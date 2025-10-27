Finding Beauty in the Everyday: Romanticizing College Routines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The morning coffee, walks across campus, and library study sessions can feel like an ongoing cycle–but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it meaningful. Romanticizing these routines help students appreciate their time in college instead of rushing through it.

College life is built on routine. Classes, assignments, club meetings, late-night study sessions, and maintaining a social life can stack on top of one another until the days blur. For many students, routines feel repetitive, even draining. But shifting perspectives can make a difference. Romanticizing daily routines allows students to slow down, enjoy small moments, and find balance in an environment that can feel chaotic.

An article from Northwestern Medicine, Health benefits of having a routine, notes how a regular routine can be helpful to adolescents.

“Managing stress, sleeping better, eating healthier, and getting active.”

For college students balancing academics, jobs, and social responsibilities, having a routine provides a foundation to navigate a demanding environment.

“Here’s another crucial bonus: routines allow you to carve out time to pursue your passion every single day. Once it’s a routine, there;s no more wringling out of painting or writing or working on your business plan because you’re too tired or the muse eludes you.” The Secret Benefits of Routines, Headspace

Still, structure is not enough. Repetition can sometimes make beneficial habits feel draining. Weeks become semesters, and before students realize it, their college years are behind them. Romanticizing routines asks students to reconsider these tasks to view them as opportunities for managing, reflection, or joy rather than as an obligation to rush through.

Romanticizing a routine doesn’t require anything extravagant. It begins with a shift in perspective.

The morning coffee before class becomes more than caffeine; it is a pause before the day begins. A walk across campus is more than a commute, it’s an opportunity to enjoy the scenery, greet friends, or reflect in solitude. Even study sessions in the library can feel less like a chore and more like a ritual of growth, productivity, and future preparation when approached with intention.

This mindshift is subtle but powerful. It transforms “going through the motions” into an appreciation of the present.

The biggest advantage of romanticizing your routine is its link to mindfulness. The American Psychological Association, Mindfulness Meditation, describes mindfulness as a proven way to reduce stress and improve well-being.

Romanticizing routines is, in many ways, a form of mindfulness.

“Staying organized and romanticizing having a routine has helped me a lot,” says Gianna McCalister, a Senior Health Management Major. “If I don’t plan it out, it’ s honestly not going to get done because my mind is jumbled.”

Instead of rushing from one obligation to the next, students are encouraged to be attentive to the moment they are in. When students begin to finally see the beauty in their environment and appreciate the flow of their days, they feel more grounded and engaged in their college experience.

Of course, romanticizing isn’t a cure-all. Not every day can feel magical. Stressful weeks, sleepless nights, and heavy workloads are still part of the college experience. Some critics argue that focusing too much on romanticization can become a form of toxic positivity, forcing students to pretend that everything is enjoyable when it isn’t.

But it isnt about denying difficulties – it’s about balancing them. Even on the hardest days, there may be small moments worth holding onto: the satisfaction of completing an assignment or the comfort of a meal with friends.

Ultimately, romanticizing campus routines encourages students to view their daily lives not as something to push through, but as something to savor. It reframes the coverage experience, highlighting the value of small, ordinary moments that often go unnoticed.

Students can turn what feels repetitive into meaningful memories. Having a routine doesn’t just structure their days, it becomes the experience that defines their time in college.

