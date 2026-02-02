The Distance Between Loving and Feeling Worthy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is this quiet space between loving and feeling worthy, and a lot of us live there more often than we admit. It shows up in the way we over explain, apologise too much, or accept less than what we give. Loving someone comes off so naturally by supporting someone’s dreams, defending their flaws or comforting them… but feeling worthy of receiving all that feels like something we have to earn.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

This gap between loving and feeling worthy is where self-doubt, comparison, and the constant need for reassurance quietly live.

The distance grows slowly, deeply rooted in validation. When someone chooses you and you feel relief instead of certainty, as if their choice finally confirms your value. We begin to measure our worth through achievements, attention, and praise. If love is reciprocated, we feel valued; if it isn’t, we assume something is lacking in us, that we are somehow less deserving.

Slowly, love turns into proof, and worth becomes a verdict.

This gap forms early. We’re taught to be good, be impressive, be respectful, be easy to handle, be less. And eventually, we become the ones who understand, excuse, and ask for nothing.

Giving keeps us in control. Receiving, however, requires trust. And trust is frightening when you’re not convinced you deserve what’s being offered. When love comes back to us, we question it. Compliments feel like lies, and care feels temporary. We brace ourselves for the moment it will all be uncovered.

Being full of love is not the problem; forgetting to save some of it for yourself is.

We’re never taught that rejection does not reduce our value. Instead, we tie our worth to how wanted we are or how replaceable we feel — in relationships, friendships, and life in general. But feeling worthy isn’t about being chosen by others; it’s about choosing yourself, even when no one else does. It’s about realising that your value does not decrease just because someone fails to see it.

You don’t need to be exceptional to deserve kindness or reciprocity. You’re allowed to want good things in life without feeling guilty for it. And worthiness isn’t something you unlock after reaching a certain version of yourself.

The distance between loving and feeling worthy begins to shrink when you start loving yourself the way you love others, when you speak to and listen to yourself with the same patience you offer everyone else. Letting yourself rest without justification. Saying “I need” without apologising or feeling guilty.

These aren’t grand gestures; they’re quiet rebellions against the belief that you must earn your place in this world.

So yes, the distance between loving and feeling worthy does exist, but it isn’t permanent. You have the authority to narrow it. You don’t need to stop being full of love; you just need to stop forgetting yourself in the process.

For more such articles, visit Her Campus at MUJ. And for a tour in my corner, visit Arpita Bhatt at HCMUJ.