SPIC MACAY’s Cultural Diaries “Anhad Shrinkhala” ft. Begum Parween Sultana

Spoiler: SPIC MACAY invited us to a day where there were wrong turns, wet hair, and a faculty lullaby… but also music so magical it made us forget we hadn’t eaten since breakfast.

Campus life is a wild cocktail of deadlines, random rain, and group projects that feel like emotional hostage situations. But sometimes, in between the chaos, you stumble into a day that feels like it should be printed and framed in your scrapbook brain. 5th September, 2025 was one of those days.

It started with polos and burger runs, detoured through shampoo compliments and bus chaos, and ended under open skies at the Rajasthan International Centre, where jasmine, sandalwood, and the voice of a living legend made us forget our sore feet and wet hair. From Nescafé cheeseburgers to Begum Parween Sultana’s soaring vocals, this was peak Hindustani music experience that I had been waiting for since the moment I stepped on Jaipur’s land.

Here’s the full breakdown of how a regular Friday turned into a core memory.

The polo wars and pre-bus excitement had us jumping.

5th September, 2025. A full working day. Classes had drained us, but the real drama began after lectures when we (Niamat and Navya, obviously in our MUJ-branded polos, sponsored by DSW) had to make the most crucial decision of the evening: blue jeans or black jeans? Grey polo energy is tricky. We debated like it was New York Fashion Week before finally settling on something that wouldn’t make us look like we’d rolled straight out of a nap (even though we had).

I carried my iPad, not for notes, but because my powerbank has commitment issues. Navya, as always, carried her umbrella. And, as always, she still got wet. Some things never change. But, as if the sun rose from the west, Navya was caught wearing her spectacles.

We suddenly realised we hadn’t eaten since morning and were about to miss dinner, so we made the only rational choice: Nescafé ₹60 cheeseburgers. Sasta. Sundar. Tikau. A true pre-concert meal of champions.

The bus ride where chaos met shampoo commercial.

We made our way to the grand staircase, pulled Apurv Harsh’s leg (Vice President, our friend, resident good sport), and chatted with the super-enthusiastic SPIC MACAY team. Honestly? Big respect to them, especially their president, Sree Amrutha, a sophomore who’s already that talented. Meanwhile, Aditya Singhal, a first-year, was out here doing the most: managing, counting, and attending to everyone like a pro.

Once we piled into the bus, the chaos truly started. The road was bumpy, the bus was basically doing cardio, but spirits were high. We were joking, window sight-seeing through Bagru, and complimenting Apurv’s silky hair, which was clearly a Head & Shoulders ad waiting to happen.

And then: magic. Dr. Anjalee Narayan, faculty coordinator of SPIC MACAY, started singing with the most melodious voice; an actual lullaby for our already tired souls. Most people had their AirPods in with classical tracks or were singing them out loud. Niamat? She was blasting desi hip hop, because… balance, of course.

Wrong turns, right timing.

Somewhere along the way, we got confused between gates and took a wrong turn. Classic us. But somehow, by divine intervention or sheer excited energy, we still reached the venue on time. It was drizzling when we got down, but as we entered the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), the drizzle didn’t matter anymore. The place was alive with jasmine and sandalwood, decorated with flowers, buzzing with excitement.

This whole event was organised by Rajasthan Tourism (GOI) in collaboration with SPIC MACAY Rajasthan, and you could feel the weight of it the second you walked in.

Begum Parween Sultana: A legend in open air.

Begum Parween Sultana doesn’t need introductions, but she deserves them. A Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, one of India’s most celebrated Hindustani classical vocalists, she has a voice that bridges generations. Known for her ability to hit soaring high notes while maintaining delicate emotion, she’s the kind of artist who makes time stop. True to her preference, this was an open-air performance, and it couldn’t have been more perfect.

She arrived with her daughter and RU’s master’s student on tanpura and her seasoned accompanists: Pt. Mithilesh Jha on tabla (who she described as her son) and Pt. Vinay Mishra on harmonium. And when the music began, the entire RIC stilled. People were actually sitting, swaying with their eyes closed, and taking in every Sa Re Ga Ma. It wasn’t just sound; it was soul. We were enchanted.

Somewhere in the middle of the concert, the rain was drenching everyone but they refused to move. However, Begum Parween Sultana noticed and requested everyone to come and sit on the steps of the stage.

Dekho main raga “Megh Malhar” gaa rahi hu, aur baarish bhi hogayi. Begum Parween Sultana

Translation for our international besties: Megh is a Hindustani classical raga. The meaning of megh in Sanskrit is ‘cloud’. Hence, this raga is mostly sung or played in the monsoon season. Another raga which describes rain is raga Malhar. These two ragas were merged and a new raga developed, raga Megh Malhar.

Sree Amrutha

The audience was generations in harmony.

What surprised us most was the crowd. Yes, the majority were middle-aged and senior citizens, soaking in nostalgia. But there were also so many Gen Z faces: students genuinely interested in classical music. Seeing our generation bridging the gap between reels and ragas was honestly heartwarming.

The anchor for the night matched the vibe perfectly: crisp, sweet, and fluent in pure Hindi that rolled off like poetry. Government officials, police, photographers, the audience were as eclectic as the performance itself. And somehow, we felt right at home in the mix.

The ride back took us from bollywood to opera to Swan Lake.

If the concert was enchanting, the bus ride back was pure mastikhor chaos. We sang everything: Bollywood love songs, Hollywood throwbacks, even dipped into opera (yes, we attempted Lacrimosa) and argued about the difference between Swan Lake, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones theme songs. Spoiler: none of us agreed, but all of us laughed till our stomachs hurt.

A BIG THANK YOU TO SPIC MACAY’S TEAM.

From polo debates to soggy umbrellas, from cheeseburgers at Nescafé to jasmine-scented air at RIC, from desi hip hop to classical vocals: 5th September was a rollercoaster. It wasn’t perfect, but it didn’t need to be. It was messy, magical, musical, and memorable — the kind of day that sticks in your scrapbook brain forever.

Because at the end of it all? It was an amazing day, etched in our brains forever as core memories.

Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ along with Navya Nitash at HCMUJ.

Our heartfelt thank you to SPIC MACAY MUJ Student Chapter for this amazing opportunity to experience what can only be described as divine.