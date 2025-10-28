Burnout Is Real: How College Women Can Recover Without Falling Behind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often painted as “the best years of your life,” but between exams, leadership positions, jobs, and a buzzing social scene, many of us discover ourselves drained instead of thriving. College women are now so accustomed to experiencing burnout that it almost feels like a standard experience. But here’s the truth: it doesn’t have to be. You can recover from burnout and still stay on top of your responsibilities without sacrificing your well-being.

What Burnout Really Looks Like

Burnout isn’t just being tired, it’s a mix of exhaustion, loss of motivation, and feeling detached from things that used to excite you. If you’ve noticed yourself dreading assignments you usually enjoy, procrastinating more than usual, or operating on autopilot, those could be warning signs. According to the American College Health Association Over 66% of college students report feeling “overwhelming anxiety” within the school year, and burnout is often the culprit.

Step One: Acknowledge It

The first step is admitting you’re burned out. Too often, college women feel pressure to keep pushing and “have it all together.” But acknowledging that you’re struggling is powerful; it gives you permission to step back and reset. Talk to a friend, write it down in a journal, or even confide in a professor you trust. Burnout thrives in silence, but it loses its grip once you face it head-on.

Step Two: Rework Your Schedule

A packed calendar is usually a sign that burnout isn’t far behind. Instead of overloading your to-do list, try using a priority system:

Must Do: non-negotiables like class, work shifts, and urgent assignments.

Should Do: tasks that are important but flexible, like club meetings or study groups.

Nice to Do: optional activities you can enjoy if you have the energy.

This system ensures that your time goes toward the things that matter most while still leaving space for rest.

Step Three: Build in Breaks (Yes, They Count as Productivity)

It might feel counterintuitive, but breaks actually help you get more done. Techniques like the Pomodoro Method, 25 minutes of focus followed by a 5-minute break, can keep your brain sharp without leading to exhaustion. Even short pauses, like walking across campus without your phone or listening to music between classes, can recharge you.

Step Four: Nourish Your Body and Mind

Burnout doesn’t only affect your mental state; it takes a toll on your physical health, too. Sleep, hydration, and nutrition aren’t luxuries; they’re part of the cure. Swap an energy drink for water once in a while, aim for at least seven hours of rest, and remember that your body can’t function if you’re running it on fumes. Small changes add up.

Step Five: Ask for Support

N.C. A&T (and many other campuses) has resources designed for moments like this. Whether it’s counseling services, student success centers, or even talking to professors about deadline extensions, support is there if you reach for it. Asking for help doesn’t make you weak; it proves that you’re invested in your success.

Step Six: Redefine Productivity

One of the hardest parts of overcoming burnout is letting go of the idea that your worth is tied to your output. Productivity doesn’t mean saying yes to everything; it means making choices that protect both your future and your present self. Resting can be the most productive thing you do, so you can return at your best.

The Bottom Line

Burnout may be common, but it’s not something you have to accept as the “college experience.” By recognizing the signs, resetting your schedule, and leaning on resources, you can recover without falling behind. Remember: you deserve to succeed, but you also deserve to feel good while doing it.