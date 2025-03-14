It’s Ok To Not Consistently Share Your Life on Social Media

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As social media becomes more and more popular, it becomes increasingly prevalent in the system of how we live our lives. Whether it be how we connect with peers, express ourselves, or find inspiration, it is an essential platform to project our creative image to those we are friends with. In this sense, personal branding has become increasingly important to our self-concepts as well as our self-confidence. Personal branding is the process of creating and managing how you are perceived publicly and is a key factor in the rise of social media. Due to so many of our peers using social media, it is difficult to stay away from it without experiencing the fear of missing out. Posting can sometimes be a result of reaching to stay relevant within your social group.

Additionally, posting on social media can give you that hit of dopamine you need when you receive the subsequent likes, comments, and follows. Engaging in social media can bring a great feeling of validation that is difficult to stop chasing. Not only has social media become entwined in our social lives, but our professional lives as well. It has become a wonderful tool for connecting with others and, of course, for entertainment. However, for those of us who feel less than efficient in the social media language, the platform’s language can seem daunting to learn. How are people able to formulate their grids and stories in such an aesthetic way? Am I able to take good photos of the life I’m living and share them with followers?

I have found that although I would love to become more literate in the social media realm, it doesn’t seem like something I am particularly interested in investing a lot of time into. It can feel uncomfortable to share my life on social media. Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or any platform will always be there for you to share your ideas and creativity. It is ok to take time to yourself and not always update your profile. Privacy is ok. Your life is yours to live, and you get to choose what you share on these platforms. If you choose to take a week-long, month-long, year-long, or infinitely long break from posting, I promise you will not disappear from the minds of those you have connected with. Share yourself with authenticity and post for you. If you remember anything from this article, remember that others getting to know what is going on in your life is a privilege, and social media is only one path to forming meaningful connections with others.