Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sabrina carpenter mans best friend
sabrina carpenter mans best friend
Island Records
NCSU | Wellness > Mental Health

No Sabrina, You Can’t Get “PTSD On The Daily”

Kaitlyn Potts Student Contributor, North Carolina State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nobody’s Son is a 6th track on Sabrina Carpenter’s 7th studio album that was released on September 13th, 2025. During the week of its release it debuted at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was written by Amy Allen, John Ryan, and Sabrina Carpenter herself. The song was clearly an instant hit, and went viral on social media. On Tiktok it was used as video sound for over 12,500 videos and counting. Particularly, the bridge where the song goes “that boy is corrupt, get PTSD on the daily”.

As someone with a C-PTSD diagnosis, I can’t help but feel disappointed in Sabrina Carpenter and her writers for the word choice of her song. The purpose of her song still could’ve gone across without misusing an actual medical term. While you can definitely get traumatized by a relationship to the point you can get PTSD, it is not something that you just “get on the daily”.

According to PTSD UK, PTSD is a disorder that you can potentially develop through experiencing a singular traumatic event, like being a victim of a burglary, a violent attack, or a house-fire. C-PTSD, on the other hand, is something that happens through repeated and multiple forms of trauma. Examples of what can cause C-PTSD to develop include being exposed to any kind of abuse long term, human trafficking, chronic partner violence and childhood neglect. So even in Sabrina’s song, she doesn’t even use the right term for what she is implying, which is “daily” trauma.

While online discourse tends to argue that this song is just some bubbly pop track and the line shouldn’t be taken seriously, it lessens the value of what PTSD truly is. PTSD and CPTSD is a genuinely debilitating mental health condition that shouldn’t be a part of some cute phrase of “getting it on the daily”, the same way some people still say they get “a bit OCD” over certain things. The same reason why it is wrong to casually say “are you blind?” or “are you deaf?” like it’s okay, when it isn’t. The writers of this song, including Sabrina Carpenter herself, should’ve done better than this. I have them to thank when I hear someone say they got “ptsd on the daily” during casual conversation about something they’re going through. There’s already enough stigma surrounding mental health conditions with the chronic misuse of medical terms.

In high school, Kaitlyn Potts wrote interviews and movie reviews for a magazine run by her childhood neighborhood. Before she even applied to NCSU, she started to write for The Free Pack in October of 2022. As a member of NCSU chapter, she is grateful for the opportunity provided by Her Campus and is looking forward to writing for the online magazine. She is also a Staff Writer for Up & Coming Weekly, and was an Editorial Intern for Kidsville News. She recently completed an internship with the John Locke Foundation, working for The Carolina Journal. Right now, she is also the current president of The Free Pack magazine. Kaitlyn is a non-traditional transfer student who enrolled at North Carolina State University in August of 2023. In July of 2023, she graduated from Fayetteville Technical Community College with an Associate in Arts degree. At FTCC she joined The National Honors Society of Leadership and Success (Sigma Alpha Pi) and Phi Theta Kappa, a prestigious honor society for community college students. Right now, Kaitlyn is studying to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, and a Minor in Chinese Studies. She is also in NCSU's Honors Program and was accepted the first year that NCSU allowed transfer students into the program. To summarize her interests, Kaitlyn enjoys music and singing. Music she enjoys includes Korean Pop, Metal, Indie, Alternative, Dance, and Oldies. She appreciates a diverse range of material in the horror genre and macabre. Kaitlyn also enjoys adult cartoons such as King of the Hill, Hazbin Hotel, and South Park. Kaitlyn is an ISTJ under the MBTI Indicator. For those who like Astrology, she is a Scorpio.