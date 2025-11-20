Meet the Law Student Behind a Crochet Brand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Interviewed by Chaudhary Vaibhav Birhman, edited and compiled by Niamat Dhillon, and coverage by Katyayni Bansal.

There’s a certain kind of magic in choosing to build something with your own hands, especially when the world around you insists on rushing. For second-year law student Kalash Rawat, that magic unfolded in the form of yarn, loops, and late-summer curiosity. What began as a simple desire to create soon spiralled into a small business stitched with intention, patience, and the gentle legacy of learning from her mother.

In a campus culture where everyone is juggling academics, ambition, and anxiety, Kalash offers a refreshing reminder: sometimes the most meaningful ventures grow quietly, one loop at a time. We sat down with her to talk creativity, entrepreneurship, and the unexpected calm that crochet brings into her life.

Original photo by Katyayni Bansal

Q: To start off, could you tell us a little about yourself, your business, and what inspired you to begin?

My name is Kalash Rawat, and I’m currently a second-year law student. I launched my small business just two months ago during the summer break. I wanted to do something different and creative, and since my mother has always crocheted, I thought, why not learn from her? That’s really how it began.

Q: What challenges have you faced so far, and how do you balance running a business with law student life?

At first it was a little difficult because I had never tried crocheting before. Those first few attempts were messy! But once I got the hang of it, things became smoother. It’s still early days, so balancing it with my studies hasn’t been too tough yet. I’d say it’s more about managing my time smartly.

Q: What’s your favourite part of running this business?

Creating. I especially love making flowers and crochet bouquets. There’s something really satisfying about watching a piece come together and knowing it came from my own hands.

Q: And finally, what advice would you give to other women thinking about starting their own small businesses?

I’d say: don’t be afraid to try something different. Step out of the usual path, explore, and create. It doesn’t have to be big, you can start with a hobby. For me, crocheting has been incredibly therapeutic. It gives me peace of mind, and I think that’s just as valuable as the business side of it.

Q: Any last words for our readers?

Just this: if you’re curious, give it a go. You never know what you might end up building from it.

Original photo by Katyayni Bansal

In a world obsessed with scaling up, Kalash’s story feels like a soft exhale. She’s proof that passion doesn’t need to be loud to be life-changing. Her journey sits at the intersection of craft and courage, reminding us that starting small is still starting, and that creativity often blooms in the spaces we least expect.

Whether you’re a student dreaming of your own side hustle or someone simply craving a new hobby, her advice lands like a warm nudge: try it. Explore. Make something, even if it’s wonky at first. You never really know what might come of following a thread — until it becomes something beautiful.

Original photo by Katyayni Bansal

For more such inspiring stories, campus chaos, or just articles to read when you’re bored, visit Her Campus at MUJ.