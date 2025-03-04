Everyone’s a Microinfluencer: How to Post Whatever You Want

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the last few years, there’s been a noticeable shift in the way that people interact with their online persona. I think this comes as a side effect of more people sharing more of their lives online as social media becomes more ingrained in our daily lives. Just last week, I found myself following in the footsteps of my friend from high school and making a second account just for friends, a sort of callback to the Finsta phenomenon of the 2010s.

For those who aren’t familiar with the idea of a finsta, it was a second account that was typically private and inevitably messier than your main account. It consisted of things like “Comment a number and I’ll post that photo from my camera roll” or pictures with Snapchat filters on from a girly sleepover. Ultimately, it was pretty wholesome and cute, but as we got older, I remember second accounts used in ways that ranged from online bullying to records of people doing things they didn’t really want in their digital footprint. In high school, teenagers usually try to hide things from their parents. Overall, it was a pretty strange moment in time that coincided with Gen Z’s most awkward years. We were the first iPad baby generation, giving us technological literacy that interacted with the already intense social dynamics of our teens and tweens. The relic of Finsta resembles the desire in young adults to experience autonomy on the internet and have interactions sheltered from parents and teachers.

In the years since this era, influencers were elevated to the forefront of social media by users who wanted relatable content. Our feeds slowly shifted away from plain corporate ads to corporate ads disguised as advice from your favorite influencer. Thanks to many unfortunate circumstances of false advertising and influencer scams, there are Instagram policies about disclosing sponsored content. However, in the last few years, there’s been a shift toward the micro-influencer. Someone on a smaller scale of a few thousand to even tens of thousands of followers if their content is sort of niche. Not necessarily specialized but catered towards a certain demographic of Instagram and TikTok users. I’m sure we all have people we follow who aren’t necessarily famous but have a rich online community surrounding their content.

This past weekend, I created an account sort of resembling a finsta. When I told my roommate I’d created a second account to post whatever I wanted on, she referred to it as a Finsta. For me, a Finsta is isolated in that period, but maybe I’m being too picky. A few people I know use their main or secondary accounts to reconnect with the people they know. I’m not on TikTok, so I can’t attest to how users on that platform are engaging on a micro level. I like Instagram’s format for connecting with those in my real life more than TikTok’s, but that’s also a personal preference. I’m feeling this shift towards using Instagram for two separate things: bathing information from the outside and interacting with those you know in real life. On my second account, I can post whatever I’m up to daily and keep those in my life updated in a way. But also, I can go on reels and see people I’d never see in real life teach me a new craft. I think Instagram’s prior attempt to isolate these things isn’t what users want. And by making secondary accounts or utilizing Close Friends on the platform, you can use it in a more personal way that facilitates connection more than parasocial online relationships. I kind of wish everyone on my feed would start posting like a micro-influencer, like making a vlog of your day or posting a recipe. It’s so fun connecting with people in the community when I share snippets of my life online. It’s beautiful to connect on that small scale, and it balances out the cognitive dissonance from watching more famous people’s content. Because as we’ve come to see, a lot of people are completely fabricating their lives. Beyond that, even the person with a few thousand followers and who lives 300 miles away is diluting their real experience for privacy. Which we all do, even on a personal level. But it’s more real than anyone you don’t know, and balancing out your online diet is important! I encourage you to try out posting like you have free will, even if you have to narrow the audience down. Or better yet, make a big group chat with your friends where you all do it. There are so many ways to use these platforms to facilitate connection with people you know, not just people far away!