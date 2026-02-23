MTV Roadies Made Them Gang Leaders, But Did They Deserve It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For nearly two decades, MTV Roadies has been the proving ground for edgy personalities, ego duels, and the most unhinged combination of strategy and chaos reality TV can offer. Originally shaped by creators like Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, Roadies built its identity on psychological warfare long before it became Snapchat friendly. These OGs established a format where gang leaders were not just coaches — they were gladiators wielding decisions, alliances, and career-defining power plays.

As the franchise evolved, gang leader roles became the crown jewels of casting. Hosting and mentorship often blended, especially with figures like Rannvijay Singha, who started as a contestant, then gang leader, and eventually the Mahaguru of Roadies lore: the one who sets the tone and rules the room.

But just because someone has the title gang leader doesn’t mean they mastered the job. Some hit strategic gold. Others brought personality over plan. And some? Definitely taught us that ego and theatrics are not the same thing as competence. Let’s rank who earned that leather jacket honour and who… maybe should’ve stuck to cameo appearances.

The originals who built the Roadies playbook.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay is Roadies infrastructure, the beating heart that’s pulsed through 20+ seasons. Winner of Season 1 in 2003, he evolved from wide-eyed contestant to the unflappable Mahaguru, hosting and leading gangs with a calm authority that reads contestants like open books mid-spiral. The tea? His gangs snagged massive wins, like mentoring Prince Narula to victory in S12 after switches: proof his empathy balances the brutality. Unlike screamers, Rannvijay’s power is quiet: he anticipates betrayals, pivots alliances, and drops wisdom bombs that stick. Remember S1’s raw survival vibe? He embodied it, turning noobs into gladiators. Critics say he’s “too soft,” but his win rate and decade-spanning reign spill the real tea: in a show of egos, his instincts are unmatched. He’s hosted every twist from barbed-wire tasks to vote-outs, always one step ahead, making empathy a weapon. Roadies without him? Unthinkable. He didn’t just wear the jacket, he forged the mould.​

Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman

The twin architects of Roadies aggression, Raghu and Rajiv didn’t just lead gangs; they invented the playbook for Seasons 1-10, turning psych warfare into spectator sport. Raghu’s gravelly roars (“Na! Out!”) broke souls, while Rajiv’s sly strategies built empires. Tea alert: They weren’t formal “leaders” post-S10 but shaped winners like Samar in S4 through mind-game masterclasses. Their gangs dominated early chaos: think emotion-fuelled tasks where reading intentions trumped brute strength. Raghu’s tough-love coaching birthed legends, but the dirt? Their exit in S11 amid host clashes exposed the franchise’s shift to “friendly” vibes, diluting their edge. Still, they reunion-teased fans in 2025, reminding us: Roadies DNA is theirs — barbed wire, breakdowns, betrayals. Rajiv’s alliance-weaving complemented Raghu’s terror, netting indirect wins across eras. Ego? Sure, but tactical genius. Without them, no psychological depth; just stunts. They set the tone: Leaders aren’t hype machines, they’re gladiators who own the room. Iconic AF.​

The strategists who make it look easy.

Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil’s the chess grandmaster of Roadies, subtle and surgical from S11 onward. No theatrics, just alliances maximised, potential stacked, turning randos into tacticians. In S17 (Real Heroes), rivals ganged up on him, but he flipped votes like a pro, nearly clinching despite odds. His gangs thrived on mind games; he’d predict betrayals mid-task, saving his crew. S16’s Kerala chaos? He pivoted seamlessly. Unlike yellers, Nikhil reads the room, coaches empathy with edge, contestants credit him for glow-ups. Dirt: Some call him “boring,” but his longevity screams competence. Wins? Indirect via strong placements, like S17’s tight finale. He’s the anti-drama king, proving strategy > screams. Roadies evolved because of him—modern leaders copy his playbook. Pure brainpower in leather.​

Neha Dhupia

Underestimated queen of calm conviction since S13. Neha blends empathy with iron votes, no flair needed. Tea: Backed winners indirectly, shone in S19-20 with resolute calls amid chaos. Rannvijay praised her 2025 gameplay for resilience post-scandals — 5000+ Roadiums banked. Her gangs survived vote rituals where others crumbled, balancing “nice” with “necessary betrayal.” Dirt: Early seasons, she was “too glam,” per her own quip, but evolved into a rock. No direct wins, but her instinct elevated underdogs. In a testosterone-fest, she’s the steady force — hard choices without hysterics. Neha owns “resolute,” making Roadies politics look effortless.

Raftaar

Rapper-turned-strategist, Raftaar brought rhythm to S16-18 chaos. First leader win: S17’s Arun Sharma, after Kerala-to-Karnataka pivots. Tea: Instinctive decisions kept gangs alive in multi-episode arcs; he’d hype tasks then switch to cutthroat votes. Dirt: Not every plan landed (S16 near-misses), but his bounce-back game was elite — Varun Sood filled in seamlessly. Gangs loved his vibe: motivation meets calculation. As a music mogul, he infused cool under pressure, turning losses into lore. Wins tally high; he elevated contestants beyond drama. Roadies needed his fresh pulse: strategy with swag.​

Karan Kundrra

Social charisma + competitive nous defined Karan in S12-13. Led S13 winner Balraj; S12’s Prince (original gang) triumphed post-switch. Tea: Long-view decisions shone, charisma built loyalty amid duels. Dirt: Not flawless (some short-term slips), but his gangs punched above weight. Actor’s charm masked sharp plays; tasks reflected nous over noise. He balanced hype with heart, making votes feel fair yet fierce. Karan’s era bridged old-school grit to new drama, solid elevation artist.​

Respectable, reliable… not always memorable.

Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss king crashed S20 as debut leader, proving digital fame = strategy. Tea: Kushal “Gullu” Tanwar won Rs 10L + bike under him (major flex). Social media hype fuelled wild energy, translating to votes and tasks. Dirt: Critics eyed his “OTT” style, but results silenced: Gang dominated Double Cross twists. Elvish motivated misfits, turning memes into momentum. Wild pivot from YouTube to Roadies throne: effective AF. Modern twist owned.​

Rhea Chakraborty

Dynamic depth in S19-20; tactical vision grew post-scandal. Tea: S19’s Vashu Jain (switched from Prince) won under her watch; Rannvijay hailed her gameplay. 5000 Roadiums, resilient pivots, diverse gangs thrived. Dirt: Early inconsistency (vote hesitations), but evolution shone. Brings emotional layers others lack, balancing heart with hustle. Not era-defining, but growth queen: solid with upside.​

Solid but with extra ego theatrics.

Prince Narula

Reality giant (S12 winner under Rannvijay), leader S13-20. Fierce motivator, but swagger veers dramatic. Tea: Called contestants “cry babies,” built narratives, ego crashed meetings. No direct wins as leader, but placements were strong. Dirt: Rishabh Jaiswal bashed his S19 style; fights overshadowed strategy. It is also said that once people leave his gang (like Vashu and Balraj), they start shining. This speaks to his fear-fuelled style as a leader. Still, charisma packs arenas: entertaining king, tactics second. Supplies chaos and winners, but is just not always smart.​

Gautam Gulati

S19 vet with charisma, but “ratings booster” vibes. Tea: Winner Vashu slammed his ego suppressing team: fights > focus. Competitive hunger delivered drama, not consistent W’s. Dirt: Rejected from early Roadies, now leader: hunger shows, but chaos over chess. Undeniable pull, middling strategy. Entertains hard, plans meh.​

Present, not exactly impactful.

Varun Sood

S16 temp replacing Raftaar, Varun was the youngest leader, but had neutral hold. Tea: Steady in Revolution chaos, no disasters or dominance. No bold moves, just fort-holding. Dirt: Long journey to leather, but faded into background. Reliable filler, drama drought in hype world. Meh but safe.​

Too clean for the reality mud.

Vijender Singh

S12’s boxer turned Gang Leader was too honest for betrayal fest. Tea: Punched tasks hard, but votes chewed him, making his fairness ineffective. No wins; admirable grit lost to politics. Dirt: Olympic cred clashed with TV ruthlessness — kept all alive, died early. Integrity > tactics here.​

Sandeep Singh

S17 hockey hero outplayed by Neha/Raftaar alliance. Tea: Voted early despite stature and had no wins. Tried tall stands that were crushed by politics. Respectable try, zero edge.​

Why?

Esha Deol

S12 Bollywood legend, zero chemistry. Tea: No gang wins; Prince switched and triumphed. Name drew eyes, delivery flopped. Bad cast classic.​

MTV Roadies is not about deserving the title, it’s about owning it.

What makes a true MTV Roadies gang leader isn’t just charisma, celebrity status, or a good Instagram following.

It’s strategy. It’s instincts. It’s political gravitational pull.

It’s knowing when to protect your gang and when to let chaos do the work for you.

The legends did it. The AMAZINGs almost did it. The SOLIDs did sometimes. The overdramatics made it fun. The mid-level just survived. And the misfires learned the hard way that reality TV is a sport and a soap opera.

Who deserved their leather?

Who earned it?

Who just wore it well on camera?

The tea is that some names were necessary to the franchise’s mythology even if they weren’t tactical geniuses — and that’s part of the wild, messy, iconic legacy of Roadies itself.

Now go argue in the group chat. It’s half the reason we watched.

