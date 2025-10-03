Why Pink Floyd’s ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’ Still Has Us By the Throat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels almost shameful, reductive to call Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig in the Sky” “a song.” It’s a scream, a sob, an orgasm, a prayer. Fifty years later, it’s still the background track to our existential dread and midnight epiphanies.

You don’t “listen” to “The Great Gig in the Sky”. You surrender to it. It starts gentle, almost shy. Richard Wright’s piano tiptoes in like it doesn’t want to wake the neighbours. But then, without warning, Clare Torry’s voice erupts and you’re no longer a listener. You’re a witness.

Not to a crime, not to heartbreak, not even to death itself but to something rawer, stranger, and more sacred. It’s the sound of life tearing at its own seams, the human spirit breaking open and spilling technicolour light.

And here’s the cupid’s chokehold: there are no lyrics. No rhymes, no chorus, nothing to tell you what you’re “supposed” to feel. Just pure sound, a human voice breaking itself open. It’s the sound you make when words fail, when you’re crying into your pillow at 2AM, when grief clogs your throat or joy bursts out of you so violently it scares you.

That’s why this track has us in a chokehold. Because it’s not “pretty.” It’s primal. It’s what your soul would sound like if it finally stopped bottling everything up.

1973 and the invention of pink floyd’s universal scream.

Let’s go back to 1973. Bell bottoms are in. The Vietnam war is raging. Everyone’s looking for answers, and Pink Floyd decides to drop The Dark Side of the Moon. A concept album about life, time, madness, money, death. Basically, the syllabus of existence wrapped in vinyl.

Right after Time, they placed “The Great Gig in the Sky”. The sequencing wasn’t random. You reckon with clocks, ageing, mortality, and then you get thrown into six minutes of raw emotion. Before Clare’s haunting vocals, you hear almost a whisper:

And I am not afraid of dying. Any time will do, I don’t mind. Why should I be frightened of dying? There’s no reason for it. You’ve got to go sometime. Gerry O’Driscoll, The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd, 1973)

Ellary Allis writes in the SevenPonds Blog, “The only words that ended up on [Pink Floyd’s] “Great Gig In the Sky” are words spoken by Gerry O’Driscoll, the Abbey Road Studios janitorial “browncoat” and Patricia ‘Puddie’ Watts, the wife of Pink Floyd road manager Peter Watts. During the recording of “Dark Side of The Moon,” bassist, co-lead vocalist, and lyricist Roger Waters went around Abbey Road studios recording people’s answers to questions like, “Are you afraid of dying?” Snippets of Gerry O’Driscoll and Patricia Watt ended up making the cut.”

Then, you’re just thrown into a void-like scream. No words. Just the terror and awe of being alive.

Clare Torry, 25 years old, walked into Abbey Road Studios for what she thought was a regular session job. Pay: £30. Instructions: “There’s no lyrics. It’s about dying – have a bit of a sing on that, girl.” She nailed it in two takes. What she delivered was one of the greatest vocal performances in rock history. She improvised. No script, no safety net. She poured her lungs, her chest, her fear, her fire into that microphone.

Yes, the most unforgettable song about death and life cost the band less than your monthly pocket money. It’s almost ironic.

The anatomy of a breakdown that still sounds beautiful.

This track is structured like the world’s most elegant panic attack.

The beginning: Wright’s piano, calm, deceptively safe, like you’re lying in the grass on a summer afternoon.

Wright’s piano, calm, deceptively safe, like you’re lying in the grass on a summer afternoon. The layering: the organ and pedal steel slide in, and suddenly you’re levitating above your own body.

the organ and pedal steel slide in, and suddenly you’re levitating above your own body. The crescendo: Clare Torry’s voice doesn’t sing, it erupts. She wails, sighs, cracks, moans. She gives you grief, desire, terror, ecstasy all in one breath.

Without lyrics, your brain fills in the blanks. That’s why it’s different every time. For some, it’s their breakup song. For others, it’s their funeral song. For a few, it’s the track they put on when they need to feel something after scrolling mindlessly for hours.

This is not music that tells you what to feel. It dares you to feel everything.

The chokehold of reels isn’t the chokehold of this song

There are 174,000 reels on Instagram that use “The Great Gig in the Sky”. People staring out of windows. People sharing glow-up pictures. Boys pretending to smoke like philosophers. Makeup tutorials where eyeliner wings try to match Clare Torry’s scream. And sure, it’s aesthetic. But let’s be brutally honest: chopping this track into 15 or 30 seconds is like ripping the last page out of a novel and pretending you read the whole story. You didn’t. You caught an echo, not the scream.

Because this song is not designed to be background noise. It’s not a trending audio to boost engagement. It’s a six-minute possession. A full-body exorcism where your chest tightens, your breath syncs with Clare Torry’s, and your soul goes through its own mini earthquake.

Reels give you a taste. But the real thing? The real thing swallows you whole. You can’t fast forward the build-up. You can’t skip the tension. You have to sit with it, ride it out, let the scream crawl under your skin until you’re trembling.

So here’s my plea: stop treating “The Great Gig in the Sky” like it’s just another vibe-check audio. Put your phone down. Close your eyes. Let the track play start to finish. Feel it claw through your ribs, settle in your spine, shake your bones loose. Because anything less is theft. You’re robbing yourself of the only thing that makes this track immortal: the journey, the crescendo, the collapse.

This isn’t lo-fi beats to study to. This isn’t sad girl background noise. This is mortality. This is ecstasy. This is despair. All rolled into one scream. The reel will give you 20 seconds of pretty. The full track will give you your own damn soul back. So do yourself a favour. Don’t just scroll past it. Let it choke you, the way it was meant to.

The song is a mirror.

Here’s the real reason “The Great Gig in the Sky” refuses to age: it shapeshifts with you. It isn’t one meaning, one mood, one feeling frozen in 1973. It’s a mirror. It holds up your insides and screams them back at you.

On some days, that voice is your mother’s grief, cracked but unstoppable. On others, it’s your last brain cell, messy and untranslatable. On the bad nights, it’s your panic attack spiralling until your chest gives way. On the rare mornings, it’s pure release, like sunlight finally cracking through your blackout curtains.

It’s never the same track twice. Because it’s not lyrics telling you what to feel, it’s raw sound inviting you to pour your own chaos into it. The scream reflects whatever you bring to it: your heartbreak, your hunger, your joy, your fear.

And that’s why every generation adopts it like it’s theirs. Boomers who bought the vinyl. Millennials who inherited the CD. Gen Z who discovered it through a reel and stayed because it ruined them in the best way. The song doesn’t belong to Pink Floyd anymore. It belongs to us.

Screaming is still a love language.

Half a century later, Clare Torry’s improvisation is still teaching us the wildest lesson: you don’t need words to make meaning. You don’t need lyrics to matter. Sometimes the loudest declaration of being alive is a scream.

“The Great Gig in the Sky” is not just a track. It’s proof that music doesn’t need to explain itself to rip your chest open.It’s catharsis. It’s chaos. It’s clarity. It’s grief therapy without the copay.

So the next time you feel the spiral creeping in, don’t scroll. Don’t skip. Just press play. Let Clare scream for you. She’s been doing it since 1973, and honestly? She’s better at it than all of us.

Want more chaotic chronicles, caffeine-fuelled confessions, and music breakdowns that sound like therapy sessions? Visit Her Campus at MUJ. And if you’re wondering who cried to this song three times while writing this piece — hi, it’s me, Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ.