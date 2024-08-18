Social Media:  Addiction, Consumerism, and Control

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

In this digital age, social media has become an omnipotent force. We have started to exchange our leisure time on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to offer us instant gratification, entertainment, and information. However, beneath the surface of this convenience lies a complex web of addiction, consumerism, and manipulation. In this article, we will delve into the addictive nature of social media, how large companies and conglomerates engineer this addiction, the concept of the user as a product, and methods to avoid becoming ensnared by these digital traps. Finally, I will share my journey of social media detox and its importance in reclaiming authority in our lives.

THE SOCIAL DRUG

Social media platforms are designed to be addictive. They employ sophisticated algorithms that tailor content to our preferences, ensuring we remain engaged for as long as possible. The intermittent rewards of likes, comments, and shares trigger the release of dopamine in our neurotransmitter which is associated with pleasure and reward. This creates a cycle of craving and gratification similar to other forms of addiction.

The endless scroll feature is another powerful tool that keeps users hooked. How many of us have occasionally realized our mindless scrolling habits? Did you also catch yourself mindlessly scrolling when an important deadline is looming over you? Unlike traditional media, which has natural stopping points, social media provides an infinite stream of content, making it easy to lose track of time. Notifications and alerts further exacerbate this issue, constantly drawing us back to our screens.

THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKET

The primary goal of these algorithms is to increase advertising revenue. The more time we spend on social media, the more ads we see, and the more data companies collect about our behaviours and preferences. This data is then used to create highly targeted advertisements, making social media platforms immensely profitable and thus promoting consumerism.

Consumerism is deeply intertwined with social media. Advertisements are seamlessly integrated into our feeds, making it difficult to distinguish between organic content and paid promotions. Influencers, who often blur the lines between personal expression and advertising, play a significant role in promoting consumer culture. Their curated lifestyles and sponsored posts encourage followers to emulate their consumption patterns, fostering a sense of inadequacy and the need to purchase more to achieve a similar status or happiness.

The adage “If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product” rings especially true for social media. While these platforms are free to use, they monetise our attention and personal data. Our online activities are tracked and analysed to build detailed profiles that can be sold to advertisers. This commodification of our digital selves raises significant privacy concerns and highlights the exploitative nature of these business models.

Understanding how social media platforms operate and their tactics to keep us engaged is the first step in reclaiming our autonomy. The second step is getting over it.

THE SOCIAL DETOX

A social media detox involves taking a deliberate break from social media platforms to reset and reevaluate their role in our lives. I know a detox makes it seem like an actual addiction, but it is. This detox can range from a few days to several months, depending on individual needs and goals. The benefits of a social media detox include improved mental health, increased productivity, better sleep, and more meaningful real-world interactions.

During a detox, it is important to find alternative fun activities to fill the time previously spent on social media. From my experience, more free time equals more social media breaks. So, starting to engage in hobbies like physical exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones can provide a sense of fulfilment and reduce the urge to return to social media.

In my view, while it offers undeniable benefits, such as connectivity and access to information, the downsides of addiction, consumerism, and loss of privacy cannot be ignored. Social media platforms are designed to exploit our psychological vulnerabilities for profit, making it crucial for us to assert control over our digital habits.

A social media detox can be a powerful tool. By stepping back and reassessing our relationship with these platforms, we can develop healthier habits and regain a sense of agency. Ultimately, the goal is not to abandon social media entirely but to use them in a way that enhances our lives rather than detracts from them.

As we navigate this digital landscape, we must remain vigilant and prioritise our well-being over the allure of endless scrolling and instant gratification.