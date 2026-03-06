This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every four years the world gathers to celebrate the Olympics. Athletes train for decades, pushing the limits of human endurance in pursuit of medals that represent discipline, dedication, and extraordinary skill.

But there is another competition happening every single day in the dating world. A competition far less demanding but equally dramatic.

Welcome to The Bare Minimum Olympics, where the events are simple, the standards are subterranean, and the applause is thunderous.

In this particular sporting arena, the competitors are not sprinters or gymnasts. They are men performing actions that should qualify as the baseline requirements of a functioning adult relationship. Sending a “good morning” text. Remembering your birthday without assistance from Google Calendar. Listening when you talk about your day without staring into the void like a malfunctioning robot.

The crowd goes wild.

Somewhere along the way, the bar for romantic effort did not simply lower. It was gently placed on the floor, stepped over, and then celebrated as though it were an Olympic high jump. Sociologists have pointed out that society has historically expected women to carry the emotional labour of relationships, which means acts of basic effort from men can appear unusually impressive in comparison.

And so here we are.

Medals ready. Whistles blown.

Let the games begin.

Event one: the text back within 24 hours.

The first event of the Bare Minimum Olympics is a crowd favourite: Responding to a message in a reasonable amount of time.

Now, in most social contexts, replying to someone who spoke to you is simply considered basic courtesy. If your friend asks you a question and you stare silently into space for two days before responding, people would assume you have been temporarily possessed by a Victorian ghost.

But in the dating world? Suddenly this behaviour becomes a demonstration of exceptional emotional maturity.

“He actually texts back!” someone whispers in awe.

Ladies and gentlemen, the bar is currently in the Mariana Trench.

A man replies with a full sentence and suddenly we are handing out gold medals like he just completed a triathlon. Meanwhile women are sending thoughtful responses, maintaining conversations, remembering details, and carrying the emotional logistics of communication like unpaid project managers.

This imbalance is not imaginary. Studies of relationship dynamics repeatedly highlight how women perform a disproportionate share of emotional and communicative labour in relationships, often managing conversations, feelings, and conflicts behind the scenes.

But the moment a man sends three consecutive texts without disappearing for twelve hours?

The stadium erupts.

Event two: basic empathy.

The second event in the Bare Minimum Olympics is Demonstrating empathy, also known as “reacting to your partner’s feelings like they are real.”

A woman might say, “I had a stressful day at work.”

Now, the expected response in a healthy relationship would be something along the lines of:

“That sounds difficult. Do you want to talk about it?”

But when a man does exactly that, society reacts like he has personally invented emotional intelligence.

“He listens!”

“He validates feelings!”

“He asked follow-up questions!”

Incredible scenes here tonight. The crowd cannot believe what they are witnessing.

The truly absurd part is that empathy is not an advanced romantic skill. It is the social equivalent of tying your shoelaces. Yet because many boys grow up discouraged from expressing vulnerability, basic emotional engagement can appear surprisingly rare later in life.

And rarity, as we all know, is often mistaken for excellence.

Event three: remembering important dates.

Ah yes, the classic event: Remembering anniversaries and birthdays without external assistance.

In most adult relationships, remembering a partner’s birthday is considered baseline competence. It requires the extremely advanced technological tool known as a calendar.

But the moment a man remembers an anniversary? Fireworks.

“He remembered without being reminded!”

Sir, that is not romance. That is memory.

Yet the applause continues, because historically the emotional and logistical organisation of relationships has been quietly delegated to women. They remember birthdays, schedule family events, plan holidays, buy gifts, and track the emotional weather of the relationship like meteorologists.

So when a man performs even one of those tasks independently, the reaction is immediate and enthusiastic. We have become so accustomed to uneven emotional effort that equality begins to look like heroism.

Event four: the domestic contribution relay.

Our final event tonight is the Domestic Contribution Relay, in which a man performs one household task and receives immediate national recognition.

He does the dishes once.

The crowd gasps.

He cooks a meal.

Someone nominates him for sainthood.

Now, to be clear, domestic effort should absolutely be acknowledged. Relationships thrive on appreciation. But there is a subtle difference between appreciation and astonishment.

When women perform these same tasks, they are rarely described as extraordinary. They are simply part of maintaining a shared life. But when men participate, the reaction can border on celebratory spectacle.

This cultural imbalance has long been linked to the way society distributes emotional and domestic labour across genders, with women often expected to handle invisible work that rarely receives the same recognition.

The result is a peculiar dynamic where ordinary behaviour becomes award-winning.

Closing ceremony: raising the bar, rejecting the bare minimum.

The Bare Minimum Olympics is funny because it is recognisable. Everyone has seen it. Everyone has participated in it, sometimes unknowingly.

We laugh about it because humour is often the easiest way to process a frustrating pattern.

But beneath the satire lies a simple truth: relationships work best when effort is mutual and consistent, not when one person receives applause for doing what the other has quietly been doing all along.

The solution is not cynicism or resentment. It is simply raising the bar back to where it belongs.

Texting back should not win a medal. Listening should not be revolutionary. Remembering your partner’s birthday should not qualify as an elite athletic achievement.

Those things are not extraordinary. They are just the starting line.

