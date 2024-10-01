The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever found yourself walking around campus at 9 a.m. with the energy of a sloth and the cognitive sharpness of Quess’ soggy excuse of fryums, you’re not alone. College students are facing a full-blown sleep crisis. We’re running solely on caffeine, prayers, and sheer will. In recent studies, it was discovered that 62 percent of college students did not get enough sleep. Worse, however, is that close to 40% take more than 30 minutes to fall asleep each night. We’re walking dead during the day and cosplaying nocturnal animals every other night—a choice that’s always followed by that “Why did I do this to myself?” moment.

But what actually is behind this campus-wide zombification? And more importantly, how do we fix it? Grab a cup of your favourite fancy tea (seriously, put down that Red Bull) and let’s dive into the reasons why we’re all so sleep-deprived and how we can finally break the cycle.

Why Can’t We Just Go to Sleep?

The NEVER-ENDING To-Do List

College academics are like trying to clear your inbox, but every time you answer one email, three more pop up. There’s always one more thing to do. One more chapter to read, one more project report to write, and one more PowerPoint slide to memorise (that you’ll promptly forget once the exam is over). And one fine evening you might find yourself saying “Ah, it’s no problem. I’ll just stay up an extra hour to study.” But what begins as an hour turns into two, then three, and suddenly you’re staring at your screen at 3 a.m. because your brain has crashed like a poorly coded program that forgot to handle exceptions.

Missing Out is NOT an Option

But we all know very well that college isn’t just about classes. Your social life plays a huge role in your schedule (and lack of sleep). There’s always something happening. Whether it’s a party, an event, or a club meeting. And even if there’s nothing exciting going on, there’s always the fear that something might be happening, and you’ll be the only one missing out. This is where the classic FOMO comes in to sabotage any hope of a reasonable bedtime

You promise yourself, “I’ll just stop by this party for an hour.” But before you know it, you’re crawling into bed at 6 a.m. when you’ve got a class in three hours because, heaven forbid, you miss a moment of what everyone else is doing. Who needs REM sleep when you’ve got social obligations and meme-worthy inside jokes to keep up with, right?

The 3 a.m. Reels Spiral

Then, we’ve got technology—a beautiful, wonderful invention that also happens to be a massive sleep thief. Whether it’s the endless scroll of Instagram Reels, late-night Reddit threads, or “just one more episode” on Netflix, screens have a way of keeping you up way past your intended bedtime. And we all know all-too-well the experience of lying in bed, fully intending to sleep, when your phone pings and pulls you back into the black hole of digital distraction. Technology is a constant stream of noise that’s hard to ignore, and before you know it, hours have slipped by and you’re left wide awake, staring at your alarm clock app flashing “Alarm will go off in 2 hours.” Sure, the human body technically needs rest, but do you really want to wake up refreshed when you could instead stay up watching Moo Deng videos until 4 a.m.? I didn’t think so.

How To Fix It: Actual Advice You’ll (Hopefully) Follow

Now that we know why we’re all sleep-deprived, what do we do about it? Honestly, the best thing to do would be to drop out of college and live a peaceful life in a cabin in the woods. But these are the next best options that can help you sleep better:

Fix Your Sleep Schedule (Please)

I know, I know. You have tried and failed miserably and now the thought of trying to fix your sleep schedule sounds as appealing as the sprout chaat served in the mess. But forcing yourself to sleep and wake up on time might be the only proven way to end this vicious cycle. Doing so trains your body to actually want to sleep at the same time every day, and eventually you’ll find yourself falling asleep naturally at a reasonable time. To make it work, though, you need to commit. This means no more “Just one more episode of The Office” at 2 a.m. And yes, that even includes weekends. I know it sucks but your Monday morning self will thank you (and me) for not waking up feeling like they just got hit in the head with a hammer.

Naps: The Key to Happiness

Good news, nap lovers! Science is finally on your side. Studies show that a short, 30 to 90-minute nap can improve mood, boost alertness, and make you less likely to snap at the waiter who gets your order wrong. But be warned: Not all naps are created equal. Anything longer than 30 minutes can leave you in a groggy fog, which means you’ll wake up feeling like you just emerged from the depths of the Chamber of Secrets. Keep it short and sweet, and you’ll be golden, like daylight ;).

Cut the Caffeine

It might sound cool to brag about surviving the whole day and night on a shitload of iced coffee but it really isn’t. No amount of coffee can replace the benefits of actual sleep. You might be drawn to that 6 p.m. espresso like a bee to a flower but don’t forget that it’ll have you wide-eyed at midnight wondering why you’re watching a video of a bread falling on a kitchen top on loop. Cut back on the caffeine, especially in the evening. You’ll be surprised how much better you’ll sleep when you’re not wired like a high-voltage power line.

Say No to All-Nighters

“I’ll just pull an all-nighter and catch up on sleep tomorrow.” Except tomorrow comes, and instead of catching up on sleep, you’re stuck in a perpetual cycle of exhaustion. And you’re irritable, cranky, and in a bad mood seemingly for no reason. Your excellent planning of exam prep might sometimes make it necessary to pull an all-nighter. Sure, you might finish those last few topics, but you’ll pay for it when you’re trying to explain Time Complexity on your answer sheet and all you can think of are the lyrics to Espresso.

Unplug Before Bed

Your brain is not a computer—it can’t be shut down instantly. Studies say that the blue light from your devices delays the body’s release of melatonin, a hormone that helps you feel sleepy and wind down. This can make it harder to fall asleep and you might feel less drowsy at night. Instead, give your brain a chance to unwind by unplugging 30 minutes before bed. Read a book, meditate, or just stare at the ceiling and contemplate your existence. Anything that doesn’t involve a glowing screen works.

You Deserve to Sleep

The college sleep crisis is real, but you don’t have to roam around campus for four years like a gremlin. Small manageable changes in your lifestyle can make a huge difference and help you sleep loads better. And who knows, someday you might even show up to a 9 a.m. lecture feeling—dare I say—alive.

