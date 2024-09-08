The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Museums are sanctuaries for art, culture, and history, and they carefully preserve our ancestor’s and humanity as a whole’s greatest achievements. Some of the many famous museum’s we’ve often heard of are known for housing the Mona Lisa or the frescoes on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, both of which I had the privilege of seeing in real life. Similarly, another bucket list museum item would be to see Egyptian mummies. Other than art and archaeological finds, there exists a fascinating subset that thrives on showcasing the strange, the weird, and the downright bizarre.

Welcome to another bizarre history inspired read where today’s oddities range from peculiar items of everyday life to obscure remnants of civilizations long gone.

In Iceland, there’s the Icelandic Phallological Museum, which you can get an idea of by its name. What’s peculiar is that this museum proudly boasts the male reproductive organs of VARIOUS SPECIES, including whales and bears! Another one is Japan’s Meguro Parasitological Museum which is a deep, and ick-causing dive into the world of parasites, with exhibits on tapeworms that extend to several feet long.

And no, it’s not just the western world that boasts such curious collections. India, with its unique blend of ancient culture and quirky modernism, has its fair share of strange museums. Perhaps, none stranger than the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in Delhi- which, by the way, has inspired this article.

Recently, my best friend was planning a getaway to Delhi from our university. We ended up making a whole Event Doc with minute-by-minute planning of how things would flow as I didn’t want her to be bewildered by a city she doesn’t reside in. After immense research and making a whole Sheet of things to do in Delhi, I decided that if I ever go to Delhi, I would be adamant on not only making it to the Lodhi Art District (which you should totally Google) but also A TOILET MUSEUM???

Hey, while her trip never made it out of the Doc, we at least get an article out of it!

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets

The Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in New Delhi provides a rather unique glimpse into the evolution of sanitation and toilet technology (never thought I would put these two words together, eh?) across different cultures and time periods. Upon research, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak created this museum with a purpose that goes beyond showcasing multiple types and styles of TOILETS; it actually highlights an essential aspect of human life, that is more often than not, ignored but vital for health, and in the longer run, civilisation as a whole .At first glance, the idea of a toilet museum may sound like a joke. I, for sure, had a very good laugh. But when I took a closer look for research, I realised the museum is a serious endeavour to raise awareness about global sanitation. Some of the exhibits date back to 2500 BC, which is curated to display how ancient civilizations approached the necessity of waste management. Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, among the artefacts is a replica of King Louis XIV’s personal throne- a true throne, as he conducted state affairs while seated on a commode? Got me bamboozled. There are also Victorian-era chamber pots and high-tech Japanese toilets, each telling the story of society’s ongoing struggle to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

The Toilet Museum seeks to educate visitors on the history and future of sanitation, demonstrating how something as mundane as toilets can have a profound impact on health and dignity. Maybe sometimes we don’t realise how lucky we are to be able to access western toilets. It really emphasises the sanitation issues that are still faced by many parts of India, while promoting Dr. Pathak’s work in advocating for better sanitation systems across the country.

Moving on to other oddities around the globe-

Museum of Broken Relationships, Croatia

As someone who hosts all 5 love languages inside her lil’ heart, the Museum of Broken Relationships, based in Zagreb, Croatia, really touched me and felt like a warm, safe space to just read about. The museum displays a collection of personal objects that narrate stories of a love long lost. From letters and photographs to bizarre items like a broken garden gnome, each artefact comes with a description of the relationship it belonged to and how it fell apart. The museum is a cathartic space, allowing lovers to reflect on their own relationships while going through the intimate stories of strangers.

When your love for someone can remain as infinite as the stars, or you can no longer hold on to that love, this museum got your back because just as art, love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation.

The Mutter Museum, USA

If you enjoy medical dramas like The Good Doctor and are always astonished by the medical anomalies the human body is capable of hosting, Philadelphia’s Mutter Museum offers a gruesome display of medical oddities, including preserved anatomical specimens and wax models. It is home to the “Soap Lady,” a mummified woman whose body turned into soap after her death, and the skeleton of a man whose body was covered in bony growths. The museum also features a vast collection of skulls that are each labelled with the cause of death- a macabre but fascinating insight into medical history.

Museum of Vampires and Legendary Creatures, France

For The Vampire Diaries, Twilight and Lucifer fans who were obsessed with thinking they had self-healing powers and super-speed and what not after watching these shows (no, not me, just talking about a friend hehe), in Paris, the Museum of Vampires and Legendary Creatures celebrates the folklore surrounding the undead. Now whether or not you were impressed by the creation of these shows, you must have at least once given a thought to the undead living between us and this museum is probably the last thing you need to be feeding that delulu, but you cannot deny that the interest is PIQUING. The museum’s dark and atmospheric interior is filled with vampire-hunting kits, books on demonology, and even what is claimed to be a vampire-slaying sword. It’s a haunting, curious experience that immerses visitors in the mythos of vampires, ghosts, and other legendary creatures.

Museum of Bad Art (MOBA), USA

Just as the name suggests, located in Boston, Massachusetts, the Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) proudly displays some of the worst pieces of art ever created. Okay okay, art is subjective but yeah, their tagline makes sense as it’s dedicated to showcasing art that is “too bad to be ignored.” MOBA offers exhibits that “celebrate” artistic failures and mistakes, with paintings that range from hilariously distorted portraits to mind-boggling and confusing abstract pieces. Visitors are invited to laugh, cringe, and appreciate the beauty in the imperfect. I think we should form a group and send in some submissions, at this point.

Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center, USA

If clowns scare you, this one might not be for you. While I don’t have any particular opinions on clowns, Baraboo, Wisconsin’s, the Clown Hall of Fame does and is solely dedicated to preserving the legacy of clowns from around the world. On showcasing, you’d get to see a wide range of clown memorabilia, including costumes, photos, and personal belongings of famous clowns. This museum celebrates the art of clowning, though for some, clowns themselves might already be on the bizarre side of things!

Dog Collar Museum, UK

Doggo lovers, UNITE! Housed in Leeds Castle, Kent, the Dog Collar Museum features a strange yet charming collection of over 100 dog collars, some dating back to the 15th century. From fearsome spiked collars to ornate leather designs, the exhibit traces the evolution of these practical yet symbolic accessories through history. Good ideas for my future dog army as I’ve always wanted a few breeds but just can’t seem to choose!

Vent Haven Ventriloquist Museum, USA

Okay so this was personally exciting because a hidden talent of mine used to be ventriloquism in fact. I started practising when I saw a ventriloquist on India’s Got Talent and got pretty good at it! In Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, Vent Haven is the world’s only museum dedicated to ventriloquism. With over 900 ventriloquist dummies on display, the museum offers an eerie yet fascinating glimpse into the world of ventriloquists and their dummies, with some dating back more than a century. While I didn’t have a dummy that I could make it talk with my hand, Fifi, my 18 year old soft toy was a companion. Though if you’ve ever felt uneasy about inanimate dolls with lifelike faces, this museum might just be a bit of a spine-tingler!

Avanos Hair Museum, Turkey

As someone with hair fall issues and currently a very nice wine-red look, I probably have something to contribute! In the small town of Avanos in Turkey, you’ll find one of the most unusual and somewhat unsettling museums in the world- the Hair Museum. Founded by a local potter, Chez Galip, the museum contains over 16,000 samples of women’s hair. Visitors, like you and I, dear reader, can even add their own hair to the collection, turning the entire museum into a living exhibit that continues to grow- quite literally!

Lunchbox Museum, USA

University cafeterias got nothing on the experience of home-cooked meals, packed in a cute tiffin and shared with classmates. Ah, the essence of school life. I used to have Chumbak’s collapsible tiffin that came in many beautiful colours and patterns. One fine day it ended up getting stolen. Sad, I know. Coming to the museum, located in Columbus, Georgia, the Lunchbox Museum is a nostalgic trip down the tiffin experience, celebrating the humble lunchbox. The museum hosts an extensive collection of over 1,000 lunchboxes, showcasing designs from every decade, from the classic metal lunchboxes of the 1950s to pop culture-themed boxes featuring superheroes and cartoons. It’s a quirky homage to an object that was once an essential part of every school child’s life.

The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic, UK

Crystals and manifestation interests is so going to lead me to this museum nestled in the village of Boscastle, Cornwall. The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic is a treasure trove of occult and supernatural artefacts. The collection includes spell books, talismans, tools of divination, and objects associated with witchcraft from across the ages. While some may find it eerie, the museum is an immersive experience for those interested in the mystical and magical side of history.

Potato Museum, Belgium

Yes, even humble potatoes have their own museum! Oh no, not for couch potatoes like us. The Frietmuseum in Bruges, Belgium, is entirely dedicated to the history and cultural significance of the potato. From ancient Incan farming techniques to the modern-day French fries, the museum offers an amusing take on how the potato became a beloved global staple. Like as an Indian, my mom serves potatoes with beans, ladyfingers, aubergines and what not! It just makes everything better!

Museum of Death, USA

With locations in Los Angeles and New Orleans, the Museum of Death is one of the more macabre entries on this list. The museum showcases various death-related artefacts, including crime scene photos, mortuary equipment, and even a collection of artwork created by serial killers. While definitely not for the faint of heart, it offers a haunting look at the dark side of human history.

Cup Noodles Museum, Japan

Has your diet during an exam week just straight up been endless Cup Noodles? No? Just me? I don’t believe you. For lovers of instant ramen, you know just pour hot water and 10 minutes later you actually got something to eat, the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, is a dream come true. Dedicated to the history of instant noodles and the man who invented them, Momofuku Ando, the museum offers interactive exhibits, including a chance to design your own instant noodle cup and witness the production process. It’s a fun and educational tribute to one of the world’s most popular fast foods.

Cat Museum, Malaysia

Rejoice, my meow lovers! Now, while I keep searching for these famous cat cafés, the last thing I expected to find was that Kuching, Malaysia, is home to the Cat Museum, a cat-themed attraction dedicated to the history, folklore, and cultural significance of cats. The museum showcases thousands of artefacts related to cats, including sculptures, paintings, and even cat-themed advertising from across the world. It’s the purr-fect place for those who adore these furry companions.

Icelandic Elf School, Iceland

While this isn’t a museum in the traditional sense, it’s rather an educational institution dedicated to sharing tales of mystical beings with those who are curious about Iceland’s rich mythological traditions. In Reykjavik, Iceland, the Elf School teaches visitors all about the folklore of elves, trolls, and other hidden people that are believed to inhabit the Icelandic landscape. You can even enrol in classes to become an elf expert!

To conclude this article and give you time to research further or just sit with your thoughts, I’d like to leave you with a question- why are we so captivated by these odd museums and exhibits?

I believe that it is because they tap into our innate curiosity about the unknown, the bizarre, and the strange. They allow us to experience something outside the norm, to learn about histories and cultures from a unique angle. Museums of oddities make the ordinary extraordinary, turning everyday objects into portals of learning and fascination. They allow us to reflect on the diversity of human experience, where even something as simple as a toilet can be transformed into a symbol of civilization.

In the end, museums of oddities remind us that the world is full of wonder, waiting to be discovered in the most unexpected places. Whether it’s a toilet in Delhi or a broken relationship in Croatia, these exhibits invite us to embrace the strangeness of life and marvel at the curiosities it brings.

