The Cesarean or C-section is a method of childbirth via surgical incisions in the abdomen and uterus of a mother. It has been mentioned in tales of multiple cultures around the world and has been present in historical records as far back as the 16th century. From Apollo removing Asclepius from his mother’s abdomen to ancient Chinese records showing the procedure being performed on living women, it is something humans have been aware of for quite a long time. The method itself has improved significantly over the centuries of its existence. Initially it was only used on women that were already dead but with the establishment of anesthesia, antisepsis and asepsis the process gradually became largely safe.

In modern times, the Cesarean section has become a standard procedure for preventing various health care complications during childbirth. For example, it is employed when the fetus is distressed, in an unusual position, or when multiple babies are expected. It is also essential when there is a prolapsed umbilical cord, fibroid, or placental blockage on the cervix, all of which can make natural childbirth unsafe or impossible. However, the use of C-sections has expanded beyond purely medical necessity. Nowadays, women opt for the procedure for personal reasons like avoiding the pain of labor or to scheduling the birth of their child at a convenient time which has led to a rise in cesarean births rightfully concerning health experts in recent years.

Caesarean sections are essential in situations of prolonged or obstructed labour but it has its own risks which include the potential for heavy bleeding, infection, slower recovery times and delay in procedures like breastfeeding and skin to skin contact while also increasing the likelihood of future complications.

The World Health Organization claims that no more than 15% of childbirths should be done with incisions, which contrasts with the fact that in India, the rate is significantly higher. In private Indian hospitals, the rate is even more concerning. This discrepancy between the recommended rate and the actual numbers is alarming. The world we live in is largely based on margins of financial gain, and people who own industries like the medical sector want to earn as much money as possible. The reality is that for those who invest in and fund such institutions, the Cesarean section is simply too profitable. It is estimated that a C-section can earn hospitals a few hundred dollars more than a natural vaginal birth. Women also have to stay for a few more days at the hospital, which adds to the fee.

Caesarean section rates are rising globally, though unequally, with increases projected to continue. There are significant discrepancies in a woman’s access to caesarean sections, depending on where in the world she lives. In the least developed countries, about 8% of women gave birth by caesarean section, with only 5% in sub-Saharan Africa, indicating a concerning lack of access to this lifesaving surgery. Conversely, in Latin America and the Caribbean, rates are as high as 4 in 10 (43%) of all births. In five countries (Dominican Republic, Brazil, Cyprus, Egypt, and Turkey), caesarean sections now outnumber vaginal deliveries.

It is clear that the obstetrician’s role is being influenced by financial motivations, deviating from the best possible treatment options for their patients. Many women are not in a position to question medical recommendations especially during the vulnerable period of childbirth. Doctors are often trusted blindly as they are seen as the knowledgeable ones in the situation even though their advice can be skewed by the need to meet financial objectives which is what leads to unnecessary C-sections. The procedure carries various potential complications, including uterine infections, significant blood loss, and the possibility of surgical injury. Furthermore, having a C-section can lead to long-term reproductive issues, such as an increased likelihood of the placenta attaching to the wall of the uterus or the risk of uterine rupture along the scar line in future pregnancies.

The general consensus demands that the goal is not to set specific target rates but to ensure that every woman has access to the care she needs, based on her unique situation during pregnancy and childbirth. Rather than promoting blanket policies, the focus should be on each woman’s individual needs. Educational interventions, such as childbirth preparation workshops, can help women make informed decisions and reduce unnecessary C-sections.

In conclusion, while the C-section is a fairly safe method that can be lifesaving in certain situations, the reality is that women’s health is often jeopardised for the sake of financial gain. The increasing rates of caesarean sections worldwide, driven by economic and systemic pressures, are a cause for concern. The current trend indicates that without intervention, more women and babies may be subjected to unnecessary surgeries, putting their health at risk which is a outcome we should try to avoid at any cost.