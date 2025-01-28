Manifestation, Vision Boards, and Goal-Setting: Do They Really Work?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Renee Douglas

The New Year always feels like a fresh start, right? It’s that time when we’re all about new beginnings and setting ourselves up for the best year yet. For us college students, it’s not just about a new year, it’s a whole new semester! New classes, new professors, and a chance to reset our goals, whether it’s getting better grades, figuring out our career path, or just improving our daily habits.

The New Year is the perfect time to reflect on the past and think about how we want to level up. If you’re like me, you might be thinking about using manifestation, vision boards, and goal-setting to stay focused and motivated this semester. But do these things actually work, or are we just out here creating Pinterest boards for fun.

Manifestation: Does Thinking About It Really Make It Happen?

Let’s talk manifestation. Manifestation is basically the practice of bringing something into your life through positive thoughts, beliefs, and energy. It’s about focusing on what you want and believing that you can make it happen. From Instagram influencers to your bestie, everyone seems to be manifesting their dream life.

According to Tchiki Davis, PhD, a social and personality psychologist and the founder of The Berkeley Well-Being Institute, manifesting starts with investigating and reorienting your beliefs, which then creates a progressive domino effect for your thoughts, emotions, actions, and experiences. In other words, it’s not just about wishing for things to come true, it’s about shifting your mindset to align with what you truly want and allowing that shift to influence your actions.

While there’s no scientific guarantee that the universe is going to deliver, the idea behind manifestation is rooted in something we can’t ignore; mindset. When we focus on our goals and keep a positive attitude, we’re more likely to take action toward them. It’s about aligning your thoughts with your desires, and honestly, who doesn’t want to start the semester with a little more confidence and clarity?

​​Vision Boards: Do We Really Need a Collage to Achieve Our Dreams?

You’ve likely spotted them all over Pinterest, collages packed with dream destinations, career ambitions, and self-care inspiration. The concept is straightforward: cut out images, words, and phrases that represent your goals, and display them somewhere you’ll see them daily. The belief is that visualizing your dreams helps keep you motivated to turn them into reality. (I have one on my home screen right now!)

A 2024 study found that when your goals align with what you truly care about, it leads to more positive emotions. So, if what’s on your vision board really speaks to you, it could give you that extra boost of motivation to keep pushing toward your dreams.

But here’s the thing, a vision board is more of a tool for inspiration than a magic fix. Sure, having those images around can keep you motivated, but real progress comes from taking action. So, go ahead and make your vision board, but remember it’s not just about admiring the pictures. It’s about using them to fuel your next steps.

Goal-Setting: The Real Secret to Success

So, you’ve got your vision board up and your manifestations ready, now what? We’ve all heard the “you can do anything” pep talks, but the truth is, those words won’t get us anywhere without some clear goals to back them up. Manifestation and vision boards are great, but without a concrete plan, it’s easy to just dream and not do. That’s where goal-setting comes in.

Setting specific, actionable goals is the key to actually achieving what you want. Instead of just saying, “I want to do better this year,” break it down into smaller steps. If you want a 4.0 this semester, focus on weekly study goals. If you’re aiming for an internship, research companies, update your resume, and start networking. Whatever it is, make sure you have a clear direction and steps to follow.

Here’s something that might surprise you: writing down your goals actually makes it more likely you’ll accomplish them. When you make them real by putting them on paper (or in your phone notes—no judgment), you hold yourself more accountable. The more detailed your plan, the easier it will be to see your progress and keep moving forward. You can use the S.T.A.R. method (Situation, Task, Action, and Result) to help break down your goals into actionable steps. So grab a pen, jot down those goals, and watch how those small actions turn into big wins.