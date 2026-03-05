Romance In A Recession ft. MUJ

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dating as a university student is basically financial gymnastics. You want butterflies, candlelight, and a cute little montage moment… but your UPI history is screaming “insufficient funds.”

Between overpriced cafés, delivery apps that mysteriously add ₹97 in “taxes & convenience”, and the emotional cost of existing, romance in college often feels like a luxury subscription none of us signed up for.

But here is the thing: the best dates rarely happen in restaurants with mood lighting and a bill that could fund a small village. They happen in slightly chaotic, deeply personal, slightly-delulu moments where the vibe is immaculate and the budget is approximately two coins and a dream.

Especially at Manipal University Jaipur, where the campus is practically designed for accidental main character moments. Golden hour that makes everyone look suspiciously attractive. Long walking paths that scream “we should talk about our childhood trauma here.” Random corners perfect for sitting dramatically with iced coffee.

Romance does not need money. It needs effort. Creativity. And someone willing to split a ₹40 chai like it is a Michelin tasting menu.

So, if you are a broke MUJ student with a crush, a situationship, or a partner who deserves a cute moment but not a ₹2,900 Stoa bill, here are some low-budget, high-vibe date ideas that will keep your wallet safe and your love life thriving.

The “let’s just walk” date.

There is something deeply cinematic about walking around campus at night when everything is quieter and the world suddenly feels ten times softer. The MUJ campus practically encourages this kind of accidental romance. The pathways between academic blocks, the lights reflecting off buildings, the random benches that somehow become confession zones.

Even the Janak-StarD road is one for the books. You should go there to catch the best sunsets, discover that there’s more to the area than you think, and also grab something to eat along the way.

The beauty of the walking date is that it starts casually. Someone says, “Want to take a walk?” Suddenly you are wandering past hostels, talking about childhood stories, debating whether pineapple belongs on pizza, and slowly unlocking the entire lore of each other’s lives.

Walking removes the awkwardness of sitting across a table staring at each other. You are moving. The conversation flows naturally. There is no pressure to “perform” the date. It just happens.

And if things go really well, you can always escalate the evening by sitting somewhere like you are characters in an indie film discussing your dreams.

The “chai and chaos” date.

Listen. Chai is the backbone of Indian romance.

There is something sacred about standing near a tea stall, holding a small paper cup, and having conversations that range from completely ridiculous to weirdly profound. At MUJ, chai breaks are practically a cultural institution. People gather around stalls between classes, vent about professors, gossip about campus drama, and somehow end up bonding over the most random topics.

Now imagine turning that energy into a date.

Instead of expensive cafés, grab chai together and stand somewhere nearby talking nonsense. Debate which professor gives the worst surprise quizzes. Share your most embarrassing school stories. Rate mess food like you are judges on MasterChef.

It is chaotic. It is spontaneous. It is extremely fun.

And the best part? There is no pressure for the evening to feel “perfect”. If the conversation is good, you will barely notice that the entire date cost less than a packet of chips.

The “sunset main character” moment.

If there is one thing MUJ does exceptionally well, it is sunsets. The sky over Old Amphitheatre during golden hour looks like someone spilled warm paint across it. And suddenly everything feels other-worldly.

A sunset date is simple but ridiculously effective. Pick a spot on campus where you can sit and watch the sky change colours. Bring snacks if you want to upgrade the experience. Sit down, talk about life, listen to music together, or just exist quietly while the sky does its dramatic thing.

There is something oddly intimate about watching the sunset with someone. It slows time down. Conversations feel deeper. Even silence feels comfortable.

And if you are feeling extra romantic, share headphones and play songs that remind you of each other.

Congratulations. You have just created a Pinterest-worthy date for approximately ₹0.

The “library ROMANCE” date.

This one is for the academically chaotic couples.

Studying together may sound like the least romantic activity on Earth, but somehow it becomes adorable very quickly. Sitting in the library pretending to focus while drawing on each other’s notebooks, sending memes across the table, or whispering commentary about how none of you understand the assignment.

You both get work done. You also get quality time. Multitasking at its finest.

The real magic happens during study breaks. Suddenly you are discussing life plans, complaining about assignments, or sharing random facts you discovered while procrastinating.

Is it technically a date? Maybe not.

Is it still adorable? Absolutely.

The “street food crawl” date.

One of the most underrated date ideas is simply trying different cheap snacks around campus. Instead of committing to one expensive meal, you hop between stalls like you are running your own tiny food review show.

Start with chai. Then grab momos. Then maybe a samosa. Then a dabeli. There are endless options that are very close to MUJ/GHS that aren’t our daily Janak, Baba, or A-One routines. Rate each one dramatically. Argue about which stall is the superior choice.

This date works because it is interactive. You are not just sitting and eating. You are exploring together. Laughing. Trying things. Making memories out of very ordinary moments.

Also, food just makes everything better.

The “photo op” date.

Every campus has its accidental aesthetic moments, and MUJ is no exception. The archways between blocks, the wide staircases, the empty corridors during late evenings, and the dramatic lighting near academic buildings all look suspiciously cinematic when you stop rushing past them.

A photo walk turns an ordinary stroll into a tiny adventure. One of you becomes the photographer, the other becomes the model, and suddenly you are both laughing at how seriously you’re taking something that started as a joke.

You wander around campus hunting for “the perfect shot.” Maybe it is a golden hour silhouette near the amphitheatre. Maybe it is a blurry candid photo while someone is mid-laugh. Maybe it is a terrible selfie that becomes the inside joke of the week.

The best part is that there is no pressure to be good at photography. The fun comes from discovering little corners of campus you never paid attention to before. A staircase becomes a runway. A random wall becomes a photoshoot background.

And by the end of it, you leave with something rare in the age of disposable conversations: memories that exist outside your chat history.

The “campus events” date.

One of the most underrated dating strategies at MUJ is simply showing up to whatever is happening on campus that week.

Clubs are constantly organising open mics, performances, workshops, and screenings. Most students pass by these events on their way somewhere else without thinking twice. But attending one together can turn a regular evening into something unexpectedly memorable.

Maybe you end up watching a poetry reading that leaves both of you oddly emotional. Maybe you attend a music performance and discover a band you both like. Maybe you sit through a workshop neither of you fully understand and spend the rest of the evening laughing about it.

The beauty of campus events is that they create shared experiences without requiring expensive plans. They give you something to react to together, something to talk about afterward, and sometimes even something to tease each other about later.

Romance does not always need to be planned. Sometimes it just needs you to say yes to whatever the evening offers.

The “games and ridiculous competition” date.

Competition is one of the fastest ways to turn an ordinary hangout into something memorable.

Maybe it starts with a casual challenge. A game of table tennis. A round of badminton. A race across a stretch of campus that neither of you fully thought through. Suddenly there are stakes involved, playful accusations of cheating, and dramatic declarations of victory.

Games reveal personalities quickly. Some people become fiercely competitive. Others laugh their way through every mistake. Either way, the energy shifts from polite conversation to playful chaos.

And that chaos is often what makes the date fun.

The real romance appears afterward, when both of you are out of breath, laughing about how seriously you took something completely unnecessary.

Sometimes the best memories come from moments that were never meant to be romantic in the first place.

Photo by Vikram Talepa

At the end of the day, romance during university rarely looks like the movies. It is not candlelit dinners every weekend or perfectly planned surprises. It is smaller than that. Messier. Often much funnier.

It is a walk that turns into a two-hour conversation.

It is splitting chai and arguing about nonsense.

It is watching a sunset and realising you do not actually need to say anything.

Being broke in college does not make dating harder. If anything, it makes it more honest. When there is no budget for grand gestures, all that remains is the effort you put into each other’s company.

And sometimes that is more than enough.

So if you are at MUJ with a crush, a partner, or even a confusing situationship, remember this: the best dates are rarely the expensive ones.

They are the ones where you laugh too much, stay out a little longer than planned, and walk back to your hostel thinking, that was unexpectedly perfect.

