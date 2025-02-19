Black-Owned Businesses to Support Today and All Year Long

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Renee Douglas, Student

Supporting Black-owned businesses isn’t just something to do during Black History Month, it’s a year-round commitment that truly makes a difference. When we choose to invest in these brands, we’re not just buying a product, we’re uplifting innovation, culture, and economic empowerment within our own communities. Whether you’re on the hunt for skincare essentials, stylish loungewear, or top-tier hair care, these brands are setting trends and breaking barriers.

By intentionally supporting Black-owned businesses, we help close the racial wealth gap, strengthen our communities, and create space for much-needed representation in industries that have historically shut out Black entrepreneurs. Every purchase we make is a vote for their success, ensuring that these brands continue to grow, thrive, and inspire the next generation of creators and business owners.

Camille Rose

Founded in 2011 by Janell Stephens, a mother and wellness advocate, Camille Rose was born out of a desire to create safe, natural products for her children’s sensitive skin. What started as a homemade kitchen experiment quickly blossomed into a nationally recognized beauty brand. Known for its nourishing hair care products infused with natural ingredients like honey, coconut, and aloe, Camille Rose caters to those embracing their natural textures.

The brand offers a wide range of products, from deep conditioners to styling creams, ensuring that curls, coils, and kinks stay moisturized, defined, and healthy. Camille Rose has become a go-to brand for many natural hair enthusiasts, gaining a loyal following due to its commitment to quality ingredients and effective formulas. Over the years, the brand has expanded its reach, appearing in major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty, solidifying its place as a leader in the natural hair care industry.

Saint Venust

Founded in 2020 by CEO Vanessa, Saint Venust is the ultimate destination for stylish, cozy, and versatile loungewear. Inspired by the need for high-quality yet affordable lounge essentials, Vanessa created a boutique that features ribbed long-sleeved tops, leggings, boxer shorts, and tank tops in a variety of colors—perfect for effortless yet chic everyday wear. Saint Venust has gained attention for offering great dupes for popular high-end brands like SKIMS, but at a much more affordable price, with pieces ranging from $18 to $99. Whether you’re lounging at home or running errands in style, Saint Venust provides the perfect balance of comfort and sophistication without breaking the ban

Topicals

When Olamide Olowe founded Topicals in 2020, she wasn’t just creating another skincare brand, she was on a mission to change the game for people dealing with chronic skin conditions like hyperpigmentation, eczema, and acne. As the youngest Black woman to raise over $10 million in venture funding, she saw a major gap in the beauty industry and decided to fill it with science-backed, dermatologist-approved products made specifically for melanated skin. Topicals isn’t just about clear skin; it’s about confidence, representation, and self-care that goes beyond the surface. Their favorite Faded serum and Like Butter hydrating mask work wonders without harsh ingredients, and the brand’s commitment to mental health initiatives makes every purchase feel even more meaningful.

Shopping with intention means choosing brands that align with your values and uplift communities. By supporting Black-owned businesses, you’re investing in creativity, economic growth, and representation in industries that have long lacked diversity. Whether it’s beauty, fashion, or wellness, these businesses are making waves and they deserve our support today, tomorrow, and every day after that.