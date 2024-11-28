Easy Ways I Have Been Getting Protein as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Balancing my academics, social life, and overall health is much more difficult than it seems. As a current sophomore, making time to eat a balanced diet has been one of the hardest tasks I have had to deal with.With all the late-night studying, back-to-back classes, and attempting to maintain a social life, it has been difficult to find the time and energy to prepare healthy meals.

My dinners have therefore been really simple: cereal, grilled cheese sandwiches, and occasionally frozen food. But after weeks of making consistent poor choices, I have little energy, am always exhausted, and find it difficult to concentrate during the day. I decided to concentrate on increasing my intake of protein. I wanted to find ways to incorporate protein into my vegetarian meals without spending a lot of time cooking because it’s essential for energy, muscular healing, and mental focus.

For the past few weeks, I have attempted to include these simple, quick, and high-protein meals and snacks into my routine, and I can already tell a difference!

Using Cottage Cheese in Scrambled Eggs

I feel like I’m constantly rushed in the morning therefore breakfast is frequently neglected. However, through various social media outlets, I have discovered a really simple method to consume protein at the beginning of the day. By adding cottage cheese to my scrambled eggs, I have increased my total protein intake. Cottage cheese has really changed the game! A single serving of cottage cheese is typically 25 grams of protein. It blends in great with eggs to give them a rich, fluffy texture. To be honest, it was a little intimidating to try at first, but it tastes great!

Whey Protein Smoothies

On the days I do not want eggs, I resort to smoothies. They are simple to prepare and are packed with a lot of protein and other nutrients. A scoop of protein powder in my smoothies has amplified my morning routine. This protein powder doesn’t have a harsh taste like many of its competitors. I’m able to get a healthy amount of protein from the protein powder, which gives me energy throughout the morning. By pairing it with various frozen and fresh fruit combinations it’s a tasty and fast recipe that prevents me from feeling lethargic by mid-morning.

Hummus as Snack

To help me get through study sessions or when rushing between classes, hummus has been my best friend. I’ve been eating carrots and hummus as a snack lately, an easy yet tasty method to increase my protein consumption. I alternatively substitute pita bread or crackers for the carrots when I want to switch things up. In addition to being tasty, it keeps me feeling satisfied and provides me with the extra energy I need to do the next item on my list.

So, if you’re a college student experiencing the same issue, don’t let your diet be ruined by the hectic schedule! Without putting in a lot of extra work, there are many ways to sneak in protein and maintain energy levels. All you need to do is figure out what suits you.