Let me paint you a familiar little portrait of being ghosted. You meet a man. The conversation is good. The banter is elite. There are memes, there are late-night voice notes, there are those suspiciously vulnerable 1:43 a.m. confessions that make you think, “Oh wow, he’s emotionally aware. How refreshing.”

You talk about life. He tells you about his complicated relationship with his father. You tell him about your fear of becoming your mother. You discuss childhood memories, ambitions, the meaning of life, and why the oat milk situation in this city is frankly unacceptable.

For a brief moment, it looks like emotional intimacy is happening.

And then one day he vanishes like a Victorian ghost in a foggy graveyard.

No explanation. No awkward conversation. No “hey, I don’t think this is working.” Just silence so profound it deserves its own documentary.

Meanwhile he is absolutely alive, because he has posted three gym selfies, one story about “protecting your peace,” and a podcast clip about discipline.

Welcome to modern romance, where men will literally ghost you instead of going to therapy.

The emotional education of the average man.

Now before anyone starts writing furious think pieces in the comments, let us be honest about something: a lot of men are not malicious. They are simply spectacularly undertrained in the field of emotions.

From childhood, many boys receive what can only be described as the emotional equivalent of a blank syllabus. Crying is embarrassing. Sadness is weakness. Vulnerability is suspicious. The only acceptable feelings are anger, pride, and the vague but powerful urge to punch drywall.

Imagine going through your entire life with that emotional toolkit.

Then one day someone asks you a terrifying question like, “How do you feel about our communication dynamic?”

My brother in Christ, that man does not even know what a communication dynamic is. His emotional vocabulary contains approximately four words: fine, stressed, tired, and hungry.

So when a relationship begins to require reflection, discussion, and emotional articulation, the internal alarm system goes off. Suddenly things feel complicated. Expectations appear. Words like “boundaries” and “accountability” start floating around.

And because he has never been taught how to navigate that terrain, his brain chooses the oldest survival strategy known to humanity.

Run.

Ghosting: the coward’s conflict resolution strategy.

Ghosting is, in many ways, an extraordinary piece of modern problem-solving.

Let us say you are confronted with an uncomfortable emotional situation. Perhaps someone wants clarity. Perhaps they want commitment. Perhaps they simply want to know why you have been acting like a man who is emotionally buffering on dial-up internet.

There are several ways you could respond.

Option one: have a difficult conversation.

Option two: reflect on your feelings.

Option three: disappear into the digital void and pretend the relationship never existed.

Many men, in their infinite creativity, choose option three.

Ghosting is the romantic equivalent of pulling the fire alarm during an exam. It stops the immediate problem, but it does not actually resolve anything. The conversation does not disappear. The emotions do not evaporate. They simply remain suspended in the air while the other person tries to figure out whether you died, got kidnapped, or simply developed a sudden allergy to accountability.

And the truly impressive part is the casual audacity.

This man will vanish from your messages for three weeks and then reappear with “hey stranger” like he briefly stepped out to buy milk.

Sir. Be serious.

The masculine philosophy of emotional minimalism.

Here is where things become sociologically interesting.

A lot of men are not avoiding therapy because they consciously hate the idea of self-improvement. They are avoiding therapy because emotional introspection feels like a deeply unfamiliar activity.

Therapy asks questions like:

Why do you shut down during conflict?

Why does intimacy make you uncomfortable?

Why do you withdraw when someone starts expecting emotional consistency?

These are not easy questions. They require sitting with discomfort, examining patterns, and occasionally confronting the possibility that you might be contributing to your own romantic chaos.

For someone who has spent years avoiding that level of introspection, therapy can feel like emotional CrossFit.

And compared to that, ghosting is easy.

No self-reflection. No accountability. No awkward sentences beginning with “I realise I have a pattern.”

Just silence.

Meanwhile, women are doing a full emotional thesis.

Now let us discuss the other side of this dynamic.

When a man ghosts, the person left behind does not simply shrug and move on immediately. No. Women become detectives.

We analyse messages like FBI agents reviewing evidence. We revisit conversations. We ask friends for second opinions. We construct entire psychological profiles based on three sentences and a slightly suspicious emoji.

Did he lose interest?

Did something happen in his life?

Did I say something wrong?

Is Mercury in retrograde again?

An entire emotional thesis gets written while the man in question is simply vibing somewhere, blissfully unaware that he has triggered a small-scale existential investigation.

And this is the real tragedy of ghosting: it transfers the emotional labour of closure onto the person who did not create the confusion in the first place.

A suggestion: stay and talk like an adult.

At this point, the solution may sound scandalous.

What if, instead of disappearing, people simply… communicated?

Not perfectly. Not poetically. Just honestly.

“Hey, I don’t think I’m ready for something serious.”

“Hey, I realised I’m not emotionally available.”

“Hey, I think we want different things.”

None of these sentences will cause the Earth to split open. They will not destroy your reputation. They will simply provide clarity. And clarity, despite its reputation for being slightly uncomfortable, is infinitely kinder than silence.

Look, no one is asking men to become emotional philosophers overnight. Feelings are complicated. Relationships are messy. Everyone occasionally handles things badly.

But the next time a difficult conversation approaches and the temptation to vanish begins to whisper sweet nothings in your ear, consider an alternative.

Perhaps sit down.

Perhaps talk.

Perhaps unpack the situation like an adult human being.

And if that feels too overwhelming?

Therapy is still available.

Because at this point, the collective female population would very much appreciate it if fewer men treated emotional accountability like it’s a haunted house attraction.

