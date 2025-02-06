Why Procrastinate When Your Dreams Are Waiting?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January rolls in, and suddenly, we’re bursting with hope. Resolutions scribbled in fresh notebooks, dreams dancing in our heads. Some of us want to ace our classes, others dream of that summer body, and some just want to call their mom more often. For me, as a computer science girlie, I had countless dreams—a dramatic sigh here feels appropriate.

I envisioned mastering a new programming language, conquering DSA challenges on LeetCode, competing in hackathons, building an impressive website, and much more. Beyond academics, I yearned to change my personal life. Struggling with mental health challenges, I yearned for a transformative journey. I wanted to nurture my body and mind, establish healthy routines, build strength through fitness, commit to a skincare routine, and gradually become the most dreamt version of myself.

But did I achieve it? Did I even start? No. And that’s where the real story begins.

What Holds Us Back?

What creates this invisible barrier between us and our dreams? Is it merely procrastination, or is there something deeper at play?

If I’m being honest, I’m scared. Scared of changes, even when I know they’re for the better. Scared of being judged. Scared of being pointed out and criticised. My perfectionism is like this tiny voice that keeps me frozen. I set these massive, sky-high goals, and the moment I stumble—which is inevitable—I completely crash. My confidence? Shattered. My resolutions? Dust. I end up doing absolutely nothing. This fear of not being ‘perfect’ is like quicksand; the more I struggle, the deeper I sink.

But here’s the raw truth I have learned: progress isn’t about being flawless. It’s about showing up, even when it’s messy. Especially when it’s messy.

Procrastination? It’s real, and it’s a beast. The first day of actually doing something is brutal; your brain will come up with a million excuses. But once you push through that initial resistance, something magical happens. Things start to click, momentum builds, and suddenly, you’re not just dreaming anymore, you’re doing.

How to Overcome Procrastination and Take Action

So here are some strategies that have helped me (and could help you) take that crucial first step:

1. Start Small and Stay Consistent

Don’t aim for perfection on day one. Start with a single action: write one line of code, do one workout, or drink one extra glass of water. Small changes build momentum, and momentum is what drives bigger transformations. The trick is to create a habit, no matter how tiny. Tiny actions done daily lead to massive results over time.

2. Make It Aesthetic and Fun

Create a vision board to visualise your goals. Make it aesthetic and inspiring. Why not make self-improvement an enjoyable process? Similarly, use planners or reminders to keep yourself motivated and organised. Turn your journey into something you look forward to. Romanticizing your life makes even the smallest efforts feel special and significant.

3. Break Tasks into Small Pieces

One reason we procrastinate is that our goals feel overwhelming. If your dream is to build an impressive coding portfolio, don’t think about the entire project. Instead, break it into smaller milestones. First, choose a project idea. Next, outline its requirements. Then, start coding one small feature at a time. By dividing big tasks into smaller, more manageable steps, you make progress less intimidating.

4. Take Breaks and Be Gentle with Yourself

Listen, you’re not a robot. Some days you’ll crush it, other days you’ll barely get out of bed, and that’s okay. Your journey isn’t a straight line; it’s more like a messy, beautiful squiggle. Breathe. Rest. Reset. Progress doesn’t mean non-stop hustling, burnout is real, and it’s counterproductive. Be kind to yourself during setbacks.

5. Create an Accountability System

Sometimes, we need an external push. Tell a friend about your goals and ask them to check in on your progress. Join online communities where people are working towards similar dreams. Having someone to share wins and struggles, makes the journey less lonely and more motivating.

6. Reward Yourself

Celebrate small wins. Completed a coding challenge? Treat yourself to your favourite snack. Hit the gym? Reward yourself with an episode of your favourite show. Positive reinforcement works wonders. Your brain starts associating effort with rewards, making it easier to keep going.

7. Use the 5-Minute Rule

If your task feels overwhelming, tell yourself you’ll do it just for five minutes. Open your laptop, write one line of code, or do just one push-up. The goal is to simply start.

Often, getting started is the hardest part, but once you begin, you’ll likely continue. Five minutes of effort can snowball into an hour of productivity.

8. Remove Distractions

Identify what tends to derail your focus and actively minimise those distractions. If social media is your weakness, try app blockers. If noise bothers you, invest in noise-cancelling headphones. Create an environment that supports your goals rather than hinders them.

9. Remember Your “Why”

When you feel like giving up, remind yourself why you started. Picture your ideal self: the confident, healthy, successful version of you. Work for her. Imagine her cheering you on because she’s waiting for you to catch up.

10. Embrace the Power of Now

We always say “I’ll start tomorrow,” but tomorrow has a habit of never arriving. The perfect time to start doesn’t exist, but now does. The sooner you take action, the sooner you’ll see progress. Stop waiting for motivation; action breeds motivation, not the other way around.

I know starting is scary as hell. Procrastination whispers sweet nothings, telling you to stay comfortable. But you know what? Your future self is waiting, tapping her foot, wondering when you’ll finally show up.

This is your life, and only you can write its next chapter.

So, get out of bed. Take that first step. The rest will follow.

Because you are worth it, and your dreams are waiting for you to chase them.

