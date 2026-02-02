Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
person standing on arrow sign on road photo
person standing on arrow sign on road photo
Photo by Smart from Unsplash
MUJ | Culture

The Distance Between Loving and Feeling Worthy

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Arpita Bhatt Student Contributor, Manipal University Jaipur
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is this quiet space between loving and feeling worthy, and a lot of us live there more often than we admit. It shows up in the way we over explain, apologise too much, or accept less than what we give. Loving someone comes off so naturally by supporting someone’s dreams, defending their flaws or comforting them… but feeling worthy of receiving all that feels like something we have to earn.

Anna Schultz-Black And White Girl From Behind
Anna Schultz / Her Campus

This gap between loving and feeling worthy is where self-doubt, comparison, and the constant need for reassurance quietly live.

The distance grows slowly, deeply rooted in validation. When someone chooses you and you feel relief instead of certainty, as if their choice finally confirms your value. We begin to measure our worth through achievements, attention, and praise. If love is reciprocated, we feel valued; if it isn’t, we assume something is lacking in us, that we are somehow less deserving.

Slowly, love turns into proof, and worth becomes a verdict.

women holding hands
Photo by ????????? ????????? from Pexels

This gap forms early. We’re taught to be good, be impressive, be respectful, be easy to handle, be less. And eventually, we become the ones who understand, excuse, and ask for nothing.

Giving keeps us in control. Receiving, however, requires trust. And trust is frightening when you’re not convinced you deserve what’s being offered. When love comes back to us, we question it. Compliments feel like lies, and care feels temporary. We brace ourselves for the moment it will all be uncovered.

Asian woman looking at reflection
Photo by Jessica Ticozzelli from Pexels

Being full of love is not the problem; forgetting to save some of it for yourself is.

We’re never taught that rejection does not reduce our value. Instead, we tie our worth to how wanted we are or how replaceable we feel — in relationships, friendships, and life in general. But feeling worthy isn’t about being chosen by others; it’s about choosing yourself, even when no one else does. It’s about realising that your value does not decrease just because someone fails to see it.

You don’t need to be exceptional to deserve kindness or reciprocity. You’re allowed to want good things in life without feeling guilty for it. And worthiness isn’t something you unlock after reaching a certain version of yourself.

The distance between loving and feeling worthy begins to shrink when you start loving yourself the way you love others, when you speak to and listen to yourself with the same patience you offer everyone else. Letting yourself rest without justification. Saying “I need” without apologising or feeling guilty.

These aren’t grand gestures; they’re quiet rebellions against the belief that you must earn your place in this world.

Woman Standing Facing Sea
Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels

So yes, the distance between loving and feeling worthy does exist, but it isn’t permanent. You have the authority to narrow it. You don’t need to stop being full of love; you just need to stop forgetting yourself in the process.

For more such articles, visit Her Campus at MUJ. And for a tour in my corner, visit Arpita Bhatt at HCMUJ.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Arpita Bhatt

MUJ '28

I’m a first-year B.Com (Hons.) Accounting student at Manipal University Jaipur, currently trying to balance academics, creativity, and the art of surviving college life. While my degree revolves around numbers, logic, and financial concepts, my personality leans heavily toward storytelling, expression, and ideas that feel real. I like understanding how things work behind the scenes—whether it’s a business model, a social media trend, or why deadlines always sneak up faster than expected.
I’m deeply interested in editorial work, content creation, and social media marketing. Writing is my comfort zone—it’s where random thoughts turn into structured pieces and everyday moments turn into relatable content. I enjoy experimenting with tone, aesthetics, and formats to create content that actually feels like it’s written by a student, not for one. Social media fascinates me because of how quickly it shapes opinions, culture, and conversations, and I love learning how creativity and strategy come together on digital platforms. Being part of student-led initiatives has helped me build confidence, communication skills, and a collaborative mindset.
Outside academics and content, I’m a huge movie enthusiast and an avid reader. You’ll usually find me watching films for comfort, inspiration, or pure escapism—or reading when I want to slow down and live inside someone else’s story for a while. I love discovering narratives that make you feel seen, understood, or just a little less alone. Through Her Campus, I hope to create content that feels honest, comforting, and fun—like a conversation with a friend who’s also figuring life out, one assignment and movie night at a time💫