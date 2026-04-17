Self Love Is Becoming Another Form of Pressure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the scroll saturated world young people inhabit today, self-love has been packaged as the ultimate life hack. Influencers post morning affirmations, wellness accounts sell 30-day “love yourself” challenges, and every third reel ends with the same mantra: “You have to choose yourself first.” The message is everywhere, be kind to your body, celebrate your flaws, stay optimistic no matter what. It sounds gentle, even revolutionary. But for many young adults drowning in academics, relentless job pressure, spiralling rent, and silent anxiety attacks, that same message has quietly morphed into something sharper; another impossible standard they are failing to meet.

The pressure doesn’t announce itself with neon lights. It arrives softly. A friend texts just love yourself after you vent about failing a paper. A therapist suggests journaling gratitude while you’re staring at an empty bank account and a body that hasn’t slept properly in weeks. Social media timelines flood with people who claim they healed by simply deciding to love themselves, as if the decision alone rewires brain chemistry, family trauma, or academic burnout. The subtext is brutal, if you still feel like a mess, you’re not trying hard enough.

And the mess is real. Picture a 21-year-old whose semester is collapsing under back-to-back deadlines while their immune system is wrecked from stress eating and all nighters. Their mental health is fraying, panic attacks in the library, crying in the shower, doom scrolling until 5 a.m. In that moment, the advice “love yourself” lands like a slap. How exactly do you fall in love with someone whose life feels like it’s on fire? Self acceptance sounds beautiful in theory, but when your reflection shows exhaustion, when your grades are tanking, when your relationships are strained because you’re too drained to show up, the command to “accept yourself as you are” can feel like gaslighting your own reality.

Love, by its nature, is supposed to be organic. It grows from safety, from evidence that you are worthy even on your worst days. Yet the current self love script treats it like a skill you can force through mirror affirmations, bubble baths, or productivity apps. Young people are handed a checklist, practice self compassion, reframe negative thoughts, romanticise your routines, and told that consistent effort will deliver unconditional love. When it doesn’t (because life keeps throwing curveballs), the failure is internalised as personal inadequacy. Suddenly self-love isn’t a refuge; it’s another arena where they’re falling short.

This is why some quietly admit they “like being the victim.” It’s not that they enjoy suffering. It’s that victimhood, however unhealthy, feels less exhausting than the relentless pressure to perform positivity. Romanticising your pain, turning late night breakdowns into aesthetic poetry, framing procrastination as “neurodivergent struggles,” posting sad girl Spotify playlists, becomes a softer landing than the alternative, pretending you’re one mindset shift away from thriving. At least in victim mode there is community, validation, and zero expectation that you must fix everything by sunrise. The self-love industrial complex, by contrast, demands constant forward motion. You’re not allowed to sit in the wreckage for long; you must do the work immediately or risk being labelled negative, stagnant, or self-sabotaging.

The distinction between genuine self improvement and forced self love is crucial here. Wanting to fix yourself, learning better study habits, seeking therapy, exercising when your body allows is empowering when it comes from inside. It’s an act of hope. But being told you must love yourself while you’re still neck deep in chaos feels like emotional blackmail. It adds a second layer of guilt because not only is your life messy, but your inability to feel warm and fuzzy about that mess makes you doubly broken. Young adults already carry the weight of parental expectations, economic uncertainty, and climate anxiety. Now they’re also supposed to radiate self-esteem on command.

None of this means self-love is worthless. The opposite. Real self love looks less like Instagram captions and more like brutal honesty: “Today I hate how I look, I’m failing two subjects, and I still deserve rest.” It includes permission to not be optimistic. Some days the healthiest response is acknowledging that everything is shit and refusing to gaslight yourself into pretending otherwise. True acceptance isn’t the absence of struggle; it’s refusing to hate yourself for struggling. The conversation needs to change. Instead of preaching love yourself no matter what, we should normalise saying, your life can be a disaster right now and that doesn’t make you unlovable. Young people don’t need more techniques to force affection toward themselves. They need space to admit they’re not okay without being handed another productivity ritual disguised as healing. They need friends who listen instead of quoting wellness accounts. They need systems, affordable therapy, flexible academics, actual economic relief that make self-love possible instead of performative.

Until then, the gospel of constant self-love will keep doing what every other unattainable ideal does, it shames the very people it claims to uplift. And for a generation already navigating adulthood at breakneck speed, that shame is the last thing they need. Sometimes the most radical act of self-love is simply allowing yourself to say, “I don’t love myself today, and that’s okay too.”

If you relate to this and want to read more honest conversations about mental health and the realities young people face, check out my profile at Her Campus at MUJ.