How to Network When You Have Social Anxiety

Practical Tips for Building Connections Without Awkwardness

Let’s be real: the word networking alone is enough to send a shiver down your spine if you have social anxiety. The idea of walking into a room full of strangers, making small talk, and trying to “sell” yourself? Terrifying. But, in college, networking is essential for landing internships, meeting mentors, and building a future career.

The good news? You don’t need to be extroverted or the life of the party to make valuable connections. Here’s how to network effectively—without the awkwardness.

1. Start Small: Network in Low-Stress Environments

Networking doesn’t have to mean walking into a huge career fair and forcing yourself to mingle with dozens of people. Start small in environments where you feel comfortable:

✅ Class Discussions & Group Projects – Connect with classmates and professors.

✅ Student Organizations – Join clubs related to your major or interests.

✅ Online Networking – Follow professionals on LinkedIn and engage with their posts.

Think of networking as forming connections over time rather than a single, high-pressure event.

2. Prepare an ‘Intro Script’ to Ease Anxiety

Not knowing what to say can make networking feel impossible. To avoid awkward silences, prepare a simple introduction:

📌 Formula: “Hi, I’m [Your Name], a [major] student at [school]. I’m interested in [field/industry] and admire your work at [company]. I’d love to hear more about your experience.”

Having a go-to script removes the pressure of figuring out what to say on the spot.

3. Use ‘One-on-One’ Networking Instead of Large Events

If the idea of talking in a group makes you nervous, try reaching out for one-on-one conversations instead. Here are a few ways to do this:

📩 Send a LinkedIn message – Compliment someone’s work and ask for a short chat.

📅 Request a coffee chat – Keep it informal; 15-20 minutes is enough!

📞 Attend virtual networking events – Smaller, online settings can feel less intimidating.

Networking doesn’t have to mean talking to everyone at once—building meaningful one-on-one relationships is often more impactful.

4. Let Your Work Speak for Itself

If talking about yourself makes you anxious, let your work do some of the talking:

🎨 For creatives: Showcase projects on a portfolio website or Instagram.

📄 For writers: Contribute to your school’s publication or start a blog.

📊 For business/STEM fields: Post research findings or case studies on LinkedIn.

Sometimes, people will find you through your work making networking feel more organic.

5. Use Body Language to Your Advantage

Even if you’re feeling nervous, using open and confident body language can help make a good impression:

✅ Maintain eye contact (but don’t stare!)

✅ Keep your arms relaxed—not crossed

✅ Nod and smile to show engagement

✅ Use active listening—repeat key points or ask follow-ups

These small adjustments can help you feel and appear more comfortable.

6. Give Yourself Permission to Take Breaks

Networking can be draining, especially if you have social anxiety. It’s okay to take breaks:

🚶 Step outside for fresh air if you’re overwhelmed.

🥤 Grab a drink or snack to reset.

📵 Scroll on your phone for a few minutes to recharge.

Pushing yourself too hard can lead to burnout—take it at your own pace!

7. Follow Up (The Easy Way!)

Networking doesn’t end after one conversation. If you meet someone interesting, send a short follow-up message:

📌 Example Email:

“Hi [Name], it was great meeting you at [event]! I enjoyed our conversation about [topic]. I’d love to stay in touch and learn more about your work in [industry]. Looking forward to connecting!”

A quick follow-up keeps the relationship going without feeling pushy.

8. Remember: People Want to Help You

A big anxiety trigger is the fear of being annoying. But professionals expect students to ask for advice—they’ve been in your shoes!

🔹 Most people love sharing career advice.

🔹 Everyone started somewhere—no one expects you to be an expert.

🔹 Asking for guidance doesn’t make you a burden—it makes you proactive.

Reframing networking as “learning from experienced people” instead of “selling yourself” can help ease the pressure.

Final Thoughts: Networking Your Way

You don’t have to be the most outgoing person in the room to build connections. Networking is about genuine conversations, not forced interactions. Start small, prepare in advance, and give yourself grace. Over time, it gets easier—and who knows? That one conversation could lead to your dream opportunity.