The Blind Box Phenomenon: Why We Can’t Stop Buying What We Can’t See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been anywhere near TikTok lately, you have probably seen it. Someone carefully opening a tiny box, pausing for dramatic effect, and then reacting with either excitement or mild devastation to what is inside.

Blind boxes have quietly taken over.

On the surface, they seem harmless. They are small, relatively inexpensive, and honestly kind of cute. Whether it is Sonny Angels, Smiskis, or other collectible figures, the appeal feels simple. You buy one, you open it, and you see what you get.

But if it were really that simple, people would not keep going back for more.

Because blind boxes are not just about the item. They are about the experience.

At the core of blind box culture is uncertainty. You do not know what you are getting, and that is the whole point. Within each collection, there are common figures and rare ones, sometimes even secret designs with very low odds. Naturally, most people do not get the one they actually want on the first try.

So they try again.

This is not random. It is intentional.

Behavioral research has consistently shown that unpredictable rewards are one of the most powerful ways to reinforce habits. When outcomes are uncertain, the brain stays engaged, anticipating the possibility of a better result. That anticipation, more than the reward itself, is what makes people keep coming back.

In other words, it is not just about what you get. It is about the feeling right before you find out.

And that is where blind boxes start to overlap with something bigger. Dopamine culture.

We are living in a time where so much of our daily life is built around quick hits of stimulation. Scrolling, notifications, short-form videos, instant reactions. Our brains are constantly being trained to seek out small bursts of excitement again and again.

Blind boxes fit perfectly into that system.

They are fast, accessible, and deliver a concentrated moment of anticipation and reward. The entire experience, from buying the box to opening it, takes only a few minutes, but it creates a noticeable emotional spike.

And then it is over.

Which makes it very easy to want another one.

Social media only intensifies this cycle. Unboxing videos are designed to be engaging. The suspense, the reveal, the reaction. Watching someone else open a blind box can trigger the same sense of anticipation, even if you are not the one buying it.

Research on digital consumer behavior suggests that repeated exposure to this kind of content can normalize purchasing patterns and increase the desire to participate. When everyone around you seems to be collecting, reacting, and chasing rare items, it stops feeling like a niche habit and starts to feel like something you are simply part of.

And then there is the price factor.

Blind boxes are usually inexpensive enough to feel low risk. It is easy to justify buying one because it does not feel like a big purchase. But that is exactly what makes them effective. Smaller, repeated purchases do not feel as significant as one large purchase, even when they add up quickly over time.

So one becomes two. Two becomes five.

And at some point, it is not really about the item anymore.

It is about the loop.

The anticipation. The reveal. The reaction. The decision to try again.

None of this means blind boxes are inherently bad.

For a lot of people, they are genuinely fun. They tap into nostalgia, create a sense of community, and make everyday moments feel a little more exciting. Collecting has always been a part of consumer culture. This is simply a modern version of it.

But it is also worth recognizing that they are designed to encourage repetition.

The randomness, the rarity, the emotional payoff, and the social reinforcement all work together. And in a culture already driven by constant stimulation, that combination is especially powerful.

So maybe the goal is not to stop buying blind boxes altogether.

Maybe it is just to be more aware of why we want another one.

Because once you understand the system, it becomes a lot easier to decide whether you are collecting something you enjoy or just chasing the next hit.