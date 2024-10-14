3 Things I Am Focusing on to Make the Most of Sophomore Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

When the last semester ended, I was proud of what I had accomplished during my freshman year. I had managed to make close friends, join a club, and try out some different resources on campus. I think overall the year went pretty well, but now as a sophomore, I want to do it even better. So I started thinking up a list of everything a dream school year would have and how I could accomplish that. Here’s what I came up with.

1. Make More Friends

I did leave freshman year with fulfilling friendships; a sister-like roommate and an inner circle of besties, but both then and now, I was overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people who were strangers to me. So I knew coming into sophomore year, I wanted to make more friends. My first thought was to join new clubs, so I went to meetings for things that interested me, where I knew the members shared the same sentiment. I decided to join Her Campus and rushed Omega Phi Alpha, a service-based sorority because I saw that the members of both aligned with me in many ways and knew that I could be friends with them. I also think that it is not about just joining new clubs but being active in things you are already a part of. So I also set a goal to continue with the workout club I had joined last year called CHAARG, but to devote more time to building a relationship with the other girls. I am now a part of the club’s small groups, designed specifically to foster close friendships, as a step towards becoming close with like-minded women. Working on meeting new people while encouraging your current relationships is the perfect recipe for a great social year. So I encourage anyone with the same goal of making new friends to hold close to the friends you have but also to open your arms to new friends too.

2. Learn What I Want to Learn

As a Biology major, even though the material in my classes is interesting and pertains to my career goals, sometimes I just want to learn for fun. It can be suffocating to always be studying for a STEM topic when the humanities seem to come easier to me. This semester, I am making room for fun learning. I’m taking International Studies, something I love to learn about. I also am trying to attend more events and seminars which highlight topics I haven’t heard of. For example, two weekends ago I went to an author’s event with the illustrator from Fancy Nancy, one of my favorite books as a child. Learning about the art process was very therapeutic and took my mind off all the classes I had that day. Making time for non-program-specific interests brings a sense of calm into your life when everything feels out of control. I love utilizing as many resources on campus as I can, so I want to recommend checking out programs at the library. I just signed up to take a beginner’s machine sewing class at the Makerspace in DH Hill, and there are so many similar programs available that are open to everyone.

3. Make Time for Reading!!

Speaking of doing things for fun, one of my goals this year is to figure out how to find space for starting new books. I love to read, and I have a list of books a mile long that I want to read, but sometimes it seems college life doesn’t mesh with any type of reading that isn’t textbooks or articles. This goal, while always important to me, popped into my head a few weeks ago when I was visiting the Women’s Center at Talley Student Union (10/10 recommend please go check it out!) and saw they had a copy of The Bell Jar, a book I’ve always wanted to read. I decided I would get it, and I found out when I actually had the book, I found time to read. I read on the bus to campus and the trip back to my apartment, the few minutes before class starts, and while I eat lunch. Reading a book felt very good, and now I want to prioritize reading more often, even if it just means a few spare minutes on a crazy busy day. I recommend getting a Wake County library card (it is super easy and you only need proof of your housing in Raleigh), checking out the Women’s Center miniature library, and if it is in the budget, purchasing a Kindle. All three of these things have helped me to access books easier, which in turn makes it easier for me to prioritize reading. I believe it can be as simple as picking up a book for five minutes before bed to feel the relaxing effects of reading and the pride in accomplishment.

Having goals for yourself is a wonderful motivator to be the best person you can be. Though, it’s easy to focus solely on the end product and lose sight of the progress. The most important part of setting goals is to recognize the small growth because any improvement matters. Set SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) and remember to have patience for yourself always.