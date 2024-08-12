Capsule Wardrobe: How to actually have something to wear

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

Okay, quick question. Do you also sit and stare at your closet in dread, not being able to put anything together? If yes then, well ,welcome to the party. If not, don’t worry, you just might love this.

“A Capsule Wardrobe is a collection of timeless pieces of clothing and accessories that one can match, and form multiple outfits.”

The actual benefits of having one?

Capsule wardrobes help promote sustainability, by making the consumer buy fewer pieces which can later be used in multiple outfits and multiple occasions without feeling too repetitive.

Now, because it requires fewer pieces, it is extremely light on the pocket, so even if you’re a college student trying to save money, you can still be fashionable on a budget. As students we barely have space to store or time to set, a capsule wardrobe is the perfect solution as it can fit in both, your dorm cupboard and your schedule.

Now, the question that arises is how does one actually form a capsule wardrobe?

Here’s a few steps that can be followed:

Decluttering : Go and scan your wardrobe thoroughly. Get rid of pieces that do not align with you anymore, be it through size or look or any other fitting criteria of that particular piece. You can donate them, sell them (if in a good-enough condition) or give them away to your friends. This step helps in freeing up space and sets an easy vision on your personal outfit choices.

: Go and scan your wardrobe thoroughly. Get rid of pieces that do not align with you anymore, be it through size or look or any other fitting criteria of that particular piece. You can donate them, sell them (if in a good-enough condition) or give them away to your friends. This step helps in freeing up space and sets an easy vision on your personal outfit choices. Defining: Start planning your capsule wardrobe by dividing your clothes into different categories and coordinating them by color. Note which patterns, textures, or colors are more frequent in your wardrobe. To keep an easy going neutral theme, you can keep the base colors as white, black, navy blue, beige and grey in common and add up two accent colors- these are the colors which would reflect your true personality. These colors would not only help break the neutral theme but would also help in making the outfit seem more personal

Deciding: Through these above two mentioned steps, you might’ve already figured out which pieces need to be replaced, or what needs to be added for an easy expansion. While building a capsule wardrobe, always keep in mind, “less is more”. This would not only avoid confusion but would also help avoid impulse buys.

Some pieces are just always timeless and carry the ability to be easily styled up or styled down when needed. As a capsule wardrobe is all about quality or quantity, depending on your budget and lifestyle requirements, you can keep 20-40 pieces.

The important detail to be paid attention to is that capsule wardrobes do not provide items for every possible occasion, instead they provide core outfits or pieces which can be worn again and again.

Following is an easy list of ideals you can add to your capsule wardrobe:

A Basic trusted tee or tank top : A solid, neutral colored tee or tank top, can be easily paired with any bottom wear and can give a defined, clean look to your fit. While buying one, keep in mind that you’re investing in quality and these can easily rotated through several outfits

: A solid, neutral colored tee or tank top, can be easily paired with any bottom wear and can give a defined, clean look to your fit. While buying one, keep in mind that you’re investing in quality and these can easily rotated through several outfits Shirts : A button up shirt can be a great addition to your collection as they can easily be styled by either going for a tucked in formal look or by going for a more loose, unbuttoned look by pairing it with a tank top or crop top inside. A simple white shirt works wonders for every season. Blouses with flattering embellishments and necklines can be kept for a more personalized touch.

: A button up shirt can be a great addition to your collection as they can easily be styled by either going for a tucked in formal look or by going for a more loose, unbuttoned look by pairing it with a tank top or crop top inside. A simple white shirt works wonders for every season. Blouses with flattering embellishments and necklines can be kept for a more personalized touch. Jackets and Blazers: A simple denim jacket can be a great layer to add for a good summer look, and the same can be done with a biker leather jacket if you’re going for a more classic yet edgy look. Similarly, a black structured blazer- oversized or regular fit according to your preference can also be added, as it can come in handy when going for a more formal look.

Dresses : If you like dressing more feminine, simple solid dresses which flatter your silhouette would do the trick. A simple black dress could be a great addition as it can be dressed up or dressed down deepening on the occasion.

: If you like dressing more feminine, simple solid dresses which flatter your silhouette would do the trick. A simple black dress could be a great addition as it can be dressed up or dressed down deepening on the occasion. Jeans : Adding a simple straight blue/ black jeans can add magic to your wardrobe. You can add more trendy rugged or tapered pieces or can opt for a more timeless look by opting for more classic jeans.

: Adding a simple straight blue/ black jeans can add magic to your wardrobe. You can add more trendy rugged or tapered pieces or can opt for a more timeless look by opting for more classic jeans. Pants : If jeans are not your inner calling or not suited for your lifestyle you can always opt for a selection of pants. Find out which silhouette works best for you and choose more neutral tones and textures such as black or khaki for easy styling.

: If jeans are not your inner calling or not suited for your lifestyle you can always opt for a selection of pants. Find out which silhouette works best for you and choose more neutral tones and textures such as black or khaki for easy styling. Footwear: Investing in a simple white sneaker can be a great choice and they not only add comfort but also provide style to your outfit. A simple black strappy heel can also be added to add a touch of elegance to your everyday look! When in doubt, add comfortable block heel boots which can also help provide a classic edge while still being comfortable and stylish.

Putting all these ideal pieces together can help form amazing basic, everyday outfits which can help you easily flow through different occasions. which can always be dressed up or dressed down depending on the occasion.

☆ Golden tip ☆ : To make your outfit more fun and stylish, you can always accessorize. For eg: adding stack bracelets, cool rings, a pair of shades, chunky charms or necklaces can help in adding a touch!