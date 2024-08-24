Vintage Revival: Retro Trends Making a Comeback

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who contributes to 1000 views a day on Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, X (formerly known as Twitter), I believe we all have noticed that there’s a curious phenomenon that continues to surface- vintage trends making a seemingly sudden and algorithm-smashing comeback. From the resurgence of wardrobe staples like low-rise jeans and Y2K halter necks, to the revival of technology that my parents were convinced I should get over, these retro trends have a cupid’s chokehold on our hearts. In this article, let’s explore some of the fascinating comebacks of my personal favourites, like the return of digicams and the iconic lip liner ombre trend from the ’90s.

Personally, I definitely favour these vintage revivals as they possess a unique allure that modernity and the minimalistic designs are unable to bring to the table. Not only do these evoke a sense of nostalgia, maybe a longing for simpler times in our elders, and a connection to finally have a front-row seat to how these fashion and technological staples have evolved, the emotional pull is probably the prime factor driving this resurfacing. The cyclical nature of trends points towards the means that “what was once old eventually becomes new again”, and today’s consumers (like you and i, dear reader), are embracing this cycle with arms wide open.

Vintage Tech & fashion Revival

Okay okay, I can’t wait to tell everyone about my blue Nikon PowerShot after watching so much aesthetic digicam content on my socials, and I rate it a 10/10 by the way, I would definitely recommend it. Now, my family rightfully kept advising me that in an era dominated by our mobiles, with features like HD, live photos, cinematic modes and what not, a digicam is just too outdated! It may seem surprising that the humble digital camera, or “digicam,” has already made a comeback! These cameras are sometimes hard to find, mostly need to be thrifted, but when you do find them, I must say, they are definitely worth the price and effort! For someone like me who likes colour and “pizazz” in everything I do, the wide variety truly made my heart happy, and it’s something that generic models of phones do not have to offer.

These cameras that easily fit into any pocket, often with limited megapixels and basic functions, had a lot to offer, but, as smartphone cameras evolved, they offered better resolution and more features, so, sadly, digicams were quickly relegated to the back of the drawer. But, not to be disappointed, as the resurgence of digicams today isn’t about what technical masterstrokes they have to offer- it’s about the experience. How often do you take a burst photo and then get hyper-fixated on a myriad of editing tools and filters? A problem you’d never have to brave with digicams!

In a world obsessed with perfection, where social media feeds are carefully curated and edited, digicams offer a refreshing break. Their imperfect, candid shots definitely seem like a form of rebellion. Another plus point that I can definitely state is that the simplicity of digicams encourages us to be more present. Without the endless options of editing or multiple retakes, each shot feels more intentional and authentic.

At the risk of getting hyper-fixated on digicams, let’s move on to another one of my favourites- the lip liner, ombre trend! This technique which uses a darker lip liner paired with a lighter lipstick in the middle, was a defining look of the decade in the 90s. Everytime I use this style, I’m just in awe of how beautiful it looks! The ’90s were truly a defining era for fashion and beauty, with bold makeup choices that exuded confidence and individuality. I’m so glad that this trend has made a comeback, albeit with a modern twist. Beauty influencers are recreating the lipliner ombre look with updated techniques and colour palettes- giving us a beautiful, softer and more wearable look. While the essence of the trend remains the same, today’s version often features more blended transitions. In a sea of natural, minimalist makeup trends, this generation is also growing love for bold, statement-making beauty looks, giving a boom to this retro trend too.

Elizabeth Taylor once said, “Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.”

With this quote, let’s come to Vinyl Records. These are like a ‘bucket list’ item to me, especially as someone who has a deep love for the 70s-90s rock eras. Vinyl records offer a unique listening experience that’s hard to replicate with Spotify and Apple Music. Alright, I agree that Spotify is probably my most used app at this point BUT come on, the vibe you’d get with a vinyl record would be unbeatable! These are quickly gaining traction on platforms over a few years now, and I’m so here for all the aesthetics and experiences they seem to have!

Attention! After researching a lot for this article, I also found out that the analog sound of vinyl is warmer and richer, so it actually provides more depth that many audiophiles argue is missing from digital recordings.

Vinyl captures the nuances of sound and preserves the original dynamics of the music. Now, just imagine a rainy day, you’re listening to the Vinyl version of “November Rain” with a warm beverage and a cosy blanket (it’s my absolute dream). Plus, the sensory experience it has to offer, the ritual of delicately removing a record from its sleeve, placing it on the turntable, and dropping the needle onto the grooves… I’M SO IN. The audiophiles of Reddit say that it connects them more intimately with the music and I can’t help but agree!

Coming to another one of my favourite photography trends- Polaroid Cameras (no, this article is not about cameras and how much I would love to be a collector ;) ). While many say that the Instax Mini is an instant camera and not a Polaroid, let’s just agree to disagree on this one. Polaroid cameras have found a new life in today’s era- YAY! My many polaroid memory boxes are so close to my heart- each photo is a one-of-a-kind snapshot, with its own quirks like having slight blurs, light leaks, or an unexpected colour shift.

As someone who does ‘monthly dumps’ of my gallery into my iCloud or GDrive, having a cutesy picture to stare at in hand is lovely. Once upon a time, I made my own small business using editing softwares and graphic designing to replicate photos for people! But the original photos are definitely special, imbued with a sense of authenticity and spontaneity. This retro trend has also sparked a renewed interest in hard copy photo albums and scrapbooking. Let’s rediscover the joy of holding a photograph in our hands and creating lasting memories that are not confined to a digital screen.

High-waisted jeans, also seen in top brands like H&M as “mom jeans,” have made a comeback. These jeans are mostly known for their high rise and loose fit. They became popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, only to be revived because of their appealing silhouette, which elongates the legs and cinches the waist, making them popular among fashionistas. How they have been adapted for modern wearers just makes their comeback better and better. While it may be confusing to some, the variety of styles like wide-leg to slim just prove that there’s something for everyone. You can style your own pair with tucked-in shirts, or crop tops to draw attention to the waist. This trend is a reflection of a broader appreciation for clothing that strikes a balance between practicality and flair.

Coming to yet another famous piece from the 1980s- the oversized blazer. Personally, this style embodies a blend of power dressing and easy cool, and has become a wardrobe staple for both formal and casual appearances. Totally “Girl Boss” vibes! Softer materials and looser tailoring are common features of contemporary versions of the oversized blazer, which make them suitable for a variety of settings, even to defy gender stereotypes. It’s a versatile trend that goes well with both casual and glam outfits.

As someone who usually doesn’t go for neon or vibrant colours, on my recent trip I found myself thrifting some wardrobe staples that I have seen in 80s music videos or pictures! Neon colours, which were ubiquitous in the ’80s, are actually back! From bold neon dresses to eye-catching accessories, these bright and previously deemed “scary” hues are being embraced and reflect a desire to stand out and make a statement.

In an age of rapid technological advancements and disposable fashion, there’s a growing desire for experiences that feel more meaningful and enduring- whether it’s the tactile pleasure of vinyl records, the instant nostalgia of Polaroid photos, or the timeless style of the retro fashion world. While this article just shared my personal favourites, expect another to come from me with others that grabbed social media users’ love!

