Which Bridgerton Character Are You Based on How You Love?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest Gentle Reader,

If Bridgerton has taught me anything, it is that love is never subtle, never quiet, and absolutely never just a normal little feeling you casually experience on a Tuesday afternoon. Love in the Ton arrives on horseback, via handwritten letters, or through one devastatingly intense stare across a ballroom while a string quartet plays songs for maximum emotional damage. And honestly, watch me chasing after that form of love.

We all walk into relationships carrying our own particular brand of romance. Or if you want to use the official terminology: love languages. Some of us fix problems instead of talking about feelings. Some of us write paragraphs at midnight. Some of us flirt by debating political reform while holding a chai tea latte. Watching the Bridgertons fall in love is basically watching different operating systems attempt to update at once. Sorry, the CS student slipped out.

Okay, rather than asking who your favourite character is, let us get personal. Let us get vulnerable. Let us get dangerously self aware. The real question is not who you fancy in Bridgerton. The question is who you are when love shows up with a bouquet, a scandal, and a side of unresolved childhood trauma.

Here is your definitive, chaotic, best friend approved guide to which major Bridgerton character you resemble based on how you love, how you attach, how you flirt, and how you spiral politely in an empire silhouette dress.

Grab a cup of tea. Or three. The Ton is calling, and it knows your heart.

Let’s start with the OGs.

Shondaland / Netflix

Daphne Bridgerton

If you genuinely believe in love and the concept of marriage, crave intimacy, and want consistent affection that feels steady and safe, you are Daphne through and through. You love openly. You seek partnership, and like every girl who’s dreamed of being a wife, you want your “happily ever after” with a heavy helping of emotional security.

Daphne coded lovers express affection through touch, tenderness, and reassurance. You want to hold hands, sit close, talk things out, and do everything right. You romanticise romance, but you are also willing to grow when reality taps you politely on the shoulder.

You enter relationships hopeful, optimistic, and determined to make things work. Sometimes that means learning boundaries the hard way. Sometimes it means standing up for yourself even when it is uncomfortable. Growth is part of your love story, and honestly, that is very attractive of you.

You may think you are too damaged and too broken to ever allow yourself to be happy, but you can choose differently, Simon. You can choose to love me as much as I love you. Daphne Bridgerton

You value honesty, commitment, and emotional availability. You do not wish to play games but somehow get swept up in them. You advocate for clarity, consistency, and a partner who meets you halfway instead of sprinting away from difficult conversations.

Your love is warm, nurturing, and rooted in belief. You are proof that softness is not weakness. It is strength in silk gloves.

Simon Basset

If vulnerability makes you sweat and commitment feels like standing on the edge of a very romantic cliff, you are Simon coded. You love deeply, but you guard it like classified information. Trauma taught you to build armour. Love asks you to take it off, which is frankly rude timing.

Simon lovers are loyal to exactly one person and uninterested in everyone else. Once you choose, you choose hard. But opening up is a process. You protect yourself with distance, sarcasm, and emotional minimalism, even while your heart is doing backflips in private.

I cannot stop thinking of you. From the mornings you ease, to the evenings you quiet, to the dreams you inhabit, my thoughts of you never end. I am yours, Daphne. I have always been yours. Simon Basset

You crave connection but fear dependence. You want intimacy but struggle to trust it will stay. Your relationships are intense, passionate, and full of moments where someone looks at you and realises there is far more softness under that composed exterior.

Your growth comes from learning that love is not a trap. It is not a contract written in fear. It is a partnership built on choice. You deserve gentleness. You deserve safety.

You love with intensity, exclusivity, and surprising tenderness. Once you finally let someone in, you never halfway it. Ever.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Anthony Bridgerton

If your instinct in love is to take responsibility for approximately the entire universe, congratulations, you are Anthony coded. Or maybe just every-eldest-sibling-on-the-planet coded. You show affection by showing up. You remember appointments, solve problems, carry groceries, and quietly shoulder burdens. Vulnerability makes you itch because you are the one who takes care of everyone and genuinely believe it’s supposed to be that way. Talking about feelings feels like a pop quiz you did not study for.

But acts of service are your love dialect. You say “I adore you” by rearranging your entire life for someone and then pretending it was no trouble at all.

Love isn’t about being afraid that it will all be snatched away. Love’s about finding the one person who makes your heart complete, who makes you a better person than you ever dreamed you could be. It’s about looking in the eyes of your wife and knowing, all the way to your bones, that she’s simply the best person you’ve ever known. Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony lovers are deeply loyal, almost aggressively devoted, and allergic to admitting they need anyone. Yes, you can side-eye the irony. You are the friend who organises the plan, pays the bill, checks everyone got home safe, and then lies awake wondering why nobody notices how tired you are.

You crave stability yet fear loss, which means you try to control outcomes, schedules, and sometimes your own heart. Your growth arc, just like his, is learning that love is not a job description. He wanted to marry because it was his responsibility, he was just lucky that he found the love of his life on time. Love is not a duty rota. It is a feeling you are allowed to experience without micro-managing.

I love you. I’ve loved you from the moment we raced each other in that park. I’ve loved you at every dance, on every walk, every time we’ve been together, and every time we’ve been apart. You do not have to accept it or embrace it or even allow it. Knowing you, you probably will not. But you must know it, in your heart. You must feel it, because I do. I love you. Anthony Bridgerton

You love fiercely, protectively, and with a seriousness that borders on poetic. Once you finally let your guard down, though, you go full Victorian romance novel. Rain soaked confessions. Staring contests in candlelight. Devotion so intense it could power a village.

Kate Sharma

If you flirt by accidentally insulting someone, or if flirting to you is intellectual sparring, you are in your Kate era. You love fiercely but carefully. You protect your people. You do not fall easily, but when you do, it is with your entire mind, body, soul.

Are you the superstitious sort? I know some men cannot perform without their familiar tools. Like a child with a blanket. Kate Sharma

Kate coded romantics show affection through loyalty, honesty, and pushing their partner to be better. You are not interested in surface level romance. You want depth, growth, emotional competence, and a person who can keep up with your mind and respect your independence. You love with one foot in devotion and one foot firmly planted in self respect.

You probably hate asking for help. You definitely believe actions matter more than words. You guard your heart like it is crown jewels in a locked drawer inside another locked drawer. But once someone earns your trust, you ride for them. Literally or metaphorically. Sometimes both.

True love is something else entirely. It is when the rest of the world goes quiet. It is not eyes that meet, but souls that dance. Settle into each other. Make room for each other. Until there is nowhere else to hide. Kate Sharma

You fall in love slowly, stubbornly, and then all at once, like your heart tripped over its own pride. Your relationships are full of tension, banter, shared glances, and moments where you realise you would cross oceans for this person and then immediately pretend you would not.

You value partnership over pedestal. You want a lover who stands beside you, not above you, and absolutely not beneath you. Equality is sexy. Emotional growth is foreplay. Mutual respect is the main event.

In short, you are loyal, brave, soft under armour, and built for a love story that feels earned. Enemies to lovers is not just a trope for you. It is a lifestyle choice.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Colin Bridgerton

If your dream relationship involves long walks, deep chats, spontaneous adventures, and realising too late that you are already in love, hello Colin. You crave connection. You want to know your partner. Their fears, their dreams, their favourite snacks, their life plan at 3 a.m. after one glass of wine too many.

Pen, living for the estimation of others is a trap. Once you break free, the world opens up. Colin Bridgerton

Colin coded romantics fall slowly, then trip spectacularly into full devotion. You start with friendship. You linger in conversations. You travel, reflect, journal, and then suddenly go, Oh no. This is love. Emotional whiplash but make it charming.

You value shared experiences. You want to build memories. You flirt through sincerity, humour, and being genuinely interested in another human being. You are allergic to superficial things and are obsessed with authenticity, even when you do not quite know how to articulate your own feelings yet.

I love you with everything I am, everything I’ve been, and everything I hope to be. I love you with my past, and I love you for my future. I love you for the children we’ll have and for the years we’ll have together. I love you for every one of my smiles and even more, for every one of your smiles. Colin Bridgerton

Sometimes you underestimate how deeply you feel. Sometimes you are late to the emotional party. But when you arrive, you bring fireworks, honesty, and a very large heart. You love openly once you realise what is happening, which is both adorable and terrifying for everyone involved.

You want a partner who grows with you, explores with you, and challenges you kindly. You do not need drama. You need depth, laughter, and a sense of shared purpose.

You are romantic in a soft, wandering, hopeful way. Golden retriever energy but with existential questions. We adore.

Penelope Featherington

If your love language is Words of Affirmation with a side of silent yearning, you are extremely Penelope coded. You feel everything deeply, but you do not always say it out loud. Instead, you collect moments, memorise smiles, and rehearse conversations in your head while staring dramatically into the middle distance.

You love through noticing. Remembering tiny details. Writing messages you delete. Writing longer messages you do not delete. Writing even longer messages you definitely should have deleted but sent anyway. You are emotionally perceptive, romantically hopeful, and quietly powerful once you decide to step into your truth.

One finds oneself in such an incredible position, and, well, one should declare it… assuredly, fervently, loudly. Penelope Featherington

Penelope lovers are loyal to a fault. You will wait. You will hope. You will romanticise. Sometimes too much. You tend to put others on pedestals, which is charming until gravity does what gravity does. Your growth comes from realising you deserve the same devotion you hand out like emotional confetti.

You crave reassurance, connection, and being chosen out loud, in public, without footnotes. You are not asking for much. Just honesty, consistency, and maybe a declaration in a crowded ballroom.

Your love is gentle but intense, soft but strategic, heartfelt but clever. Once you stop hiding behind humour or observation mode, you become unstoppable. The glow up is internal first, external second, and frankly, we love a layered queen.

You are proof that quiet people often contain the loudest hearts. Keep writing. Keep feeling. Just remember to choose yourself too.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Eloise Bridgerton

If flirting, for you, is arguing about society, questioning everything, and falling for someone’s brain before their face, welcome to the Eloise club. You value conversation, independence, and authenticity. You want to dismantle systems before dessert.

Eloise coded lovers crave intellectual intimacy. You want to be challenged. You want debates that turn into affection. You want a partner who listens, learns, and does not expect you to shrink for the sake of tradition.

You resist romance scripts, not because you hate love, but because you want to define it yourself. You value autonomy, honesty, and being seen as a whole person rather than a decorative accessory.

Your relationships thrive on curiosity, shared ideals, and mutual respect. You fall in love with people who expand your thinking and meet you on equal footing.

You are proof that passion can be cerebral, that romance can be revolutionary, and that questioning the world is, in fact, extremely hot.

Benedict Bridgerton

If you love by sharing playlists, paintings, and half formed philosophical thoughts at midnight, you are Benedict coded. You are creative, open minded, and allergic to boring connections. You fall for souls, not status.

Benedict lovers express affection through shared passions. You want inspiration. You want to be inspired. You want relationships that feel like collaborative art projects rather than checklists.

You value freedom, expression, and authenticity. You are not impressed by titles. You are impressed by honesty, creativity, and emotional depth.

Your love stories are whimsical, sincere, and slightly messy in the best way. You are searching for someone who understands your weird and chooses it daily.

You bring softness, humour, and imagination into relationships, turning love into something colourful and unpredictable.

Francesca Bridgerton

If your love is calm, private, and devastatingly sincere, you are Francesca coded. You do not fall often, but when you do, it is permanent residency.

Francesca lovers value peace, stability, and emotional presence. You show affection through being there. Through consistency. Through choosing someone again and again without spectacle.

You are reserved but intense, gentle but resolute. Your love is not loud, but it is profound.

You seek safety, understanding, and partnership that feels like home rather than a performance.

You are the still water that runs emotionally deep. Romantic tsunami but whispered.

Queen Charlotte

If you love decisively and expect consistency as the bare minimum, you are Queen Charlotte coded. You commit fully. You rule your relationships with standards and devotion.

Charlotte lovers value loyalty, permanence, and being chosen without hesitation. You do not dabble. You decree.

Your love is dramatic, grand, and deeply rooted. You protect what is yours fiercely and romantically. You want a partner who matches your energy and honours your heart.

Lady Danbury

If your love language is honest advice delivered with affection and impeccable timing, Lady Danbury is your girl. You love by protecting, mentoring, and calling people out gently but firmly.

You value integrity, growth, and emotional intelligence. Your relationships thrive on mutual respect and straight talking.

You see people clearly and love them anyway. That is a gift. Your affection shows up in wisdom, loyalty, and unwavering presence.

Violet Bridgerton

If you believe in love with your whole chest and cannot resist playing matchmaker, you are Violet coded. You love expansively. You nurture. You create homes wherever you go.

You value commitment, romance, and emotional openness. You meddle because you care. You believe people are better together.

Your love is warm, hopeful, and endlessly supportive. You are the emotional backbone of every room and the reason people keep believing in happy endings.

So which one are you, darling reader. Are you fixing everyone’s problems like Anthony, sparring your way into romance like Kate, writing secret love letters like Penelope, or philosophising your way into intimacy like Eloise. Maybe you are a mix. A Colin rising with a Francesca moon and a Benedict sense of whimsy. Astrology could never.

The beauty of Bridgerton is that it does not crown one way of loving as superior. Loud love and quiet love coexist. Guarded hearts learn to open. Soft romantics grow spines. Independent souls find partnership without losing themselves. Every love style has its poetry.

So the next time you catch yourself yearning dramatically over someone who smiled at you once, or reorganising a partner’s life instead of confessing your feelings, just remember. Somewhere in the Ton, there is a string quartet playing for your exact emotional flavour.

Now go forth. Love boldly. Love kindly. Love with flair. And maybe, just maybe, practise your ballroom stare in the mirror. For research purposes only.

If you’re as excited as us for the new season, discover more stories on Her Campus at MUJ. And for a tour in my corner, visit Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ.