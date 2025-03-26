Hollywood Hates the Aging Woman, but Millie Bobby Brown is Fighting Back

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Millie Bobby Brown was initiated into Hollywood stardom in July 2016 by originating the role of Eleven in “Stranger Things” at only 11 years old. Now 21 years old and newly married, Brown has more success than I could possibly imagine as someone of the same age.

Florence by Mills, the company she started in late 2020, sells everything from beauty products to clothes and now coffee. Though it could seem she’s had the perfect life, growing up in the public eye has not been easy. As of now, it seems that the media cannot fathom that girls do, in fact, grow up.

Brown hasn’t even rebranded herself to become “mature.” She is simply aging out of the once-pivotal role we’ve always seen her in. She’s no longer Eleven from “Stranger Things,” as her new roles as adventurous, feminine heroes paint her maturing nature. Brown’s intentional choice in acting roles also adds to a broader conversation of women being able to do anything. Her Instagram is another way to see the beautiful grown-up Millie with her new scrapbook-esque inspired feed.

Gen Z has grown up with her, we’ve seen her get married, and now she is just living life, so why does the media think aging women are an anomaly or scary? The idea of the aging woman seems to creep Hollywood out, as noticed in Demi Moore’s award-snubbed career as a whole, but more directly relevant in her newest project: “The Substance.”

So, it’s honestly inspiring to see Brown stand up for herself despite the criticism. On March 3, Brown posted an over two-minute video speaking on how the media is “tearing down” her and other women for growing up. On March 12, she made an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, talking about being married, her personality, and the press’s harsh criticism.

“I remember trying to change myself to please the masses, and actually now I’m in a place where, like yeah, my accent does change, my face does grow, I do wear a lot of makeup. It’s just the kind of person I am. I like that, it’s fun for me. You’re not going to tell me how to be a girl. You’re not going to tell me how to be a woman, that is not the world I live in, it can be the world you live in, it’s just not the one I’ve built for myself,” Brown said.

The podcast was enlightening in figuring out who the true Millie Bobby Brown is in this new chapter of her life. I loved hearing how her family takes RV road trips rather than flying, or how on her most recent trip to Turks and Caicos, for her 21st birthday, she played mermaids in the ocean. The fact that she did a six-minute “Grease” dance medley with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, is insane, but also makes me wonder what I’ll do for my own wedding.

This is all to say that Millie Bobby Brown is, in my mind, a total it-girl. She is borrowing Pamela Anderson’s pants from the 90s just to promote her newest project. If that doesn’t give it-girl energy, I don’t think I know what does.

On Cooper’s podcast, she plugged “The Electric State,” directed by the Russo Brothers, premiering on March 14, 2025. The film is a historical re-imagining of the early to mid-90s, exploring what would happen if the world had a war with robots. The premise is interesting as it seems to be pulling on historical events, like the Civil Rights Movement, but after watching, I’m still unsure of the point or the messaging of the film. There is one, but honestly, the plot was unclear and rushed in certain areas for being two hours long.

Brown and Chris Pratt’s performance was very entertaining. Pratt’s comedic timing is impeccable, and Brown plays the emotionally available, yet angsty, teenager quite well. So if you want a turn-your-brain-off-laugh-inducing movie with a star-studded cast, give Brown’s new film a shot.

Millie Bobby Brown has always been that girl, not only because she wants to live in a world where women aren’t criticized harshly for just existing, but also because she is truly herself. In a world where social media can make you go insane, she is doing what she loves and is great at it.

Hollywood needs a reboot, but in the meantime, Brown is a great example of how to take criticism and make something great out of it.