Top 7 Movie Makeovers Ranked By Feminist Value & Flop Potential

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movie makeovers. The sacred cinematic ritual where a girl removes her glasses, shakes out her hair, and suddenly the world goes, “Oh my God… a woman???” Groundbreaking. Revolutionary. Someone call the Nobel committee.

But here’s the thing. Beneath the mascara wands and montage music, these transformations are doing a lot of ideological heavy lifting. Are we watching women discover themselves, or watching them be rebranded for male approval with better lighting? Because those are two very different plotlines, babes.

This ranking of the top movie makeovers is not here to simply celebrate glow-ups. Oh no. We’re here to interrogate them. To lovingly drag them. To ask the uncomfortable question: did she become more herself… or just more acceptable? We’re measuring two things. First, feminist value. That’s agency, autonomy, self-worth, and the radical act of choosing yourself. Second, flop potential. Because if your entire transformation collapses the second a man looks away, we need to have a serious chat.

From iconic films like Legally Blonde and The Devil Wears Prada to… questionable decisions like Grease and She’s All That, this is your chaotic, slightly unhinged best friend breaking down the makeover multiverse.

Spoiler alert. The best makeover is not a makeover at all. It is a mindset. It is a rebellion. It is saying, “I was always that girl, you were just visually impaired.”

Let’s begin.

S-Tier Movie MakeoverS: “Main character energy, no crumbs left”

We start strong. We start correct. We start with the kind of transformations that don’t just serve looks, they serve narrative justice.

Take Legally Blonde. Elle Woods does not walk into Harvard Law and suddenly become “less pink” or “more serious” to fit in. No. She doubles down. She studies harder, thinks sharper, and refuses to shrink herself to be palatable. Her makeover is not about aesthetics. It is about intellectual glow-up meets emotional resilience meets iconic confidence cocktail. She does not abandon femininity. She weaponises it. The world says, “Be less,” and she says, “I’ll be more, actually.”

Then there’s The Devil Wears Prada, which is basically a masterclass in glamour with consequences. Andy Sachs gets the wardrobe. The heels. The transformation montage that makes you want to sell your soul to a fashion closet. But here’s the twist. The real makeover is internal. She learns the cost of ambition when it’s tied to external validation. She learns boundaries. And most importantly, she walks away. In a world obsessed with climbing ladders, she says, “I don’t even like this building.”

These are the makeovers that understand something crucial. Growth is not about becoming someone else. It is about becoming more you, louder, sharper, and deeply, unapologetically rooted.

Flop potential? Practically nonexistent. These women are not built on approval. They are built on self-belief, which is far harder to shake than a bad fringe.

A-Tier: “Cute, clever, but slightly male-validation coded”

Now we enter the slightly messy middle. The makeovers that are trying. Gold star for effort. Side-eye for execution.

The Princess Diaries gives us Mia Thermopolis, patron saint of awkward girls everywhere. Her transformation is iconic. The hair. The posture. The sudden ability to walk into a room without apologising for existing. Love that for her. But let’s not ignore the underlying message. She becomes “acceptable” once she looks the part of a princess. The system still demands polish before power.

That said, Mia does make a choice. She chooses to be queen. That agency saves the arc from total collapse. She is not just shaped by the crown. She steps into it.

Then we have Clueless, which is essentially a fashion fever dream with a moral lesson hiding underneath a feather boa. Cher’s makeover of Tai starts off as a social experiment. Turn the “undateable” girl into a queen bee. And yes, Tai gains confidence. She finds her voice. But it is all tangled up in popularity politics and male validation.

The saving grace? The film knows. Cher gets called out. She reflects. She grows. It is messy, yes, but it is aware messy, which counts for something.

Flop potential here is medium to high. Strip away the external validation, and these transformations wobble. They are not entirely self-sustained. They are confidence with training wheels.

B-Tier: “Yikes but make it nostalgic”

And now… chaos. Pure, unfiltered, cinematic chaos.

She’s All That is the blueprint of everything that makes makeover culture deeply suspicious. Laney Boggs is an artist, a thinker, a whole human being. And yet, the film says, “What if we remove her glasses and suddenly she is worthy of love?” I would like a word. Several, actually. The makeover exists entirely for male approval. There is no internal growth, no self-discovery, just a rebrand. She was always that girl. The narrative simply refused to see her.

Flop potential? Astronomical. One gust of indifference and the entire arc disintegrates.

Then comes Grease, which honestly feels like a social experiment in how far we can push nonsense. Sandy spends the film being kind, soft, and true to herself. And then, for reasons that still baffle the collective consciousness, she reinvents herself into a leather-clad version of someone she is not… for a boy who barely changes. The message is loud and unfortunate. Change yourself, maybe he will like you. Absolutely not.

These are not makeovers. These are identity swaps with questionable motives and zero emotional ROI.

C-Tier: “We need to have a serious conversation”

Ah yes. The category where the makeover is less glow-up and more system error. Enter Miss Congeniality, starring our girl Gracie Hart, who deserved better and I will die on this hill.

Let’s set the scene. Gracie is already that woman. She is sharp, competent, wildly good at her job, and not particularly interested in performing femininity for public consumption. She is solving cases while everyone else is busy contouring their cheekbones. Icon behaviour. And yet, the film takes one look at her and goes, “What if we… fixed her?” I’m sorry, fixed WHAT exactly?

The makeover montage is fun, I’ll give it that. It is camp, it is chaotic, it is the early 2000s doing the absolute most. But underneath the sparkle is a message that feels… suspicious. Gracie is only taken seriously in the pageant space once she conforms to a very specific, polished version of femininity. Her intelligence and skill set were never the issue, but the narrative treats them like they needed a side of lip gloss to be digestible.

Now, the film tries to recover. It gives us that whole “you can be strong and feminine” moment, which is valid, important, and true. Femininity is not the villain here. The problem is that it becomes a requirement rather than a choice. Gracie does not just explore another side of herself. She is pushed into it because the world refuses to meet her where she already stands.

And that is where the feminist value starts slipping on a metaphorical banana peel.

So where does that leave us, standing in the glitter fallout of decades of cinematic glow-ups?

It leaves us with a truth that is both simple and slightly inconvenient. A makeover is only empowering if it is chosen, not imposed. If it expands you rather than edits you. If it feels like stepping into your own skin, not trying on someone else’s.

The best transformations are not about being seen differently. They are about seeing yourself differently. That quiet, powerful shift from “Am I enough?” to “I was always enough, you just needed better eyesight.”

Because here is the thing. Confidence is not found in a new outfit, a straightened fringe, or a montage set to early 2000s pop. It is built. Slowly. Intentionally. Sometimes chaotically. It is the result of choosing yourself over and over again, even when the world offers you easier, shinier versions of who you could be.

So the next time a film tries to convince you that removing glasses is a personality trait, laugh. Gently. Dramatically. Perhaps with a snack in hand.

And remember. You do not need a makeover. You need main character energy and maybe a good lip balm.

Everything else? Optional.

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