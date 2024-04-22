Counting Down the Days: Here’s My Summer Plan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

As the school year starts to wind down, I’m getting ready for a summer filled with new experiences—from a trip in Italy to my summer internship. Let me walk you through my summer plans.

Adventure and Volunteer Venture in Italy

Right after my last final exam, I’m heading to Italy for nearly two weeks. Alongside a group of students from my university, we’ll volunteer and work on projects aimed at tackling food insecurity in Italy. I’ll also spend time exploring historical landmarks in Rome, Bologna, and Ostia, and yes, I’m definitely looking forward to the yummy Italian pasta and pizza.

Summer Internship

When I return from Italy, I’ll start a 10-week internship as a Software Engineer at a financial services firm. I’m looking forward to expanding my technical skills, building my professional network, and making some money.

Fun in the Sun

I’m also planning plenty of downtime this summer. You’ll find me at the beach, lake, or by the pool with friends, just relaxing and enjoying the summer days.

Staying Active

The summer is my favorite time to focus on my summer body. Hitting the gym or just going for walks helps me stay focused and feel good throughout the summer.

Catching Up on TV Shows

I’m looking forward to binge-watching all the new TV shows and seasons that come to Netflix this summer. To me, watching tv shows is the perfect way to recharge and unwind.



I can’t wait for all these activities, from volunteering and exploring out in Italy to spending time with friends. I’m excited to make some new memories.