No Sabrina, You Can’t Get “PTSD On The Daily”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nobody’s Son is a 6th track on Sabrina Carpenter’s 7th studio album that was released on September 13th, 2025. During the week of its release it debuted at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was written by Amy Allen, John Ryan, and Sabrina Carpenter herself. The song was clearly an instant hit, and went viral on social media. On Tiktok it was used as video sound for over 12,500 videos and counting. Particularly, the bridge where the song goes “that boy is corrupt, get PTSD on the daily”.

As someone with a C-PTSD diagnosis, I can’t help but feel disappointed in Sabrina Carpenter and her writers for the word choice of her song. The purpose of her song still could’ve gone across without misusing an actual medical term. While you can definitely get traumatized by a relationship to the point you can get PTSD, it is not something that you just “get on the daily”.

According to PTSD UK, PTSD is a disorder that you can potentially develop through experiencing a singular traumatic event, like being a victim of a burglary, a violent attack, or a house-fire. C-PTSD, on the other hand, is something that happens through repeated and multiple forms of trauma. Examples of what can cause C-PTSD to develop include being exposed to any kind of abuse long term, human trafficking, chronic partner violence and childhood neglect. So even in Sabrina’s song, she doesn’t even use the right term for what she is implying, which is “daily” trauma.

While online discourse tends to argue that this song is just some bubbly pop track and the line shouldn’t be taken seriously, it lessens the value of what PTSD truly is. PTSD and CPTSD is a genuinely debilitating mental health condition that shouldn’t be a part of some cute phrase of “getting it on the daily”, the same way some people still say they get “a bit OCD” over certain things. The same reason why it is wrong to casually say “are you blind?” or “are you deaf?” like it’s okay, when it isn’t. The writers of this song, including Sabrina Carpenter herself, should’ve done better than this. I have them to thank when I hear someone say they got “ptsd on the daily” during casual conversation about something they’re going through. There’s already enough stigma surrounding mental health conditions with the chronic misuse of medical terms.