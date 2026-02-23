Was Ronal Wrong in Not Wanting to Accept the Sully Family?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s take a moment and sit in Ronal’s perspective without the omniscient safety net of being the audience.

Ronal is not just another reef resident. She is the Tsahìk of the Metkayina, a spiritual leader, healer, and guardian of cultural law. She is heavily pregnant, living with her handsome Olo’eyktan husband with two children, bonded to her tulkun spirit sister Ro’a, and living in a community that has deliberately chosen a life of distance from conflict. The humans exist, yes, but they are over the horizon. The tulkun hunting is happening elsewhere. The reef remains untouched, and therefore, in Ronal’s mind, still safe.

Then Toruk Makto arrives.

Not as a myth. Not as a hero. As a refugee being hunted. Jake does not bring abstract danger; he brings targeted pursuit. He openly admits the Sky People are looking for him. From Ronal’s standpoint, harbouring him is not a moral gesture. It is a strategic gamble with the lives of her people. Leaders are not afforded the luxury of naïveté. She must think in terms of consequences, ripple effects, and worst case scenarios. If the RDA track Jake, they track the reef. If they track the reef, they track the tulkun. And if they track the tulkun, everything sacred to her people becomes vulnerable.

Her hesitation is not cruelty. It is responsibility. It is the instinct of someone who understands that hospitality under threat can quickly become self-destruction.

But the reef was never as safe as Ronal believed.

The tragedy of Ronal’s position is that her fear of Jake is both justified and misplaced. The Metkayina knew tulkun were being hunted in the south. Tonowari says so plainly. They were aware of the slaughter happening beyond the horizon, yet they chose not to engage. Their approach was distance. If the violence was not within their territory, they did not intervene. It was not indifference so much as self-preservation. War was not their way.

However, the RDA’s interest in tulkun was never temporary. Amrita is too valuable. The hunting was not a passing storm that would politely dissipate. It was expansion. It was industry. It was escalation. Whether Jake had shown up or not, the Metkayina were on the menu. The only variable was timing.

Jake’s arrival accelerates proximity to danger, but he does not invent it. The RDA were already harvesting tulkun. The Metkayina simply had the privilege of distance for a little while longer. In that sense, Ronal’s belief that the reef could remain untouched indefinitely is her fatal blind spot. She is not wrong to see Jake as a catalyst. She is wrong to believe the reef could remain neutral forever.

This is the bitter irony. The very man she fears for bringing war is also the man who previously prevented the RDA from harvesting Pandora unchecked. Without Jake’s rebellion sixteen years prior, the tulkun might already have been stripped long ago. The reef’s peace was partly built on a war Ronal never had to fight.

The clash between Ronal and Jake is philosophical before it is personal.

At its core, the tension between Ronal and Jake is not about personality. It is about worldview. Jake thinks like a former Marine who has seen the RDA’s full capacity for destruction. His instinct is adaptation. If the enemy uses metal and guns, you learn to counter them with metal and guns. You do not cling to purity if purity means extinction.

Ronal thinks like a Tsahìk. Metal is not just a tool; it is spiritual contamination. The Na’vi way is balance, not escalation. Introducing human weapons into Metkayina culture is not a minor adjustment. It is a philosophical fracture. When Jake and Spider begin teaching others to use guns despite Ronal’s warnings, it is not simply a tactical disagreement. It is an undermining of sacred authority. From her perspective, he is eroding cultural identity under the banner of survival.

And yet, the battlefield proves Jake is not entirely wrong. The RDA do not fight spiritually. They fight technologically. Without adaptation, the Metkayina would likely have been slaughtered outright. Ronal sees the cost of change. Jake sees the cost of inaction. Both are operating from love of their people. Both are trying to prevent annihilation. Neither is thinking small.

The tragedy is that war does not reward ideological consistency. It forces compromise. And compromise always leaves scars.

The dynamic between Ronal and Neytiri is rivalry wrapped in reluctant respect.

Much has been said about Neytiri’s hostility and Ronal’s sharpness. It is true that Ronal calls the Sully children demons upon arrival, setting a tone of suspicion and public embarrassment. It is also true that Neytiri responds defensively and resists integration into reef life. But reducing their relationship to simple animosity flattens something far more layered.

Both women are leaders in their own right. Neytiri is Omatikaya royalty, a warrior forged in forest war. Ronal is a Tsahìk whose authority is spiritual and communal. They are not meant to be gentle mirrors of one another. They are territorial, proud, and protective. Their exchanges read less like hatred and more like dominance testing. Each recognises strength in the other and refuses to be diminished.

The birth scene crystallises this dynamic. Ronal entrusts Neytiri with her newborn in the midst of battle. That is not something you do with someone you consider unworthy. It is an act of profound trust. Neytiri’s refusal to coddle Ronal in her final moments does not read as cruelty so much as continuity. These women do not patronise each other. They challenge, they endure, and they stand.

Their husbands find easy camaraderie. They do not. And that contrast is intentional. Integration is uneven. Trust is earned through friction.

So was Ronal wrong. Or was she simply human.

Ronal was not wrong to fear the danger Jake brought. She was not wrong to prioritise her people’s safety above abstract unity. She was not wrong to be sceptical of a man whose history is inseparable from war.

But she was also not entirely right. The RDA were already hunting tulkun. The Metkayina’s neutrality was temporary. War was approaching whether she acknowledged it or not. Jake’s presence forced confrontation sooner than she would have chosen, but confrontation was inevitable.

Ronal’s story is tragic because she represents the cost of delayed realisation. She wanted the storm to bypass her reef. Instead, it broke upon it.

She is neither villain nor martyr. She is a leader making decisions with incomplete information, bound by culture, pride, and love. That complexity is what makes her loss devastating.

In the end, the question is not whether Ronal was wrong. It is whether anyone in that conflict had the luxury of being completely right.

And the answer, painfully, is no.

For more such articles, visit Her Campus at MUJ. And if you’d like someone to nerd out about Avatar with, find me at Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ.