role in Piccadilly made her a certifiable star. To stray from her stereotyped roles she was getting in America, she moved to Europe. She died in 1961 at 56 from a heart attack.

Marlene Dietrich–1940s

Marlene Dietrich was an actress known for her gender breaking fashion and attitude. She was born in 1901 in Germany. She began acting in German silent films in the 1920s before she moved to Hollywood to pursue acting on a broader scale. She was in movies like Morocco and Shanghai Express and was one of the only actresses to wear suits and mens clothing, starting a trend. She died in 1992 at the age of 90.

Rita Hayworth–1940s

Rita Hayworth was an actress who debuted in the 1930s and became one of the most famous World War II pinup girls. She was born in 1918 in New York as Margarita Carmen Cansino, she changed her name to Rita Hayworth when she moved to Hollywood in order to book more roles and “shed” her Spanish heritage. She starred in Gilda in 1946 which catapulted her to stardom. She died in 1987 at age 68 due to Alzheimers.

Marilyn Monroe–1950s

Marilyn Monroe is quite possibly one of the most iconic women to grace the planet. She was born as Norma Jean Mortenson in 1926 in Los Angeles. She began acting in 1944 and starred in many iconic films like The Seven Year Itch, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot, and more. Her style and overall look are one of the most famous in all of history. She was a true icon and it shows. She passed away at age 36 in 1962 due to a barbiturate overdose.

Grace Kelly–1950s

Grace Kelly was an American actress and Princess. She was born in Philadelphia in 1929. She began acting in 1947 and starred in many films like High Noon, To Catch a Thief, Rear Window, and more. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1954 for her performance in The Country Girl. She left Hollywood and married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 effectively making her Princess Grace of Monaco. She died in 1984 at age 52 due to a car accident.

Audrey Hepburn–1960s

Audrey Hepburn was an actress and humanitarian. She was born in Belgium in 1929. She danced for the Dutch Resistance in World War II and through this got into acting. She moved to Hollywood and booked her first major role in Roman Holiday which garnered her a Best Actress Academy Award in 1954. She starred in other movies like Charade, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Sabrina, and more which made her a Hollywood legend and fashion icon. She began doing Humanitarian work with UNICEF and served as their Goodwill Ambassador. She died in 1993 at age 63 due to appendix cancer.

Sharon Tate–1960s

Sharon Tate was an American actress and model. She was born in 1943 in Dallas, TX. Her family moved to Italy in the mid 50s where she began modeling at age 16. She moved to Hollywood where she booked minor television roles in shows like The Beverly Hillbillies. She starred in many films such as Don’t Make Waves, The Eye of the Devil, The Wrecking Crew, and more. Her most famous role was as Jennifer North in Valley of the Dolls. In 1968 she married Rosemary’s Baby director Roman Polanski in London. She was murdered in 1969 at age 26 by Charles Manson’s cult. She was eight months pregnant. While it may seem to ignore her impact, a quote from German actress, Elke Sommer, sums up what her peers thought of her. “She had more of the “it-girl” in her little finger than all these assholes today who’ve never achieved anything but think they’re “it-girls,” Sharon had all that in her little finger.”

Cher–1970s

Cher is an American singer and actress. She was born in 1946 in El Centro, CA. She started her career in a singing duo with her husband Sonny Bono. They called themselves Sonny and Cher and their breakout song was in 1965 with “I Got You Babe.” They got their own show in the early 70s which was a massive hit. She quickly shot to stardom and her fashion is one of the most revered after of all time. She would later become an actress and won the Best Actress Oscar in 1987 for her role in Moonstruck. She is currently 78 years old and still performing.

Farrah Fawcett–1970s

Farrah Fawcett was an American actress and model. She was born in 1947 in Corpus Christi, TX. After attending the University of Texas at Austin where she studied art, she started her modeling career which helped her book small roles in TV shows. She became a star after she starred as Jill Munroe in Charlie’s Angels in 1976. Her perfectly coiffed and blown out hair became a symbol of 1970s style, and her red bathing suit was another iconic look. She passed away in 2009 at age 62 following a battle with breast cancer.

Grace Jones–1980s

Grace Jones is a Jamaican model, musician, and actress. She was born in 1948 in Spanish Town, Jamaica. After growing up in a strict household, she moved to New York City at the age of 14 in the late 60s where she began modeling and appeared in major publications like Vogue. She began her music career in the mid-late 70s with the release of her album Portfolio. She would later star in movies like Conan the Destroyer and A View to a Kill. She is known for her androgynous look and she quickly became an LGBTQ+ icon and she still is today. She is currently 76 years old and is still active in the music scene, she recently provided vocals for Beyoncé’s song “Move” on her album Renaissance.

Princess Diana–1980s

Princess Diana Spencer of Wales was a British princess and activist. She was born in 1961 in Sandringham, England to a noble family. She became a school teacher in the late 70s and at just 20 in 1981 she married Prince Charles who was first in line to the British throne, effectively making her a Princess. She gave birth to two sons, Princes William and Harry. She quickly became the most popular member of the royal family. Everywhere she went she was swarmed with fans and everything she wore further solidified her status as a fashion icon. She was a trailblazer who cared deeply about charitable causes that others at the time ignored, such as AIDs, landmines, and more. She and Charles separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. She passed away in 1997 at just 36 years old following a car crash in Paris. Her legacy lives on and she is widely considered to be one of the most iconic women to grace the Earth.

Jennifer Aniston–1990s

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress. She was born in 1969 in Los Angeles, CA. Her father, John, was a legend in Soap Opera culture, which is where she gained her desire for acting. She starred in many small roles in TV shows in the late 80s, but booked her biggest role in 1994 as Rachel Green in Friends, which is arguably one of the most iconic television shows of all time. She won an Emmy for her portrayal of Green in 2002. Friends lasted ten seasons from 1994-2004 and its cultural impact is still felt today. Her haircut in the early seasons of the show was dubbed “The Rachel” and was one of the most popular haircuts of the 90s. She went on to successfully transition to acting movies. She currently stars as Alex Levy in The Morning Show which she also executive produces. She is currently 55 years old.

Julia Roberts–1990s

Julia Roberts is an American actress. She was born in 1967 in Smyrna, Georgia. She attended Georgia State University before moving to New York City to become an actress. Her first big role was in 1988 in Mystic Pizza, which led her to many more notable roles in films like Steel Magnolias and Pretty Women. She challenged fashion stereotypes and made headlines by wearing suits and not shaving her underarms–solidifying her as a fashion icon. She won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2000 for her role as Erin Brockovich in Erin Brockovich. She is still one of the most sought-out after actresses in Hollywood. She is currently 57 years old.

Paris Hilton–2000s

Paris Hilton is an American socialite, musician, model, and activist. She was born in 1981 in New York City to the Hilton Hotel heirs. She began her modeling career as a teenager and quickly became well known in the social scenes of New York and Los Angeles. In 2003, she and her friend Nicole Richie (daughter of Lionel Richie), starred in the reality show The Simple Life which catapulted them both to stardom. She starred in movies like the 2005 remake of House of Wax, which became a cult classic. She began her music career with the release of her hit song “Stars Are Blind.” She is widely regarded to be the very first “influencer” with her phrases like “That’s Hot” constantly quoted, and her signature Y2K style is still copied to this day . She began advocating for abuse within boarding schools and wilderness camps and shared her own abuse story with Congress. She advocates for rights for children abuse survivors and has been an integral part of the passage of legislation to protect these children and close these camps. She is currently 43 years old and just recently released her new album called Infinite Icon.

Beyoncé–2000s

Beyoncé is an American musician and actress. She was born in 1981 in Houston, Texas. She was always interested in music and in the late 90s, formed the band Destiny’s Child alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. They quickly rose to mainstream prominence and had many hits like “Say My Name” and “Survivor.” In 2003, she went solo with the release of her album Dangerously in Love with “Crazy in Love” being one of the most popular songs of that year and winning five Grammys. She would launch her acting career after starring in 2006’s Dreamgirls. She married rapper Jay-Z in 2008 and they have three children together. Her albums are some of the most iconic and impactful of the 21st century with 2016’s Lemonade being revered as one of the best albums of all time. She is the most awarded artist in Grammy history with a whopping 32. She is nicknamed “Queen Bey” by her fans which named themselves “The Beyhive.” Her 2022 album Renaissance launched a worldwide tour making it one of the highest grossing female tours of all time. She is currently 43 years old and just released an album called Cowboy Carter.

Rihanna–2010s

Rihanna is a Barbadian musician, actress, and entrepreneur. She was born in 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados. She often sang as a child and at age 16, she moved to the United States to pursue a career in singing. She signed a record deal in 2005 and had her first hit with “Pon de Replay.” She continued her hit streak with the release of her album Good Girl Gone Bad in 2007 that included her hit song “Umbrella” that featured Jay-Z. She began her acting career soon after and starred in many films like Battleship and Ocean’s 8. She has 14 #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 including “SOS,” “Love The Way You Lie,” “We Found Love,” and “Diamonds” just to name a few. In 2017 she started her brand Fenty Beauty alongside her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty which has made her a billionaire. She has 9 Grammy awards. Her last album was Anti and was released in 2016, which has left many fans wondering if she will release a new album anytime soon. She is currently 36 years old and has two children with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Gigi Hadid–2010s

Gigi Hadid is an American model. She was born in 1995 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid as Jelena–“Gigi” is a nickname. She started modeling in 1997 when she was just 2 years old after she booked a Baby Guess campaign. Her mother, Yolanda, was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she starred alongside her mom. Audiences saw Gigi restart her modeling career in 2013 where she was signed to IMG Models. She quickly became one of the most sought after models in the industry and became a staple for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Versace. She was referred to as an “It-Girl” in 2016 on the Today show. She is still one of the most famous models in the industry and is often seen either closing or opening shows for the highest of high profile designers. She is currently 29 years old.

Julia Fox–2020s

Julie Fox is an Italian-American actress and model. She was born in Italy in 1990 but moved to New York City when she was little. When she got older she became a model and fashion designer and was well-known in the New York fashion scene. She began acting and made her debut in Josh Safdie’s Uncut Gems which she famously said in an interview making her an internet meme and bringing her to the forefront, following a high profile relationship with Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Her fashion choices are jaw-dropping, headline-making, and extremely bold. She is unafraid to try new things and to go totally out there. She is currently 34 years old and is the host of a competition reality show called OMG Fashun.

Zendaya–2020s

Zendaya is an American actress, singer, and model. She was born in 1991 in Oakland, CA. She grew up loving performing and booked her breakout role as Rocky Blue in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up for which she starred in from 2010-2013. In 2013, she launched her music career with the release of her self-titled album and her hit single “Replay.” She then went on to star in Disney’s 2014 movie Zapped and as K.C. Cooper in K.C. Undercover which ran from 2015-2018. She was cast as M.J. in the Spider-Man movies alongside her current boyfriend Tom Holland who played the titular superhero. Her most revered role though is as Rue Bennett in Euphoria for which she has won 2 Emmy’s for–making her the youngest ever Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama winner ever. The show is still on with the third season set to be released later next year. She has become the fashion icon of our generation through her fantastic and fabulous work with her stylist Law Roach. They constantly push boundaries and churn out legendary looks. She has starred in films like Dune, Malcolm & Marie, and Challengers and continues to be the it-girl in Hollywood. She was the highest paid actress under 30 of 2024, raking in over $10 million. She is currently 28 years old and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

While these are the it-girls that we chose, there are still DOZENS that we did not include. The term “it-girl” is one that may seem outdated, but it is one that will always persist in our culture. It-girls shape our culture and trends and are some of the most important popular culture icons that we remember, and we cannot wait to see who is next.

